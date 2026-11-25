Dnipro Sets Up Additional Emergency Assistance Points Amid Power Supply Problems
"Five tents have been set up where people can warm up, have a cup of hot tea, and charge their mobile phones and other gadgets. Children's corners have also been arranged for the youngest visitors," the statement said.
The assistance points are equipped with generators, allowing them to operate independently and around the clock.
Rescuers are on duty at each location and ready to help anyone in need.Read also: Russian drone strikes energy facility in Poltava region, four injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, the electricity supply situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains difficult due to continued Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.
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