MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) has begun moving aircraft into hangars and reinforced shelters overnight amid concerns over potential drone attacks.

The new security measures come as British military bases increase their state of readiness in response to possible threats.

According to The Times, personnel at air bases across the country have been ordered to move aircraft and equipment indoors at night, which is considered the most likely time for a potential attack. Aircraft that remain in open parking areas are being protected with Kevlar anti-drone nets, similar to those used in Ukraine to defend against FPV drones and kamikaze UAVs.

The measures follow warnings from Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 and the Ministry of Defence about an increased risk of sabotage targeting defence facilities and companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

Details about the steps being taken by the RAF, which are also being reported by The Times, came as the chief of the air force underlined the importance of practising the dispersal of aircraft in case of conflict - a level of agility that was second nature in the Cold War.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said the RAF was preparing for a scenario where "there is no sanctuary at home, you are fighting from the UK but you need to get on the move".

Image: Hannah McKay / Reuters