Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan has announced that financial allowances for participants in Turkiye's active labor force programs will increase by up to 50 percent starting in 2027. Recalling that the government had previously raised stipends by 30 percent for vocational high school graduates participating in On-the-Job Training Programs, Işıkhan stated that the expanded support will target those training in green and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and professions of the future, as well as vocational high school graduates entering employment within their own fields of study.

Işıkhan made the announcement in Mardin, where he unveiled the vision for the "National Just Transition Strategy" alongside Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek. Describing Mardin as an exceptional city that bridges the heritage of the past with the opportunities of the future, Işıkhan drew a parallel between traditional craftsmanship and modern economic development. "Here, in the patience of a stonemason, the delicate workmanship of filigree, and the sound of a hammer striking copper, you feel the centuries-defying value of human labor and mastery," he said. "In fact, this exact understanding lies at the very core of the issue we are discussing here today. Times change, technology changes, and skills and modes of production change. However, at the center of development, there is always the human being-human knowledge, labor, and hard-earned sweat."

Emphasizing that progress is no longer merely about acquiring more advanced technologies, generating cleaner energy, or building more efficient factories, Işıkhan framed the central challenge around social inclusion. "The real issue is where our people will stand while all these developments take place," he continued. "How will all segments of society benefit from the opportunities created by this great transformation? The 'National Just Transition Strategy,' which we are launching today and which we created through extensive effort and work, is Turkiye's comprehensive answer to these questions in line with its own conditions, priorities, and development goals."

Reiterating a human-centric approach to economic policy, Işıkhan noted that technological advancement alone cannot guarantee success if it alienates the workforce. "In our understanding, humans are at the center of transformation," he said. "We know that a transformation that leaves people behind cannot be truly successful, no matter how advanced the technology it relies upon. We aim for a transformation that protects our employees while strengthening our production, observes social justice while increasing our competitiveness, and unites economic growth with social welfare."

Işıkhan also rooted the strategy in cultural and ethical values, noting that nature is viewed as a trust left to the current generation in which future generations also hold rights. "Safeguarding the rights of labor, supporting those in difficult situations, and strengthening social solidarity form the foundation of our shared values," he explained. "Therefore, for us, a just transition is not merely an economic or environmental policy. A just transition is the will to unite development with justice, technology with humanity, and today's needs with the rights of future generations."

Expanding on the concrete incentives designed to prepare the workforce for emerging industries, Işıkhan shared the details of the upcoming stipend increases. "As you know, we had increased the pocket money by 30 percent for vocational high school graduates working in the fields from which they graduated when they participated in On-the-Job Training Programs," he said. "Starting from 2027, within the scope of our active labor force programs, we are raising the allowances paid to our participants receiving training in areas geared toward green and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and professions of the future, as well as to our vocational high school graduates joining employment in their own fields, by up to 50 percent. We are supporting our youth both in developing their vocational skills and in preparing more strongly for the job sectors of the future."

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek underscored the government's recognition of workers as the driving force of the economy and representatives of labor and hard work. Affirming that the administration stands beside laborers at every opportunity, Gürlek highlighted legislative milestones achieved to safeguard employee rights. "I would particularly like to state that we have a legal framework based on protecting their rights," Gürlek said. "Embracing reform as a principled value, our government has expanded trade union rights, removed obstacles to union organizing, granted collective bargaining rights to public servants, and taken significant steps in the field of occupational health and safety."