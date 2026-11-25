Imperial Oil Limitedim
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Imperial Oil Limitedim: Announced today the appointment of Jim Burgess as senior vice-president, finance & administration, and controller effective March 1, 2027. Imperial Oil Limited shares T are trading up $0.85 at $166.34.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment