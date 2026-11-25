Talisker Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd.: Announced results from an additional 29 drill holes from the Mustang Zone - 2026 Bralorne Gold Project resource delineation and conversion drilling program, following the previously reported first 92 drill holes, at its currently producing Mustang Mine. Highlights from the additional 29 drill holes include: SB-2026-052 - 214.21 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 84.53 g/t Au over 2.60 m on the Alhambra Vein. SB-2026-049 - 149.42 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 47.24 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the Alhambra Vein. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.51.
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