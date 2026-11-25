Weston, Canadian Tire, Empire At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd Class A (T.A) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $225.12. Canadian Tire is giving income investors another reason to cheer. Following the release of its third-quarter 2026 earnings on November 12, the company announced its 17th consecutive annual dividend increase, sending shares to a new all-time high and pushing the stock's year-to-date gains to 28%.
Empire Company Ltd (T.A) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $52.49. Empire Company has given shareholders a 52.9% total return over the past five years, yet the current share price of $51.68 leaves a clear question about how firmly that performance is grounded in its earnings power.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $49.20. Gildan drew fresh attention after KR Capital, a roughly $1.17b fund, added to its position just as the apparel group cut 2026 guidance and withdrew targets through 2028.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $12.02. Earlier this month, Knight reported record first nine months of 2026 with revenues of $430 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $76 million, representing growth of 36% and 57% respectively year-over-year.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T:L) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $72.60. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
North West Company Inc (T:NWC) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $59.33. This week, North West announced that the Toronto Stock has accepted notice of the Company's intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common voting shares and variable voting shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $117.47. Tuesday, Weston announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10. Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million.
Empire Company Ltd (T.A) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $52.49. Empire Company has given shareholders a 52.9% total return over the past five years, yet the current share price of $51.68 leaves a clear question about how firmly that performance is grounded in its earnings power.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $49.20. Gildan drew fresh attention after KR Capital, a roughly $1.17b fund, added to its position just as the apparel group cut 2026 guidance and withdrew targets through 2028.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $12.02. Earlier this month, Knight reported record first nine months of 2026 with revenues of $430 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $76 million, representing growth of 36% and 57% respectively year-over-year.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T:L) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $72.60. Recently, Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
North West Company Inc (T:NWC) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $59.33. This week, North West announced that the Toronto Stock has accepted notice of the Company's intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common voting shares and variable voting shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time.
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week Highs of $117.47. Tuesday, Weston announced its consolidated unaudited results for the 16 weeks ended October 10. Revenue was $20,013 million, an increase of $700 million, or 3.6%. Net earnings available to common shareholders of the Company were $1,266 million ($3.37 per common share), an increase of $789 million.
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