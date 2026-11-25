MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai: Investors are betting that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) will soften its proposed overhaul of insurance distribution norms, after the regulator set up an expert committee to examine their potential impact on employment, agents' earnings and smaller intermediaries.

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, and Max Financial Services surged as much as 8% and 7.5%, respectively, in intraday trading on Wednesday, before paring gains to close 3.19% and 0.85% higher.

The rally followed Irdai's 23 November order constituting a six-member committee to revie feedback on its September consultation paper and submit recommendations by 31 December. The panel will assess the impact of the proposed changes, consider a phased transition for smaller distributors and insurers, and recommend commission structures for small-ticket policies and measures to expand rural insurance coverage.

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Brokerages expect the committee's mandate to result in a dilution of the proposed restrictions on distribution commissions.“Looks like the final norms could be diluted more as there are serious worries on job losses,” Suresh Ganapathy, managing director at Macquarie Capital, said in an email to clients on Wednesday. This, he said, explains why stocks most exposed to the proposed norms are“rallying the most”.

Jefferies estimates that raising health insurance commissions to 20% on new policies and 10% on renewals, alongside cost reductions and faster premium growth, could lift PB Fintech's FY30 net profit by 25% compared with its worst-case scenario. If commissions on both health and life insurance are increased, the brokerage estimates a 40% upside to profit. It added in a Wednesday note that unchanged commission rates could lead to a 15% decline in the stock.

The proposed restrictions also have significant implications for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which earn commissions from insurance policies sold alongside loans.“If the commission caps on credit linked distribution are eased to 10%/15% from currently proposed 2%-5%, we expect the net impact to be quite manageable for most NBFCs,” IIFL Research said on Wednesday. According to Irdai data, NBFCs currently earn commissions of about 28%, while IIFL's industry checks suggest rates of 30-40%.

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L&T Finance is among the most exposed, with insurance commissions accounting for 25.6% of its profit, according to IIFL. Assuming a current commission rate of 35%, the proposed caps could reduce its profit by 11.8%. The impact would narrow to 9% if the cap were raised to 10%, and to 7% at a 15% cap.

At a 10% commission cap, the estimated profit impact on Poonawalla Fincorp would ease from 8.4% to 6.4%, on Aye Finance from 8.2% to 6.2%, and on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance from 7.2% to 5.5%.

While investors expect some relaxation, analysts do not anticipate a complete reversal of Irdai's proposed reforms. The committee's emphasis on agents' earnings rather than intermediary profits, smaller distributors and insurance access in lower-tier cities suggests that“IRDAI may not look at a complete change in stance,” Jefferies said in a separate note. The brokerage prefers insurers over distributors, arguing that insurers with greater commission discipline could gain market share as competition based on distributor payouts moderates, as seen in China.

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The September consultation paper drew about 2.18 lakh answers to its 32 questions from more than 13,000 people, reflecting the scale of industry concerns over the proposed changes.

The committee is chaired by Indu Bhushan, founding CEO of Ayushman Bharat. Its members include NCAER director general Suresh Goyal, former Oriental Insurance chairman A.V. Girija Kumar, former Howden Insurance Brokers India head Praveen Vashishta and former SBI Life chief Mahesh Kumar Sharma, with Irdai executive director Ayyaj Tamboli as the convener.

This committee will also examine whether large commercial insurance risks would be better served by greater transparency and a gradual shift towards fee-based services. Under such a model, corporate clients would pay brokers directly rather than brokers receiving commissions from insurers, making distribution costs more transparent.

Narendra Bharindwal, president of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), said the committee offered an opportunity to assess the proposals against evidence, including their likely impact on policyholders, insurance access, employment and viability of distribution across different market segments. He urged the panel to engage with all intermediaries and recognise the needs of smaller markets.

The committee's recommendations will now determine how far Irdai is willing to recalibrate its proposed reforms, balancing the objective of lowering distribution costs with the need to protect livelihoods and expand insurance coverage.