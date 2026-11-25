Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Sign 2027-28 Parliamentary Roadmap (PHOTO)
The document, titled the“Plan of Practical Measures for the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation for 2027–2028,” was signed by the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, on behalf of Azerbaijan, and the Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbayeva, on behalf of Uzbekistan.
The roadmap provides for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, strengthening the exchange of experience in lawmaking, developing parliamentary diplomacy, and advancing other priority areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment