Wiesbaden, Germany, November 25, 2026 – The ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit 2026, chaired by Prof. Richard P. Baum, Prof. Frederik L. Giesel and Prof. Rudolf A. Werner, three seasoned leaders with pioneering expertise, brought together more than 700 participants from 40 countries on November 12 &13, 2026. 30 leading international physicians and researchers presented scientific advances, emerging clinical applications, and strategies to make Theranostics more accessible to patients worldwide. During a panel discussion patients, and patient advocates emphasized that quality of life, symptom burden, safety and long-term follow-up are just as important in clinical research as response to treatment and overall survival.“I was impressed by the growing ICPO Community with clinicians from 100 ICPO Theranostics Centers of Excellence and the large number of healthcare professionals worldwide, who have joined this year's ICPO Summit edition,” said Sen h. c. Udo Vetter, Chairman of the ICPO Foundation, during his welcome address. Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, who moderated together with Susanne Simon, Head of Communications, commented:“At the ICPO Foundation, we are committed to connecting experts, strengthening education and innovation awareness to turn scientific progress into better access and improved outcomes for cancer patients.”

Advancing Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

The first day focused on bringing new radiopharmaceuticals into Theranostics centers around the world . Prof. Michael Hofman, Nuclear Medicine Physician and Scientist at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center and Department of Oncology at the University of Melbourne, Australia, opened with a keynote entitled“From Imaging to Cure: Theranostics as a Core Pillar in Today's Oncology”. The experts took a closer look at the next generation of emitters, from Terbium-161 to the growing field of alpha emitters like Actinium-225, Astatine-211, and Pb212, including applications beyond prostate cancer. FAP, third-generation PSMA ligands, and new targets such as CAIX show what is coming next. With this regard, preclinical researchers lay the groundwork for advances in patient care, and their collaboration with clinical teams accelerates the translation of research findings into clinical practice.

Strengthening Clinical Trials

The second day turned to planning and navigating clinical trials. Prof. Ken Herrmann, Chair of the Nuclear Medicine Clinic at the University Clinic in Essen, Germany, gave his keynote on“Future Outlook into Radiotheranostics”. The sessions covered trial design and data management, new approaches such as Rhenium-188-PSMA, uPAR imaging, as well as genomics and transcriptomics, where in vitro meets in vivo. Patient selection and recruitment, at large cancer centers and at emerging sites alike, were discussed openly. Finally, it was demonstrated how artificial intelligence is already changing clinical Theranostics and trial management. The presentations and panels showed that bringing new radiopharmaceutical therapies to patients requires robust clinical evidence and the infrastructure to deliver them. High-quality clinical trials, harmonized imaging and dosimetry practices, and close collaboration among specialists, all help bring these therapies into routine care.

Patients' Voices and the Role of AI in Theranostics Treatment Decisions

A roundtable brought together a patient, patient advocates, and physicians to discuss quality of life after therapy, treatment safety, and the need for clearer referral pathways. These priorities set the context for the final session,“Leveraging AI in Theranostics at your center,” which explored how AI could support clinical decisions through imaging, dosimetry, clinical trial matching, clinical data processing and trial management. Speakers emphasized that clinical use requires reliable data, clinical validation and human supervision. The final session explored how AI could analyze large volumes of imaging and therapy data to uncover patterns that are difficult to detect in individual cases. These insights could help physicians identify which patients are most likely to benefit from Theranostics and guide treatment selection.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Global Patient Access

The Summit concluded with an interactive roundtable identifying priorities for the coming years, including stronger international referral networks, accessible education and training, regulatory harmonization and improved access to clinical trials, particularly in underserved regions. The next decade will bring alpha emitters and Auger, new targets, combinations, earlier lines of therapy and dosimetry-guided personalized precision oncology.

The next ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit is expected to take place in November 2028.

All ICPO Summit attendees can revisit the scientific presentations and panel discussions for three months using their login credentials.

Please find the link to view the: ICPO SUMMIT PROGRAM and THE SCIENTIFIC & EDUCATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS of the ICPO Summit 2026 .

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. ICPO advances Theranostics care worldwide through its global network of about 100 accredited Centers, fostering international collaboration and clinical excellence to improve patient care. To further support this mission the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS provides certified fundamental and advanced education for multidisciplinary Theranostics teams. Learn more about theand

Media Contact ICPO Foundation

Susanne Simon,

Head of Communications & Community

Email: ...dation, Phone: +49 172 8666093

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ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit 2026

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