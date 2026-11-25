MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm among a select group that cleared the new event-driven contracts at launch

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush today announced it has expanded its clearing platform to support Cboe Global Markets' Key Performance Indicator (KPI) binary options, after supporting the products at launch, positioning the firm among a select few equipped to clear the contracts from day one.

KPI binary options are listed securities options that pay out based on whether a company's reported metric, such as earnings per share or revenue, meets a specified condition. Covering more than 100 metrics tied to 23 companies, the contracts are listed on Cboe Options Exchange and cleared by Cboe Clear U.S., bringing event-driven trading into the regulated listed-options framework.

“Interest in event-driven trading is growing, and Cboe's KPI binary options bring that approach to company results through listed options,” said Rodrigo Parrode, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.“Our ability to clear these contracts from day one reflects the flexibility of our multi-asset platform and our commitment to helping clients access new products as they come to market.”

“When trading firms evaluate a new product, one of their first questions is how it will fit into their existing trading and clearing workflows,” said Bob Fitzsimmons, EVP, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services.“Our experience in listed options and event driven markets gives us a practical perspective on what clients need to bring a product like this into their day-to-day operations.”

Wedbush continues to advance capital markets by giving clients early access to new opportunities, from round-the-clock futures, same-day-expiry options, and cryptocurrency futures to regulated prediction markets. The firm recently supported the launch of the first exchange-traded products built on FutureSports Performance Indexes. By bringing trading, clearing and technology together on one platform, Wedbush helps clients access new products from launch onward.

“Wedbush has long been an important partner to Cboe, and we appreciate their commitment to supporting the launch from day one as we continue to bring new products to market,” said Craig Donohue, Chief Executive Officer at Cboe.“KPI binary options are just the beginning. We're excited about the longer-term opportunity, and we look forward to expanding the universe of financial and economic event contracts, all built on Cboe's trusted market infrastructure.”

About Wedbush

Wedbush is a diversified financial services firm providing multi-asset clearing, prime brokerage, execution, wealth management, and investment banking services to institutional and individual clients worldwide. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is one of a select group of U.S. financial institutions offering both equity and futures clearing capabilities, supported by advanced technology and a longstanding commitment to client service, innovation, and financial strength.

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