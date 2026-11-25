MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 50 out of 73 Greenbelt Municipalities Now Include Forests and Wetlands in Infrastructure Plans, Up from 24 Three Years Ago

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new municipal councils are sworn in across Ontario, a new assessment by the Greenbelt Foundation, in collaboration with Watson & Associates Economists Ltd., reveals that more than twice as many Greenbelt municipalities now recognize natural assets as critical infrastructure compared to three years ago. According to the assessment, 50 out of 73 Greenbelt municipalities now include natural assets in their larger municipal asset management plans, up from 24 in 2024.

Natural assets, such as forests, wetlands, parks, and rivers, play a vital role in community wellbeing and climate resilience by providing essential municipal services, including stormwater management, flood mitigation, erosion control, and source water protection, while reducing reliance on costly built infrastructure. With Ontario's municipal infrastructure backlog estimated at approximately $52 billion, and extreme weather events placing additional financial pressures on municipalities, recognizing the economic value of natural assets is particularly timely.

In the Niagara region alone, flooding this summer resulted in nearly $360 million in insured damages. These financial pressures further underscore the importance of natural assets in helping municipalities deliver essential municipal services, while reducing infrastructure costs, and strengthening community resilience.

“This assessment reveals impressive progress over just a three-year period,” said Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation.“Capturing the value of natural assets in municipal asset management plans, just as municipalities would value other assets, recognizes that forests, wetlands, and waterways provide key financial and other benefits in a similar manner to engineered infrastructure, such as stormwater ponds and pipes. By recognizing nature as infrastructure, municipalities can make more informed and cost-effective decisions about infrastructure investments and long-term service delivery.”

Building on its 2024 study, the Greenbelt Foundation worked with Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. to assess progress in natural asset management across 73 Greenbelt municipalities. These findings demonstrate substantial progress; of the 73 municipalities assessed, 49 increased their total score while the remaining 24 retained their 2024 scores. The number of municipalities that had not begun any natural asset work fell by half, from 24 to 12. Most municipalities started with commonly recognized assets they already manage, such as parks, street trees, and urban forests. York Region, the City of St. Catharines, and the Town of Pelham ranked among the top 10 municipalities, demonstrating strong leadership and progress in natural asset management.

Samantha Downing, Manager of Infrastructure Assets, City of St. Catharines:“The City of St. Catharines is proud to be known as the Garden City and recognizes the vital role our natural assets play in supporting our community. These assets help deliver essential services, strengthen our resilience to a changing climate, and contribute to a more sustainable future. We are proud to see our ongoing efforts recognized and are encouraged by the progress we've made in strengthening how we understand, manage and protect these important assets. While this recognition reflects the work being done, we know there is more to do and remain committed to ensuring our natural assets continue to support our community for generations to come.”

Shannon Larocque, Manager of Planning, Town of Pelham:“Since 2024, Pelham has taken important steps to better understand and recognize the value of our natural assets. With the completion of the Pelham Greenbelt Natural Asset Management Plan, we are continuing to bring natural asset considerations into municipal decision-making and policy as we work together with residents towards creating a resilient and sustainable community.”

Despite significant improvements, the study also identified persistent challenges that continue to limit municipalities' ability to advance natural asset management. Limited local examples of the return on investment and potential cost savings for municipalities, along with staffing capacity and subject-matter expertise, were named among the most common barriers. The assessment also identified opportunities for the Greenbelt Foundation to help municipalities overcome these challenges and build on the progress achieved to date.

For years, the Greenbelt Foundation, in collaboration with its partners, has been supporting municipalities with integrating natural assets into their asset management planning. Drawing on this experience and its extensive network of partners, the Foundation will continue these efforts while implementing the recommendations outlined in the report. As a first step, the Foundation has created a new online resource featuring practical guidance, tools, and case studies to provide municipalities with guidance and facilitate knowledge sharing.

“We invite municipalities to make use of this new tool, which the Foundation will continue to share through working groups and ongoing engagement,” said McDonnell.“We aim to support municipalities in building a business case for natural assets by demonstrating how they can address local challenges, such as flooding and stormwater management, by referring to the natural assets.”

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Additional media information, including methodology, stakeholder quotes, supporting resources, and media contacts for municipalities, can be found here.

2026 Natural Asset Management Study: Integration of Natural Assets into Municipal Asset Management Plans can be found here. The Foundation's guide-Namual-on everything you need to know about natural asset management, including glossary, action plan, key stakeholders, and case stories, is available here.

About Greenbelt Foundation

Greenbelt Foundation is the only charitable organization solely dedicated to ensuring Ontario's Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. The Foundation receives core funding from the Government of Ontario, as well as other public and private support. Through strategic grant making and philanthropic partnerships, community education and engagement, and research-informed policy recommendations and programs, the Foundation invests in the Greenbelt's interconnected natural, agricultural, economic, and cultural systems, ensuring a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

A world-class example, Ontario's Greenbelt spans over two million acres of farmland, forests, wetlands, and rivers working together to provide clean air, fresh water, and a reliable local food source. For more information, visit: .



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Dina Ni

Senior Strategic Communications Advisor

Greenbelt Foundation

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