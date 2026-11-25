Owner Chris Noe returned the former Brooks Funeral Home to local hands in 2020, now offering on-site cremation and Maritime Ocean Burial in Morehead City.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory continues to serve Morehead City and the surrounding Crystal Coast as a locally family-owned and operated funeral home. Led by owner Chris Noe, a National Board Certified and North Carolina State Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer since 2004, the firm traces its roots to the Brooks Funeral Home, established in 1978 and purchased by the Noe family in June 2020. That change returned local, family ownership to a funeral home that had been held by an out-of-state corporation, a distinction the community continues to value. Families who visit Noe-Brooks Funeral Home find a team rooted in the Crystal Coast, committed to walking alongside families with care and transparency during one of life's most difficult times.Central to that local ownership is the firm's on-site crematory, which Noe-Brooks owns and operates directly rather than sending cremation out to a third party. Families who choose cremation services in Morehead City can be confident that their loved one remains in the firm's care from the moment arrangements begin through the completion of the cremation process. This hands-on approach reflects the same family-treatment ethic that has defined the firm since the Noe family took ownership, and it remains one of the reasons families across Carteret County continue to turn to Noe-Brooks for cremation, traditional burial, and memorial services alike.Beyond cremation and traditional funeral services, Noe-Brooks offers families personalized options that reflect a lifetime of memories, including tribute videos, keepsakes, and livestreaming for family members who cannot attend in person. The firm also coordinates veterans' services and military honors for those who served, and offers Maritime Ocean Burial, a distinctive coastal option for families who wish to honor a loved one at sea. Each of these services is rooted in the same commitment to compassionate, individualized care that has shaped the firm's reputation among families throughout Morehead City, Newport, and the surrounding western Crystal Coast communities it has served for decades.Families seeking to learn more about Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, including pre-planning options, cremation services, and traditional funeral arrangements, may call the firm directly at (252) 726-5580, visit the firm's Google Business Profile, or explore the firm's grief support resources for guidance during a difficult time. Staff members, including funeral directors Don Cooper and Morgan Edgerly, work alongside Chris Noe to support families through every step of the arrangement process. The Noe-Brooks team remains available around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist families throughout Morehead City, Newport, and the surrounding western Crystal Coast communities.About Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory: Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory is a family-owned and operated funeral home in Morehead City, North Carolina, serving families throughout the western Crystal Coast and Carteret County. Owned by Chris Noe, a National Board Certified and North Carolina State Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer since 2004, the firm owns and operates its own on-site crematory, keeping each family's loved one in its care throughout the process. Noe-Brooks offers traditional funeral and cremation services, Maritime Ocean Burial, veterans services, pre-planning, and personalized memorial options for families in the region.

Chris Noe

Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory

+1 (252) 732-0859

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Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Continues Local Family Ownership of a Crystal Coast Tradition News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 25, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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