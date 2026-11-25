ARCO Team Members

ARCO Lock & Security introduces financing to help Utah and Arizona businesses upgrade access control, alarms, and surveillance without large upfront costs.

- Adam SmithUT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARCO Lock & Security, a commercial locksmith and security company serving Utah and Arizona, today announced new flexible financing options for businesses investing in access control, alarm monitoring, and commercial security systems - removing a common cost barrier for small and mid-sized businesses looking to modernize their security.The financing program allows commercial customers to spread the cost of installations - including cloud-based Nexkey access control, on-premise and hybrid Kantech systems, alarm monitoring, and video surveillance - across manageable payments rather than requiring the full investment upfront.“We talk with business owners every day who know their security needs to be upgraded, but a large upfront investment can make it difficult to move forward,” said Adam Smith, Owner of ARCO Lock & Security.“Financing gives businesses the ability to improve their security now while spreading the cost over time. Our goal is to make modern, reliable security more accessible without forcing a business to compromise on the system it actually needs.”The move comes as more businesses across ARCO's Utah and Arizona markets look to upgrade legacy lock-and-key systems to keyless, cloud-managed access control. Financing is available for both new installations and upgrades to existing systems, with ARCO's team guiding customers through system selection based on their property, budget, and risk profile.ARCO's commercial security solutions can combine access control, video surveillance, alarm monitoring, and other security technology into systems designed around each property's individual needs. Customers also have access to ARCO's technical support team after installation for help operating and troubleshooting their systems.“Security upgrades shouldn't have to wait until a problem happens,” Smith added.“Whether a business is securing one entrance or managing access across multiple locations, we want to give owners a practical path to putting the right protection in place today.”ARCO's financing program is available to commercial customers in both Utah and Arizona and applies across the company's range of commercial security services, from single-door access control installations to comprehensive multi-site security systems.About ARCO Lock & SecurityARCO Lock & Security has been helping protect homes and businesses since 1990. Serving customers throughout Utah and Arizona, the company provides commercial locksmith services, access control, alarm monitoring, video surveillance, and integrated security solutions. ARCO's licensed and insured team works with businesses to build security systems around their property, operations, and risk profile while providing ongoing technical support after installation.For more information about ARCO Lock & Security or its commercial financing options, visit ARCOLock.

Adam Smith

ARCO Lock & Security

+1 801-374-2986

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ARCO Lock & Security Introduces Flexible Financing for Commercial Security Upgrades News Provided By Gro November 25, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.