The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), is undertaking a verification exercise to establish how Internet Service Providers (ISPs) measure and deduct data usage, and expiration of purchased bundles, to identify breaches of legal requirements upon which sanctions can be imposed.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba, said that telecom companies have progressively reduced data prices, noting that the price of 1GB had fallen substantially from approximately Shs5,200 in 2020 to about Shs2,000 today.

“To review bundle expiry and rollover, UCC will consult on clearer purchase terms, timely alerts and options for carrying unused data forward while preserving affordable short-duration bundles. While Uganda already has bundles marketed as non-expiry, we are benchmarking international best practices to strengthen our local regulations,” she said.

The Minister was presenting a statement to the House on the matter of fast depletion of data bundles on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

She said that the Ministry has championed provision of free public Wi-Fi hotspots across Kampala, Entebbe international airport and surrounding urban centres, but noted that the initiative has been undermined by vandalism of key infrastructure and theft of equipment.

“Decisive action to rehabilitate, upgrade, and reinstate these free public Wi-Fi hotspots is being done through two strategic interventions, namely, the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project and the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure Phase 5 Project,” she said.

She called on Ugandans to exercise vigilance by reporting vandalism and exposing those found trafficking in stolen telecommunications equipment, so as to protect public ICT infrastructure.

Hon. Sheilah Amaniyo (NUP, Mukono District Woman Rep.) urged government to strengthen public data consumer protection.

“Consumers have limited means of independently verifying their data consumption or challenging the accuracy of telecom operators' billing systems. Government must therefore address these concerns rather than attribute fast depletion primarily to technological advancement,” said Amaniyo.

She also called on government to address the taxation of internet data, particularly the 12 per cent excise duty, noting that owning affordable smartphones is of little benefit if citizens cannot afford internet connectivity.

Hon. Marshall Alenyo (Ind., Jonam County) alluded to the Independent Communications Commission of South Africa which has, among others, ensured that data or voice messages do not have expiry dates.

“Once you buy bundles and they expire, they should be left for you without recourse to dates. Secondly, they [South Africa] made sure that there are displayed methods of billing of this internet on public forums, so that any citizen can access and know how they are being charged,” Alenyo said.

Hon. Samuel Opio (NRM, Kole North County) noted that removal of taxes on data and smartphones would make them more affordable to Ugandans, while, Hon. Remigio Achia (NRM, Pian County) said deliberate efforts to promote ICT in Uganda should be aligned with the broader national tax policy.

Kasule Lumumba said that under Uganda Digital Acceleration Project, government plans to extend 5,600 kilometres of the national backbone by August 2027, adding that discussions are underway to return Uganda Telecom (UTL) to government ownership.

“Most of these mobile telecoms are foreign-owned, so bringing UTL back to government will support extension of the network to areas like those around mountains and lakes. Government will invest in UTL to reach such areas,” said the Minister.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.