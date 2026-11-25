Kenya plans to commence commercial oil production at 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) before the end of December 2026, with plans to scale output to 50,000 bpd in 2027, Dr. Silvester Kasuku, Advisor to the President on Governance, Kenya, announced during a ministerial panel at South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2026 in Juba.

The session brought together energy leaders from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and South Sudan to examine strategies for accelerating first oil across African frontier markets while maximizing domestic and regional value addition.

“As we go to 2031, we target 120,000 bpd,” Dr. Kasuku stated, noting that the phased production rollout aims to commercialize the 13 discoveries Kenya has made to date.

Sharing updates on Uganda's upstream and midstream progress, Hon. Okaasai Sidronius Opolot, the country's Minister of State for Energy, stressed that achieving first oil must go hand-in-hand with local refining to retain economic value within the continent.

“First oil production is coming, and it is a reality,” Minister Opolot said.“We have two investments - the Kingfisher and Tilenga fields - and we have got the East African Crude Oil Pipeline advancing. We are deliberately saying: why would you export crude oil and then import petroleum? We have been given priority to refine at home.”

Highlighting Southern Africa's frontier potential, Hon. Yeukai Simbanegavi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe, underscored the importance of cross-border pipeline infrastructure to monetize gas and condensate discoveries. The country is currently advancing the development of the Cabora Bassa project, its first commercial gas project led by Invictus Energy.

“We were not sure that we would discover anything, but we have realized that there is substantial gas and condensate that we believe can help us as a country. Through all this, we need to ensure we create added value,” she said.“We want to have more gas pipelines, and we want to build through Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa and connect with them. We have MoUs in place to discuss how we can progress the pipelines.”

Echoing the call for deeper cross-border integration, Hon. Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, Caretaker Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, identified regional transport and logistics networks as decisive factors for attracting energy investment.

“Regional connectivity is a key factor for success because one of the biggest challenges we are facing is a lack of connectivity,” he stated.“Oil is about logistics and when we talk about investment, it has to make sense. Our connection with Uganda, Kenya and even with the DRC is key. The only country we are connected to currently is Uganda.”

To bridge this gap, South Sudan plans to expand the construction of permanent roads linking producing oilfields directly to regional demand centers to streamline the movement of goods and services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.