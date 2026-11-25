This afternoon, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, chaired a meeting of the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the AU Peace Fund, which reviewed the Fund's 2026 progress, operationalisation of its investment arrangements&planning for 2027.

The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that the Peace Fund remains a credible, sustainable&effective African-owned instrument for financing the continent's peace&security priorities.

The Committee welcomed progress in strengthening the Fund's institutional&investment architecture as it represent important steps towards enhancing the Fund's operational readiness, financial stewardship&long-term sustainability.

The Chairperson emphasised that investment&capital preservation must remain firmly anchored in the Fund's fundamental purpose: supporting peace, conflict prevention, mediation&peace support efforts across Africa. The Fund must ultimately deliver tangible benefits to AU Member States&populations affected by conflict instability, said the Chairperson.

On governance, the Committee underscored the importance of institutional accountability&information-sharing.

Looking ahead, the meeting called for a more sustainable&diversified resource mobilisation strategy, including stronger partnerships with Member States&international partners, to advance the Fund's long-term capitalisation ambitions.

The Chairperson concluded by reaffirming that the AU Peace Fund remains a strategic expression of Africa's collective commitment to ownership, solidarity&responsibility in addressing the continent's peace&security challenges. He added that its effective governance, adequate resourcing&purposeful deployment are essential to advancing the vision of a peaceful&secure Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).