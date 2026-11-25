The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure has expressed concern about the high costs of the leased residential properties used to accommodate Ministers and Deputy Ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) appeared before the committee today and said its reliance on leased properties is due to limited state-owned housing stock. In addition, the shortage of state accommodation is exacerbated by the increase in the size of Cabinet.

The committee expressed particular concern about the high monthly rentals reported by the DPWI's Prestige Unit. The figures presented were between R60 000 and R80 000 per month. The DPWI said it was its responsibility to provide safe and secure accommodation but admitted that it should also be cost-effective.

The committee noted that most leases included furniture. It questioned how much the furnishings contributed to the overall rental costs. Members also asked the department to clarify whether the monthly rentals included water, electricity, refuse removal, rates and other related charges.

The committee Chairperson, Ms Carol Phiri, cautioned that spending on executive accommodation could send an unintended message to the public. It could suggest that government places the comfort of Ministers above the interests of citizens.“Prices vary significantly. Some are much lower than others, while some are substantially higher priced. Frankly, I do not believe the public will accept that these funds have been well spent,” she said.

The committee also engaged with Agrément South Africa on the loss of shared laboratory facilities following its separation from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in 2017. The discussion covered the resulting challenges and their effects on its operations and finances.

Agrément South Africa tests and issues approval certificates for non-standardised construction products, building systems and materials. Since its separation from the CSIR, it has relied on private testing and laboratory services.

The committee said it will continue to exercise oversight to ensure that the state's accommodation arrangements are cost-effective and offer value for money.

“Criticism does not mean we do not want the department to fulfil its mandate. Our role is to exercise oversight to ensure value for money and that South Africans receive the services they deserve. We must ensure that the provision of housing to ministers is not seen by the public as milking the public purse,” said Ms Phiri.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.