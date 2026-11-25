MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 25 (IANS) Intensive search operations continued on Wednesday for seven fishermen from Subbampeta village of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district, while seven other fishermen from another village in the same district have been found safe.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy are conducting a joint search operation. They have deployed naval vessels and helicopters for the operation.

According to Kakinada District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, the district administration received information on the evening of November 19 regarding seven fishermen from Subbampeta village, Uppada mandal, Kakinada district, who had gone missing at sea.

Upon receiving the report, the district administration immediately alerted the Coast Guard authorities.

According to information received via the Coast Guard's toll-free number, the seven missing fishermen were last sighted near the Paradip Port in Odisha on November 18. Since then, there has been no communication from them via phone or transponder.

The Collector stated that the Kakinada Coast Guard responded promptly upon learning of the incident and intensified search efforts.

The authorities have coordinated with the Coast Guard centres in Odisha and Chennai, and have established synergy among the relevant departments to facilitate the search.

He stated that the Coast Guard and the Navy are jointly conducting an extensive search operation to locate the missing fishermen.

Information regarding this incident has also been shared with the naval authorities of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Collector explained that officials are making persistent efforts to gather further details about the missing fishermen and to trace their last known movements.

He noted that, based on available information, measures are underway to locate them through various surveillance and intelligence systems.

The District Collector expressed hope that the seven missing fishermen would return safely.

He added that search operations will continue, in coordination with the relevant authorities, until they are located.

Earlier, agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that seven fishermen from Yetimoga in Kakinada district, who went out for fishing and got stranded due to an engine failure, were safe.

The boat carrying these fishermen was stranded approximately 3 kilometres off the coast, near Krishnapuram, between Uppada and Tuni.

He commended the prompt action of officials in alerting the Coast Guard and the Navy immediately upon receiving the call.

Arrangements were being made to bring the fishermen to the shore with the assistance of another boat, he said.

He said families of the fishermen need not worry as rescue operations are underway to bring all seven individuals safely back to the shore.