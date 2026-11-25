MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gold Sponsor Infoblox, alongside regional partner StarLink, will demonstrate how predictive threat intelligence, AI and DNS-driven security can help organisations identify and stop cyber threats before they cause damage Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November, 2026: Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, will participate in GITEX Global 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, alongside regional partner StarLink, to demonstrate how organisations across the Middle East can move beyond reactive cybersecurity towards identifying and preventing threats before they cause damage.

As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks, traditional security approaches that rely on detecting threats after they have entered an environment are increasingly being challenged. Infoblox addresses this shift through its preemptive security approach, combining predictive threat intelligence, Protective DNS, AI-powered analytics and network visibility to help identify malicious infrastructure and disrupt attacks earlier in the threat lifecycle.

Infoblox will be located at the StarLink stand, Hall 5, Stand H5-A70, where visitors can explore how its capabilities help organisations gain earlier visibility into emerging threats, reduce cyber risk and strengthen protection across hybrid and multicloud environments.

The company's participation comes as organisations across the Middle East accelerate digital transformation, cloud adoption and AI deployment while facing an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. The UAE's Cyber Security Council and CPX reported in their State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025 that more than 223,800 assets hosted in the country were potentially exposed to cyberattacks, with half of critical vulnerabilities remaining unaddressed for more than five years.

These findings highlight the need to move beyond conventional detection-and-response strategies towards security approaches that identify risks earlier. With attackers increasingly using AI to automate reconnaissance, create sophisticated phishing campaigns and scale malicious activity, organisations need greater intelligence and visibility to anticipate threats before they become business-impacting incidents.

“Cybersecurity needs to evolve at the same pace as the threats organisations face. AI is changing the economics of cybercrime, allowing attackers to operate faster and at greater scale. Organisations can no longer afford to wait until an attack is detected or a user becomes a victim. They need to identify and disrupt threats much earlier,” said Mohammed Al-Moneer, Sr. Regional Director, Türkiye, France, Africa and Middle East at Infoblox.

“At Infoblox, our approach is built around preemptive security. By combining predictive DNS threat intelligence, AI-driven analytics and network visibility, we help organisations uncover malicious infrastructure, identify emerging risks and block threats before they can cause damage. At GITEX, we look forward to demonstrating how this approach can strengthen security in the AI era.”

Moving from reactive defence to preemptive security:

Preventing cyber threats before they strike Using AI to improve threat intelligence and security operations, and Reducing exposure across the digital attack surface.

At GITEX Global 2026, Infoblox will highlight three priorities for regional organisations:

DNS provides a unique vantage point into the activity of users, devices and applications. Since connections to online services begin with a DNS query, organisations have an opportunity to identify suspicious destinations and disrupt malicious communications before connections are established.

Through Infoblox Threat Defense, the company combines Protective DNS with predictive threat intelligence to identify malicious domains and attacker infrastructure, including command-and-control servers, often before conventional security tools recognise them. Infoblox reports that its technology blocks 90% of threats before the first DNS query and identifies threats an average of 68 days earlier than other security tools.

AI further enhances this approach by helping security teams investigate incidents, correlate information and prioritise potential threats. Infoblox IQ introduces conversational and agentic AI capabilities across the Infoblox Platform, using network, security and asset intelligence to help teams investigate issues and make faster, more informed decisions.

Infoblox Exposure Management extends protection beyond the internal network, helping organisations discover and address external digital risks, including phishing, brand impersonation, fraudulent websites and exposed credentials. Combined with network intelligence and unified DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI), these capabilities provide greater visibility into digital assets and infrastructure across distributed environments.

Demonstrating AI-driven security and network intelligence:

Visitors to the Infoblox and StarLink stand will have the opportunity to explore use cases spanning preemptive threat protection, external digital risk discovery, AI-driven security operations and hybrid and multicloud network visibility.

Potential demonstrations include Infoblox Threat Defense and its ability to identify and block malicious infrastructure through Protective DNS; Infoblox IQ's AI-driven capabilities for investigating network and security events; and Infoblox Exposure Management's approach to identifying external digital risks.

The companies will also highlight complementary network observability capabilities through Kentik, combining network infrastructure context with traffic and performance insights to help organisations improve visibility and troubleshooting across distributed environments. Demonstration scope and availability will be confirmed closer to the event.

“Organisations need to move beyond detecting attacks after they have started, particularly as AI enables threat actors to operate at greater speed and scale. The priority must be to identify malicious activity earlier, understand the infrastructure behind it and prevent threats from reaching their intended targets.

“Through our work with regional partners, we want to help customers understand the value of preemptive security. Combining predictive threat intelligence, AI-driven insights and network visibility gives security teams greater context and the ability to act earlier,” said Al-Moneer.

Strengthening customer and partner engagement:

Infoblox's participation with StarLink reflects the importance of regional channel relationships in helping organisations evaluate and adopt new approaches to cybersecurity.

“Partners play a critical role in translating technology innovation into tangible business outcomes. At Infoblox, we look forward to demonstrating how preemptive security and AI-powered intelligence can help organisations anticipate emerging threats, strengthen their defences and build greater confidence in their digital transformation initiatives,” added Mohammed Al-Moneer.

Visitors can meet the Infoblox team at StarLink's stand, Hall 5, H5-A70, Expo City Dubai, from 8–11 December 2026.

Photo Caption: Mohammed Al-Moneer, Sr. Regional Director, Türkiye, France, Africa and Middle East at Infoblox

About Infoblox:

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise.