Infoblox To Showcase Preemptive Security And AI-Powered Threat Protection At GITEX Global 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gold Sponsor Infoblox, alongside regional partner StarLink, will demonstrate how predictive threat intelligence, AI and DNS-driven security can help organisations identify and stop cyber threats before they cause damage Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, UAE, November, 2026: Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, will participate in GITEX Global 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, alongside regional partner StarLink, to demonstrate how organisations across the Middle East can move beyond reactive cybersecurity towards identifying and preventing threats before they cause damage. As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks, traditional security approaches that rely on detecting threats after they have entered an environment are increasingly being challenged. Infoblox addresses this shift through its preemptive security approach, combining predictive threat intelligence, Protective DNS, AI-powered analytics and network visibility to help identify malicious infrastructure and disrupt attacks earlier in the threat lifecycle. Infoblox will be located at the StarLink stand, Hall 5, Stand H5-A70, where visitors can explore how its capabilities help organisations gain earlier visibility into emerging threats, reduce cyber risk and strengthen protection across hybrid and multicloud environments. The company's participation comes as organisations across the Middle East accelerate digital transformation, cloud adoption and AI deployment while facing an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. The UAE's Cyber Security Council and CPX reported in their State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025 that more than 223,800 assets hosted in the country were potentially exposed to cyberattacks, with half of critical vulnerabilities remaining unaddressed for more than five years. These findings highlight the need to move beyond conventional detection-and-response strategies towards security approaches that identify risks earlier. With attackers increasingly using AI to automate reconnaissance, create sophisticated phishing campaigns and scale malicious activity, organisations need greater intelligence and visibility to anticipate threats before they become business-impacting incidents. “Cybersecurity needs to evolve at the same pace as the threats organisations face. AI is changing the economics of cybercrime, allowing attackers to operate faster and at greater scale. Organisations can no longer afford to wait until an attack is detected or a user becomes a victim. They need to identify and disrupt threats much earlier,” said Mohammed Al-Moneer, Sr. Regional Director, Türkiye, France, Africa and Middle East at Infoblox. “At Infoblox, our approach is built around preemptive security. By combining predictive DNS threat intelligence, AI-driven analytics and network visibility, we help organisations uncover malicious infrastructure, identify emerging risks and block threats before they can cause damage. At GITEX, we look forward to demonstrating how this approach can strengthen security in the AI era.” Moving from reactive defence to preemptive security: At GITEX Global 2026, Infoblox will highlight three priorities for regional organisations:
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Preventing cyber threats before they strike
Using AI to improve threat intelligence and security operations, and
Reducing exposure across the digital attack surface.
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