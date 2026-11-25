Bérangère Boëll: Developing countries face an annual investment gap of nearly USD 4 trillion to achieve SDGs

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Knowledge Summit 2026, jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), highlighted how the UAE-UN partnership harnesses knowledge and innovation to advance sustainable development and strengthen resilience. The special edition was held under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.' Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During a session titled 'The power of partnership: the UAE, the United Nations and shared resilience,' H.E. Bérangère Boëll, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, emphasized that turning knowledge into progress requires cooperation across policy, innovation, and investment, ensuring its benefits reach communities most in need.

She outlined four dimensions of the UAE-UN partnership: knowledge and innovation, operational capabilities, development financing, and mobilizing the international community around shared challenges. Together, these dimensions help translate national achievements into cross-border benefits and ensure that investments in knowledge produce practical results.

She noted that disparities in access to knowledge remain significant. Citing the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), she said nearly two billion people still lack internet access, limiting opportunities in education, employment, and essential services. Artificial intelligence (AI) could widen these gaps if infrastructure, research, and financing remain concentrated in a few countries. She stressed the importance of international cooperation and the Global Digital Compact in ensuring technology supports inclusive development.

On knowledge and innovation, Boëll highlighted the UAE's investment in education, research, and digital infrastructure, citing the Hope Probe's contribution to shared scientific data. She also noted the potential of satellites and AI to monitor resources and anticipate disasters. Highlighting the UNDP-MBRF FutureSkills4All initiative, launched with Coursera in 2023, she said approximately 10,000 learners completed more than 15,000 learning programs in its first year.

On operational capabilities, Boëll pointed to Dubai Humanitarian as a model combining logistics, connectivity, information management, and expertise. The community delivered more than 14,000 tons of aid to over 100 countries in 2025. She called for early warning systems that not only forecast threats but also reach at-risk populations and trigger timely, funded action.

Addressing development financing, Boëll said even accurate analyses cannot deliver results without implementation resources. Developing countries face an annual investment gap of nearly USD 4 trillion to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs. She also highlighted the UAE's growing international development role, with official development assistance reaching approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD.