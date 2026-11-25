MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-born hospitality group secures second place in a national awards programme attracting more than 33,000 applications, recognizing its excellence in employment practices, talent development and colleague wellbeing Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Rotana, one of the Middle East's leading hotel management companies, has secured second place at the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award 2026, emerging as the only hospitality company among the winners of a national awards programme that attracted more than 33,000 applications.

Organized by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the awards recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in employment practices and contributing to the competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

Rotana was awarded second place in the Labour Market Pioneers, representing the Administrative Services Sector. The award was presented at a ceremony attended by senior UAE government officials and business leaders, with His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, honoring the winners.

Dr. Mira Zakharia, Corporate Vice President of Talent & Culture at Rotana, said:“At Rotana, we believe that every colleague should have the opportunity to reach their potential, build a meaningful career and feel supported at every stage of their professional journey. From developing talent within our organization to prioritizing wellbeing and fostering an inclusive workplace, our focus is on creating a culture in which people can thrive. This award belongs to our colleagues, whose dedication, passion and commitment bring our culture to life every day and make achievements like this possible.”

The recognition reflects Rotana's commitment to building a supportive and inclusive workplace, with its award submission demonstrating achievements across three key areas: employment and talent development, work environment and colleague wellbeing, and innovation and future readiness.

In 2025, Rotana recorded 885 internal promotions and 330 transfers across its properties, brands and markets, including 250 frontline colleagues who progressed into supervisory positions or higher, while 58% of its colleagues have been with Rotana for five years or more. These figures highlight the company's continued investment in developing talent from within and creating meaningful, long-term career opportunities across its growing portfolio.

Rotana's submission also highlighted its approach to colleague engagement and wellbeing, including regular leadership updates, town halls, feedback channels and its Weekly Reset programme, an eight-week initiative designed to provide colleagues and their families with practical resilience tools during periods of uncertainty.

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, commented:“Workforce excellence is fundamental to sustainable business performance, operational excellence and the quality of the guest experience we deliver across our portfolio. Being recognized as the only hospitality company among the winners of this national award reinforces our responsibility to lead by example within our industry. Guided by our founders' vision, we remain committed to playing an active role in advancing local capabilities and nurturing the next generation of hospitality talent. As a homegrown UAE hospitality company with an expanding international presence, we are proud to contribute to the nation's long-term ambitions for a skilled, competitive and future-ready workforce, while raising the standards of hospitality across the markets in which we operate.”

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992, Rotana has grown from a homegrown hospitality brand into an international hotel management company. As the Group continues to expand, it remains committed to setting industry benchmarks in employment practices, developing the next generation of hospitality leaders and strengthening the sector's position as an attractive destination for talent.

Through its continued investment in people, Rotana aims to support the UAE's workforce development ambitions and contribute to the long-term competitiveness of its hospitality industry.

About Rotana:

Rotana is one of the region's leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 118 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, Rotana offers Rotana DISCOVERY, its loyalty programme integrated into the award-winning GHA DISCOVERY platform, providing members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across a global network of 60 brands and 1,000 hotels in 100 countries.

With its brand promise of 'Treasured Time', Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.