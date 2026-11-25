MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jensen Huang returned as NVIDIA's CEO on 23 November, after reported pressure from senior US officials, underlining how strategic he and the company have become for Washington. Huang had been a key advocate for the open trade of AI models and hardware between US and China, but the wall between the two countries keeps on rising. Both countries are pushing to build their own separate AI stacks, with fewer bridges between them. We remain Constructive on Cloud Computing & AI. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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There is no respectable story without a significant plot twist, and the world of AI is no exception. The (latest) twist was delivered on Monday, courtesy of NVIDIA, whose board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on 23 November, eleven days after he resigned over reported personal relationships, including one with a former executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. Most notably, the decision to reinstate Huang followed inputs from the White House and the US Government, according to news reports. In our view, the episode confirms that Washington treats NVIDIA as a strategic asset rather than just a listed company, and that the US-China AI rivalry is increasingly a contest over access to compute. On the US side, the Commerce Department issued a ruling on 16 November subjecting access to American chips via a licence, essentially cutting off Chinese companies from using the technology – directly or via rental agreements with third parties. On the Chinese side, there appears to be a push to stimulate its domestic chip providers to step up and try to close the gap with US counterparts as quickly as possible. These dynamics – Washington's push to protect American technology and Beijing's desire to build up domestic chip manufacturing capabilities – were particularly evident in the recent cancellation of a USD 7 billion deal between Tencent Holdings and Oracle. According to press coverage, the US Government appears to have pressured Oracle to walk away to limit foreign access to cutting-edge chips, while the Chinese government seems to have pushed Tencent to turn to domestic compute providers to stimulate in-country capabilities. With these evolving dynamics in the background, and given that the last word is far from being said, the likely outcome – in our view – is that both countries continue to push forward on their domestic AI stack, with limited interplay. In the middle of this, South-East Asia data centre developers could be at a disadvantage, as both the US and China seem to be pushing for domestic capacity. Taking a step back, we do not believe the outlook for demand of AI solutions or the level of investments being poured into the ecosystem can be significantly affected by this US-China duopoly. As such, we remain Constructive on Cloud Computing & AI but see a rising geopolitical risk to the portions of demand and capacity that rely on cross-border access to compute.