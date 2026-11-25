MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gold price slides even more: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Gold is getting a nasty reminder that higher rates are no friend of precious metals, with the prospect of another Fed hike sending investors running for the exits. Today's inflation data could add further fuel to the fire, particularly if it reinforces the case for tighter policy, while the broader tech selloff is adding to the liquidity squeeze. After the extraordinary run gold has enjoyed, this is looking less like a healthy correction and more like a serious reality check, with the prospect of further rate hikes and tariff uncertainty giving investors plenty of reasons to keep selling.”

Oil caught between war and surplus:

“Brent is being pulled in two directions, with escalating attacks around the Strait of Hormuz keeping the supply-risk premium alive while the reality of recovering exports points towards a much better supplied market. Iran's threats to tighten its grip on the strait and Washington's growing pressure on Tehran are hardly reassuring for oil traders, but the IEA's forecast of a global surplus and rising Gulf exports are proving difficult to ignore. For now, geopolitics is keeping a floor under crude, but if supply continues to recover, that floor could start to look increasingly fragile.”