MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and newly appointed US Ambassador to Bishkek Steven Gillen discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, focusing on investment, economic and energy ties, and joint projects with American companies during a meeting in Bishkek on November 25, according to the presidential press service.

At the meeting, Gillen presented his credentials to Japarov, who congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission. The president noted that 2026 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, as well as milestone anniversaries of their independence.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan highly valued the support provided by the United States during the early years of the country's independence. He also outlined Kyrgyzstan's current stage of development, highlighting economic achievements, stronger state institutions, improvements in living standards and new opportunities for domestic entrepreneurs. Against this backdrop, he stressed the need to bring bilateral relations to a new level.

The president also highlighted US President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asia and promote Kyrgyz-American cooperation. He expressed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to expand mutually beneficial economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties with the United States, particularly in banking and finance, mining and energy.

Referring to the outcomes of his working visits to the United States this year, Japarov stressed the importance of continuing joint projects with American companies, including Wabtec and Boeing.

Gillen, in turn, described relations between the two countries as friendly and reaffirmed Washington's interest in strengthening the partnership across various sectors. He praised Kyrgyzstan's achievements and economic growth, emphasizing Japarov's leading role in the country's development, and expressed the US's readiness to support this positive course as a reliable partner. He also welcomed ongoing economic projects and expressed hope for progress in bilateral trade and economic ties.

The ambassador congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and expressed Washington's readiness to cooperate closely with Bishkek on the international platform.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing and strengthening comprehensive bilateral cooperation.