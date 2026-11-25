MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Kingdom has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in clean energy, critical minerals, education, and artificial intelligence (AI), including on the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower project and through the London Stock Exchange, according to the Kyrgyz presidential press service.

These issues were discussed on November 25 in Bishkek during a meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and newly appointed British Ambassador Vicente Solera Deuchar, who presented his credentials.

Japarov congratulated Deuchar on the start of his diplomatic mission and noted that more than 30 years of diplomatic relations had established a solid foundation for bilateral ties based on mutual trust and respect.

The president welcomed the active development of Kyrgyz-British relations, highlighting regular high-level contacts, intergovernmental and interparliamentary meetings, and exchanges of visits. The sides also discussed ways to expand trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation in finance and banking, education and tourism.

Japarov emphasized that attracting investment and creating favorable conditions for investors were among Kyrgyzstan's economic policy priorities. He reaffirmed the country's readiness to serve as a reliable partner for British businesses.

The president also stressed the importance of reciprocal visits by the heads of state in strengthening political dialogue. In connection with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, he invited King Charles III to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Deuchar thanked Japarov for the warm welcome and said it was a great honor to begin his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan. He noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations, pointing to an increase in the number of British tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan and growing interest among Kyrgyz citizens in working in the United Kingdom.

The ambassador also announced that a British parliamentary delegation planned to visit Kyrgyzstan in December 2026.

Both sides expressed their interest in further developing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.