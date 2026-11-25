MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purchases depend on available cash and Nasdaq continued listing requirements

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) today announced that, on November 23, 2026, its Board of Directors authorized a program to repurchase its common stock in the open market from time to time for up to 12 months. The program has a total spending limit of $2 million.

The $2 million limit includes the purchase price, commissions, brokerage service fees, clearing and settlement charges, and a reserve for any applicable repurchase excise tax. The Company will fund any purchases with existing unrestricted corporate cash.

The timing and amount of any purchases will depend on market conditions, available cash and other capital needs, and applicable legal, contractual and Nasdaq continued listing requirements. Purchases must comply with Wyoming's statutory solvency requirements and stay within a share limit the Company will set before trading to maintain a cushion above Nasdaq's public float and public holder requirements. The Company intends to conduct repurchases within the safe harbor under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The program does not obligate the Company to buy any shares. The Company may suspend purchases or end the program at any time. Purchase authority ends on November 23, 2027, or earlier if the spending limit is reached or the Company terminates the program.

Repurchased shares will cease to be outstanding and become authorized but unissued under Wyoming law. Any subsequent issuance will require separate Board approval and any other applicable approvals.

The Company may conduct repurchases through a broker-dealer selected under the Board's authorization, subject to agreed written brokerage terms.

About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) is a technology-focused company operating across biotechnology, precision diagnostics and specialty materials. Through its subsidiaries, investments and licensing arrangements, the Company is developing new healthcare and life-science businesses alongside its established operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements include the timing, funding, amount and completion of any repurchases and the duration of the program. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to changes in the Company's liquidity and capital needs, the price and trading volume of its common stock, applicable law and Nasdaq continued listing requirements, brokerage arrangements, contractual restrictions and the Company's decision to suspend or end the program. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. These statements speak as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.

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