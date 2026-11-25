Brookfield Property Partners Declares Quarterly Dividends On Listed Preferred Units
BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners (“BPY” or the "Partnership") announced that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly distributions on the Partnership's Class A Nasdaq-listed BPYPP, BPYPO, BPYPN and BPYPM (TSX: BPYP.PR.A) preferred units of $0.40625 per unit, $0.3984375 per unit, $0.359375 per unit and $0.390625 per unit, respectively, payable on December 31, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026.
Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier real estate companies. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, single-family rentals, manufactured housing, student housing and self-storage.
Brookfield Property Partners is a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN). More information is available at .
Contact:
Keren Dubon
Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 618-3440
Email:...
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