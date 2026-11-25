(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A pricing model determines what a company pays, whether by agent, hour, ticket or outcome. Denver, CO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcom, a provider of AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services, took over support for a procure-to-pay platform and standardized its core workflows. Average handle time fell by half, from about 16 minutes to eight.† The pricing model dictates how much that decrease in handle time saves a company. Per-agent and per-hour contracts bill for staff time, so faster handling means fewer agents for the same ticket volume. Per-ticket pricing charges a set rate per interaction and tracks volume instead. Growing companies can compare outsourced customer support quotes by their handle time and seat assumptions. “Customer support has traditionally been priced by the hour, mostly because hours are easy to measure,” said Jim Mitchell, CEO of Awesome CX by Transcom.“Now that AI clears the routine tickets, a founder has more options, such as paying per resolution for that volume and keeping hourly rates on the issues that need human judgment and empathy.” Outsourced customer support pricing models compared: per agent, per hour, per ticket and outcome-based The four models bill for distinct units of work, so a drop in volume after a launch or holiday peak affects each invoice differently.

Pricing model Also called What the company pays for How cost changes when volume drops Per agent Per seat, per full-time equivalent (FTE) A monthly fee for each dedicated agent Decreases as seats are reduced under the contract's terms Per hour Hourly Hours agents spend on the program Falls as scheduled hours are cut Per ticket Per contact, per transaction Each customer interaction handled Falls with ticket volume Outcome-based Performance bonus or credit An add-on tied to satisfaction or resolution targets Follows performance, not volume





To compare quotes, a company can give every provider the same forecast to price, covering monthly ticket volume by channel, expected handle time, required coverage hours and peak months. Restating each quote as a cost per resolved ticket, once for an off-peak month and once for a peak month, shows how the models behave as volume rises and falls.

What is included in a per-agent price for outsourced customer support

A seat price can cover the agent alone or extend to team leads, quality analysts, workforce planners, trainers and the help desk licenses the team works in, so two quotes at the same rate can describe very different teams. Workforce planners, for example, set how many agents work each hour.

For a fashion and lifestyle retailer, Awesome CX by Transcom syncs that planning with the client's internal scheduling so staffing keeps pace with the demand.† To put per-agent quotes on equal footing, ask each provider how many agents it staffs per support role, and which of those roles the seat price covers.

Billable hours and logged-in hours in hourly support contracts

An hourly contract bills either logged-in hours, which include training, coaching, team meetings and gaps between tickets, or productive hours, which count only the time spent with customers and the notes that follow. How the contract defines a billable hour decides the figure on the invoice, so it should also say whether a new agent's training is charged at the full rate.

What counts as a billable ticket in per-ticket outsourced customer support pricing

Depending on the contract, a ticket can refer to an email thread, a chat session, a phone call or a single customer issue that runs across all three. When each channel interaction is billed separately, one issue can be charged several times. The contract should also specify how it counts reopened tickets, chats that move to email, merged threads, spam, auto-replies and abandoned contacts.

A clearer approach is to bill one resolved issue as a single ticket, no matter how many messages or channels it spanned. The company can then match the provider's ticket count against its own help desk records.

How the invoice changes when outsourced support seats scale up or down mid-contract

Each model absorbs a mid-contract seat change at its own pace.



Per-agent: every agent added for a peak stays on the invoice until those seats come off under the contract's terms.

Hourly: the invoice follows the agent schedule, though each new class of agents can add billable training hours.

Per-ticket: the provider manages staffing, but if the rate is tied to an expected volume range, the contract should state what happens when volume falls outside it. Outcome-based: add-ons carry over when seats change, and the contract can say whether targets are adjusted while new agents ramp up.

The same procure-to-pay platfor grew from six to 21 full-time team members in under a year, and Transcom added efficiency and utilization reporting so the client could track how agent time was spent as the team expanded.†

Frequently asked questions about outsourced customer support pricing

How much does outsourced customer support cost per agent?

Cost per agent depends on what the seat includes, where the team sits, the languages and hours it covers, and the channels agents work in. Transcom offers on-, off- and nearshore delivery in 99+ languages, so a program can be built around the markets its customers need. A quote based on the company's ticket volume and coverage gives a more accurate figure than a general per-agent average.

What should a scale-up expect to pay for beyond the monthly rate when ramping support for a launch?

One-time costs can include onboarding, initial agent training, help desk and tool setup, and knowledge base migration. Some vendors fold these into the monthly rate and others bill them up front, which changes how two quotes compare in a program's first months.

Is per-ticket pricing better for a startup with unpredictable volume?

It can be, since cost follows ticket volume and a company pays nothing for idle agents in a slow week. The tradeoff is less say over who handles each ticket and how long agents spend with customers. A startup focused on brand voice and product depth may prefer dedicated agents on per-agent or hourly terms, with reduction steps written into the contract.

Is a fixed headcount contract or a flexible seat contract better for a growing company?

A fixed headcount contract gives a predictable monthly cost and a stable team, a fit for a company whose ticket volume holds steady through the year. A flexible seat contract lets the team grow for launches and seasonal peaks, then shrink back, which suits a company whose volume shifts month to month. The two can also be combined. Transcom supports a fashion and lifestyle retailer with a baseline team of 250 agents that scales to 450 at peak.1

1 Figures reflect results documented in Transcom case studies at transcom.com; outcomes vary by program, market, and scope. Anonymized clients remain anonymized per Transcom policy.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit .

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