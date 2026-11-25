NEWARK, Del., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

sGold Technology Inc. has signed a 36-month strategic incubation agreement with CJN Accelerator Ltd., including equity participation, to accelerate the global commercialisation of its proprietary digital financial infrastructure for physical gold.

For centuries, gold has served as one of the world's most trusted stores of wealth. Yet despite its estimated US$30 trillion global market value, its potential as an actively utilised financial asset remains largely untapped.

With approximately US$6 billion currently represented by tokenised gold, the digital transformation of the gold market is still in its infancy. sGold sees an opportunity extending far beyond tokenisation: to fundamentally change how gold is owned, circulated, settled and financed across global markets.

sGold has developed an integrated financial infrastructure designed to unlock this potential, connecting the security and enduring value of physical gold with the liquidity, accessibility and efficiency of modern financial networks.

With commercial launch targeted within six months, the collaboration with CJN will initially focus on the United States, Europe and the Middle East. sGold is targeting several hundred million US dollars in gold assets within its ecosystem during the first two years of commercial operations.

Beyond Tokenization: Building a New Financial Network for Gold

While conventional gold tokenisation largely focuses on digital ownership and trading, sGold's infrastructure is designed to extend gold's financial utility across three critical dimensions: global distribution, settlement liquidity and collateral-based financing.

The network brings together capabilities traditionally fragmented across bullion markets, custodians, financial institutions and trading platforms, creating an integrated environment in which physical gold can be securely owned, transferred, deployed for settlement and mobilised as financial collateral.

At its foundation is allocated physical gold held in professional vaults, with legally enforceable ownership interests represented digitally. This approach is designed to preserve the intrinsic security of physical gold ownership while enabling its participation in a broader digital financial ecosystem.

Powered by the patent-pending dual-layer tokenisation architecture and biometric security technology of Serenity Labs Holdings Inc., sGold's founder-affiliated technology licensor, the infrastructure combines asset ownership, financial utility and transaction security within a unified framework.

The network is structured around a proposed Liechtenstein-based legal and regulatory framework, positioning sGold to serve both institutional and individual participants across international markets.

Accelerating Global Market Adoption

CJN will bring its international media ecosystem, digital distribution capabilities and established global audience to sGold, providing the reach and visibility needed to introduce its financial infrastructure to markets worldwide.

Building on this exposure, CJN will deploy its business and investment networks to engage influential financial communities, industry leaders and prospective institutional participants, helping sGold establish credibility and meaningful relationships across its initial target markets.

The incubation programme will seek to translate this engagement into tangible commercial opportunities, supporting customer acquisition, strategic collaborations and distribution partnerships as sGold moves towards launch and international expansion.

Importantly, CJN's equity participation gives the incubation agreement a deeper strategic dimension, aligning its long-term interests with sGold's commercial growth and international expansion.

Venket Naga, President and CEO of sGold Technology Inc., said:

“Our ambition is to build the financial infrastructure that enables gold to become a more dynamic and productive asset in the global economy.

The scale of this opportunity demands more than technology. It requires market awareness, international engagement and commercial execution. CJN's global reach and ability to connect innovation with influential audiences and business opportunities make this agreement an important step towards realising that ambition.”

Wahid Pierre Chammas, CEO of CJN Accelerator Ltd. said:

“We see in sGold an opportunity to participate in the evolution of one of the world's most established and valuable asset classes. Its approach to financial infrastructure creates a compelling proposition with significant international potential.

Our incubation strategy is built around identifying ambitious businesses and accelerating their market presence through our media platforms, global networks and strategic relationships. We look forward to helping sGold build the visibility, engagement and commercial momentum needed to establish itself in the global marketplace.”

About sGold Technology Inc.

sGold Technology Inc. is a Delaware-based financial technology company developing digital financial infrastructure for physical gold. Powered by Serenity's patent-pending dual-layer tokenisation architecture and biometric security technology, sGold aims to connect physical gold ownership with global distribution, settlement and financing opportunities. For more information, visit .

About CJN Accelerator Ltd.

CJN Accelerator Ltd. is a media-led business accelerator that helps companies in blockchain, digital finance and emerging technology bring products to market and reach international audiences. CJN combines digital media distribution with hands-on advisory in business strategy, market positioning and launch planning. Through its media platforms and network of investors and industry partners, CJN helps companies build market awareness, engage prospective investors and develop commercial partnerships.

sGold - Putting Gold to Work.

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