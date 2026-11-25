Transcontinental Inc. Release Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Results, And Conference Call
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 10, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2026 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast: Register Now!
Conference Recording Playback
Availability dates: December 10 to December 25, 2026
Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code: 61480 #
2027 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
1st quarter: Wednesday, March 10, 2027
2nd quarter: Tuesday, June 8, 2027
3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 8, 2027
4th quarter: Tuesday, December 14, 2027
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
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