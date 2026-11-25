MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 9, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 10, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2026 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM

Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738

Live audio webcast: Register Now!

Conference Recording Playback

Availability dates: December 10 to December 25, 2026

Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264

Access code: 61480 #

2027 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results

1st quarter: Wednesday, March 10, 2027

2nd quarter: Tuesday, June 8, 2027

3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 8, 2027

4th quarter: Tuesday, December 14, 2027

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

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