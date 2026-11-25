MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud migration, FHIR-ready interoperability and prebuilt device interfaces can cut rollout costs, streamline distributed testing and strengthen compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Medical Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Point-of-Care Medical Software Market to Reach USD 12.77 Billion by 2031

The global point-of-care medical software market is expected to increase from USD 4.95 billion in 2025 to USD 5.74 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 12.77 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a 17.33% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by cloud migration, healthcare interoperability requirements, distributed testing programs, and growing demand for real-time clinical data.

Cloud Adoption Supports Distributed Point-of-Care Workflows

Cloud adoption is accelerating as hospital networks replace or supplement local middleware with platforms that can support multiple care settings. Cloud-hosted point-of-care medical software enables providers to distribute updates, renew operator credentials, monitor quality indicators, and manage testing activity across hospitals, clinics, physician offices, ambulatory centers, and home care environments.

This capability is particularly valuable for healthcare systems with limited IT resources at individual testing sites. WellSpan Health's January 2026 announcement regarding the migration of its technology portfolio to AWS illustrates the broader transition toward scalable cloud environments designed to support artificial intelligence and connected clinical applications. As electronic medical record architectures evolve, healthcare organizations are placing greater value on platforms that integrate with wider cloud data ecosystems.

Interoperability Becomes a Key Purchasing Requirement

Interoperability across laboratory information systems, electronic medical records, and point-of-care testing devices is becoming a major purchasing criterion. In the United States, the January 2027 CMS-0057-F timeline increases the need for specified workflows to support FHIR R4 APIs. This requirement may create modernization challenges for healthcare organizations that continue to rely on legacy technology stacks.

Research into Hospital@Home workflows has shown that cloud infrastructure combined with HL7 FHIR can facilitate the exchange of point-of-care results across multiple stakeholder systems. Consequently, vendor-neutral middleware and software platforms offering current messaging standards, backward compatibility, and support for mixed device fleets are gaining strategic importance.

Implementation Costs Remain a Market Restraint

High deployment, validation, and integration costs continue to limit adoption. Enterprise implementations require more than software licensing, with expenses often including system integration, site-specific workflow validation, device interface qualification, employee training, compliance preparation, and ongoing technical support.

Costs can rise significantly when healthcare networks operate devices from multiple manufacturers. Each interface may require separate development, testing, and validation before deployment. Vendors with extensive prebuilt interface libraries, established implementation capabilities, and strong regulatory documentation are therefore better positioned to support complex enterprise programs.

Additional factors influencing market development include the expansion of remote and home-based testing, AI-enabled analytics for antimicrobial stewardship and quality control, legacy device fragmentation, and vendor lock-in.

Software Platforms Maintain Market Leadership

Software platforms accounted for 64.8% of the point-of-care medical software market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 17.2% CAGR through 2031. Their leadership reflects demand for centralized operator management, quality control, utilization tracking, regulatory oversight, and clinical data routing across decentralized testing locations.

Middleware remains essential for connecting legacy device interfaces with modern interoperability frameworks. Services also retain an important role as healthcare organizations seek external support for validation, training, deployment, cybersecurity readiness, and compliance.

Regulatory developments are reinforcing the importance of mature quality systems. The FDA's Quality Management System Regulation took effect on February 2, 2026, bringing ISO 13485 concepts more directly into U.S. medical device quality controls. The change places additional focus on software design, documentation, quality management, and cybersecurity preparedness.

Cloud-Based Deployment Records the Fastest Growth

Cloud-based deployment held a 56.4% market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at an 18.4% CAGR through 2031. Providers are adopting cloud platforms to distribute security patches, device drivers, and regulatory updates across multiple testing locations without requiring on-site intervention.

On-premise deployments remain relevant for organizations with strict data-sovereignty policies or external routing restrictions. Hybrid deployment is also gaining attention as a practical migration strategy. It allows providers to retain selected device-to-LIS workflows within local infrastructure while using cloud services for remote administration, analytics, and API translation.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 38.1% of the global market in 2025, supported by high testing volumes, established reimbursement systems, hospital IT modernization, and preparations for FHIR R4 interoperability requirements. Canada is also contributing to regional growth as provincial health networks adopt cloud tools to manage distributed testing in remote care settings.

Europe remains a major market, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. Digital hospital initiatives, structured laboratory reporting, and public healthcare modernization programs are supporting demand, although differences in reimbursement and national operating requirements can slow deployment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a 34.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by healthcare digitization, expanding provider networks, decentralized care delivery, and demand for cloud-hosted dashboards. South Korea and Australia also generate demand for platforms offering quality documentation and structured data exchange. South America and the Middle East and Africa present longer-term opportunities as private hospitals, diagnostic networks, and healthcare IT infrastructure continue to expand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Faster Triage and Early Disease Detection

4.2.2 Expansion of AI-Enabled Radiology and Pathology Workflows

4.2.3 Multi-Modal Clinical Data Convergence Improves Diagnostic Confidence

4.2.4 Provider Push Toward Workflow Automation in Overburdened Health Systems

4.2.5 Integration With Wearables and Remote Monitoring Expands Diagnostic Reach

4.2.6 Growing Investment in Clinical Validation and Interoperable AI Platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Algorithm Explainability and Liability Concerns Slow Clinical Trust

4.3.2 High Integration Cost Across PACS, EHR, and Hospital IT Stacks

4.3.3 Data Privacy, Sovereignty, and Cross-Border Model Training Constraints

4.3.4 Regulatory Heterogeneity and Revalidation Burden for Model Updates

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porters Five Forces

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value; volume for key analytes)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Hardware

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 In Vivo Diagnostics

5.2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Cloud Based

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.3.3 On Premises

5.4 By Tend User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4.4 Clinics and Other Healthcare Providers

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alphabet Inc. (Google Health / DeepMind)

6.3.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.3.3 NVIDIA Corporation

6.3.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.5 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

6.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.8 Tempus AI, Inc.

6.3.9 Aidoc Medical Ltd.

6.3.10 Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited

6.3.11 Heartflow, Inc.

6.3.12 PathAI, Inc.

6.3.13 Paige.AI, Inc.

6.3.14 Ada Health GmbH

6.3.15 AliveCor, Inc.

6.3.16 Butterfly Network, Inc.

6.3.17 Digital Diagnostics, Inc.

6.3.18 Lunit Inc.

6.3.19 Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White Space and Unmet Need Assessment

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