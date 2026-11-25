Bausch Health Data Breach: Key Facts

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Breach window: June 24, 2026 through July 1, 2026.

Discovered: July 1, 2026.

Data confirmed exposed: October 28, 2026.

Affected: 18,066 individuals, including 1,786 in Texas, 119 in Rhode Island, 39 in Vermont, and 11 in New Hampshire.

Notification: Reported to state attorneys general beginning November 20, 2026. Notice letters are dated November 25, 2026.

Company offer: For individuals whose Social Security numbers were affected, 24 months of free credit monitoring through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company. Enrollment must be completed within 90 days of the letter date.

What Happened in the Bausch Health Data Breach?

On July 1, 2026, Bausch Health identified evidence of unauthorized access to a limited number of company records, including product questions and concerns maintained by its pharmacovigilance department. Its investigation found that unauthorized access lasted from June 24 to July 1, 2026. On October 28, 2026, Bausch Health confirmed that documents obtained by the unauthorized individual contained personal information.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to Bausch Health, the information varies by individual and includes names along with one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, mailing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and limited health-related information.

Who May Be Affected?

The investigation focuses on individuals whose information appeared in Bausch Health records, including people who contacted the company with product questions or concerns and anyone who received a Bausch Health notice letter dated November 25, 2026.

What Legal Options Do Affected Individuals Have?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

What Should Affected Individuals Do Now?



Enroll in the free Cyberscout credit monitoring within 90 days of your letter date, using the code in your notice.

Place a free fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and check your credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Keep your notice letter and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.



Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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