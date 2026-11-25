MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital platforms, embedded financing, standardized inspections, and SUV/EV focus can improve scale, trust, and returns as organized retail gains ground.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian used car market was valued at USD 36.39 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 41.74 billion in 2026 to USD 82.88 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by rising new-car prices, shorter vehicle ownership cycles, expanding credit availability, digital retail adoption, and increasing demand for affordable personal mobility.

Digital Platforms Improve Used Car Market Transparency

Digital transformation is improving transparency, valuation accuracy, financing access, and transaction efficiency across the India used car market. Organized retail is expected to increase its market share from 30% to 50% by 2030 as online platforms introduce real-time valuation tools, standardized inspections, vehicle history tracking, and integrated lending services.

Digital-first purchasing is also gaining traction among women, who accounted for 46% of used car purchases compared with 35% in Q3 FY2024. Delhi-NCR recorded female participation of 48%. Adoption is expanding in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where online platforms help reduce information gaps, improve price discovery, and connect buyers with a broader inventory of vehicles.

Financing integration has become an important market driver. Embedded loan products simplify purchases for customers who may not have access to traditional vehicle finance. Expanding credit availability and fintech lending are expected to support demand, particularly among first-time buyers and value-conscious consumers.

High New-Car Prices Accelerate Used Vehicle Demand

Rising new-car prices are encouraging consumers to consider pre-owned vehicles as a more affordable route to ownership. Used car sales reached 5.17 million units in FY23 and are projected to reach 10 million units by FY28. The average vehicle ownership period has declined from 6-8 years to 4-5 years, increasing the supply of relatively newer vehicles in the secondary market.

The INR 4-8 lakh price range accounts for a significant share of transactions as buyers seek a balance between affordability, features, condition, and long-term utility. Supply-demand imbalances are contributing to annual used car price increases of approximately 8-10%. This trend creates affordability challenges but also strengthens resale values for selected models and vehicle categories.

Faster depreciation in premium vehicles is generating opportunities for aspirational buyers in major cities. Technology updates, changing feature expectations, and shorter replacement cycles are increasing the availability of luxury vehicles in the used car market.

Vehicle Quality and Financing Remain Key Challenges

Vehicle quality concerns, inconsistent inspection practices, and odometer fraud remain barriers to market growth. These issues are most significant within the unorganized segment, which held 70.83% of the market in 2025. Vehicles more than 8 years old present additional challenges because their mechanical condition can be difficult to assess and financing options are limited.

Organized sellers are addressing these concerns through standardized inspection protocols, digital maintenance records, transparent auctions, and vehicle grading systems. Improved traceability and consumer education can strengthen buyer confidence while helping reputable sellers justify premium pricing for inspected vehicles.

India Used Car Market Segment Insights

Micro/hatchbacks accounted for 33.82% of the market in 2025, supported by affordability, fuel efficiency, and demand from first-time vehicle owners. SUVs are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.95% from 2026 to 2031. Strong resale value, higher ground clearance, flexible cargo capacity, and expanding compact and mid-size model availability are driving SUV demand.

Sedans continue to face pressure as younger consumers shift toward hatchbacks and SUVs. MUV/MPV models maintain steady demand among large families and commercial users, particularly in tier-2 cities. Luxury and sports vehicles are benefiting from aspirational purchasing in metropolitan markets, where certified pre-owned programs support quality assurance and brand confidence.

Online platforms are projected to achieve a CAGR of 26.85% during 2026-2031, making them the fastest-growing vendor channel. OEM-certified franchise programs appeal to buyers seeking warranties, verified condition, and standardized service. Large multi-brand offline dealers remain relevant by combining broad inventory with physical vehicle inspections.

Fuel Type Trends in the India Used Car Market

Petrol vehicles led the market with a 60.77% share in 2025 due to widespread refueling infrastructure, lower maintenance complexity, and strong consumer familiarity. Battery-electric vehicles are expected to post a CAGR of 34.10% from 2026 to 2031, although growth is starting from a relatively low base.

Used electric vehicle demand is affected by battery condition, charging availability, maintenance costs, and uncertainty surrounding resale values. Diesel vehicle demand is declining due to tighter emission regulations and higher ownership costs, but diesel models remain relevant for commercial use and long-distance travel. CNG vehicles retain a niche position in locations with established refueling networks, especially Delhi-NCR. Hybrid vehicles offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced range concerns, although higher prices and limited model availability continue to restrict adoption.



Expanding credit availability and fintech lending

Growing preference for SUVs with strong value-retention

Increasing adoption of organized and digital retail platforms

Shorter ownership cycles and a greater supply of newer used vehicles

Limited financing availability for more than 8-year-old vehicles Continued need for standardized inspections and reliable vehicle histories

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of organised and digital retail platforms

4.2.2 High new-car prices and faster depreciation

4.2.3 Expanding credit availability and fintech lending

4.2.4 Growing preference for SUVs in value-retention

4.2.5 Vehicle-scrappage policy accelerating turnover

4.2.6 Mobility-fleet de-fleeting and subscription returns

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Quality opacity and odometer fraud

4.3.2 Limited financing for more than 8-year-old vehicles

4.3.3 Stricter emission / ZEV norms devaluing older ICE stock

4.3.4 Micro-mobility and ride-hailing reducing first-car demand

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Micro/Hatchback

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 Sport Utility Vehicle

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicle

5.1.5 Luxury and Sports

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 OEM-Certified Franchise

5.2.2 Online Platforms

5.2.3 Large Multi-brand Offline Dealers

5.2.4 Unorganized Local Dealers

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 CNG

5.3.4 Hybrid

5.3.5 Battery-Electric

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 Less than 3 Years

5.4.2 3 to 5 Years

5.4.3 6 to 8 Years

5.4.4 More than 8 Years

5.5 By Ownership Count

5.5.1 First-Owner

5.5.2 Second-Owner

5.5.3 Third-Owner and Above

5.6 By Price Band

5.6.1 Less than?3 lakh

5.6.2?3 to?5 lakh

5.6.3?5 to?8 lakh

5.6.4?8 to?12 lakh

5.6.5 More than?12 lakh

5.7 By Transmission

5.7.1 Manual

5.7.2 Automatic

5.8 By Region

5.8.1 North India

5.8.2 West India

5.8.3 South India

5.8.4 East India

5.8.5 Central India

5.8.6 North-East India

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CARS24

6.4.2 Maruti Suzuki True Value

6.4.3 Mahindra First Choice Wheels

6.4.4 Hyundai H Promise

6.4.5 Honda Auto Terrace

6.4.6 Toyota U Trust

6.4.7 Ford Assured

6.4.8 Big Boy Toyz

6.4.9 BMW Premium Selection

6.4.10 Audi Approved Plus

6.4.11 Mercedes-Benz Certified

6.4.12 CarTrade Exchange

6.4.13 OLX Autos

6.4.14 Spinny

6.4.15 CarDekho Gaadi

6.4.16 Droom Auto

6.4.17 Truebil

6.4.18 Quikr Cars

6.4.19 Tata Motors Certified Advantage

6.4.20 Volkswagen Das WeltAuto

6.4.21 MG Reassure

6.4.22 Renault Selection

6.4.23 Nissan Intelligent Choice

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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