MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Laboratory Developed Tests Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global laboratory developed tests market was valued at USD 42.40 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 46.20 billion in 2026. Supported by expanding precision medicine applications, blood-based cancer screening, molecular residual disease monitoring, and advanced genomic testing, the market is projected to reach USD 108.60 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2026-2036.

The report evaluates clinical testing revenue across molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, PCR & digital PCR, immunoassays, mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, cytogenetic analysis, and algorithm-based multi-analyte assays. It also examines regulatory oversight, reimbursement, test validation, quality standards, pricing, the value chain, competition, and long-term growth opportunities. Approved diagnostic kits, laboratory instruments and reagents, research-use-only testing, non-clinician-ordered consumer genetic tests, and routine anatomic pathology are excluded.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Outlook

In the U.S., the FDA final rule issued in May 2024 was struck down by a federal district court in Texas in March 2025. No appeal followed, and the FDA indicated in August 2025 that it would rescind the rule. Oversight consequently remains centered on Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments requirements and laboratory accreditation. The College of American Pathologists has aligned its accreditation checklists with revised CLIA requirements that took effect in December 2024.

Reimbursement is now the primary commercial constraint for the laboratory developed tests market. Coverage decisions frequently depend on published clinical utility evidence, professional guideline inclusion, and payer-by-payer engagement. This process can delay broad adoption even when test demand is increasing. Myriad Genetics, for example, reported an 8% increase in hereditary cancer testing volume during the second quarter of 2026, while revenue from the business declined 13% because of lower reimbursement.

Additional market challenges include variation in results among laboratories, shortages of laboratory scientists and genetic counselors, policy uncertainty surrounding potential federal diagnostic legislation, and the fixed costs associated with maintaining validated test menus.

Key Laboratory Developed Tests Market Drivers

Speed to clinical use remains a central growth driver, particularly for newly actionable biomarkers, rare diseases, and rapidly evolving molecular applications. Precision oncology is generating sustained demand as comprehensive genomic profiling becomes standard across advanced cancers. Molecular residual disease testing also creates recurring revenue through longitudinal monitoring, while blood-based screening can reach large eligible populations following guideline support and reimbursement approval.

Recent company results demonstrate the pace of adoption. Guardant Health reported approximately 66,000 Shield blood-based screening tests in the second quarter of 2026, compared with approximately 16,000 one year earlier. Natera reported approximately 296,700 oncology tests during the same quarter, representing 57.2% year-over-year growth. Tempus AI also reported 28% growth in Data and Applications revenue, highlighting the increasing convergence of diagnostics, clinical data, and AI-enabled interpretation.

Market Segment Highlights



Technology: Molecular diagnostics are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because of extensive use in oncology, hereditary disease, reproductive health, and infectious disease testing. Next-generation sequencing is projected to grow the fastest, supported by genomic profiling, rare disease sequencing, residual disease monitoring, and screening. Mass spectrometry is expected to expand steadily in endocrine and drug monitoring applications.

Application: Oncology is forecast to lead the market in 2026, reflecting high testing volumes, increasing biomarker-driven treatment selection, strong reimbursed value, and continuous updates to clinically relevant gene content. Molecular residual disease & early cancer detection is expected to record the highest CAGR because of repeat testing, large screening populations, rapid volume growth, and investment from national reference laboratories.

Laboratory type: Specialty & molecular reference laboratories are expected to retain the largest share, supported by advanced genomic capabilities, evidence generation, and payer engagement. Hospital & health system laboratories are projected to grow the fastest as sequencing costs decline and providers bring testing in house to improve turnaround and support integrated oncology and genetics services.

Test volume category: Specialty tests are expected to lead revenue and growth, driven by oncology, hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and monitoring applications. Rare & ultra-rare disease tests remain clinically important but represent a smaller revenue share because of limited individual testing volumes. End user: Hospitals & health systems are projected to account for the largest share in 2026. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to record the highest CAGR, fueled by clinical trial selection, companion testing, and demand for laboratory data services.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global laboratory developed tests market in 2026. Growth is supported by the established CLIA framework, strong specialty laboratory infrastructure, Medicare and commercial coverage for advanced testing, and substantial U.S. activity in cancer genomics and screening.

Europe maintains a significant market position through academic laboratory networks, national genomic medicine programs, and provisions permitting qualifying health institutions to use in-house devices. However, the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation imposes stricter requirements when comparable approved devices are available, prompting laboratories to review test menus and compliance strategies.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. Key drivers include expanding cancer genomic and hereditary testing in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, government-backed genomics initiatives, increasing hospital and specialty laboratory capacity, and stronger domestic sequencing capabilities. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller but developing markets, supported by oncology and reproductive testing in Brazil and Mexico and by national genome programs and specialty laboratory investment in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is distributed across national clinical laboratories, specialty testing companies, academic centers, and non-profit reference laboratories. Market participants compete through clinical evidence, payer coverage, guideline recognition, turnaround time, test menu breadth, physician relationships, and interpretive reporting quality. Strategic priorities include expanding from diagnosis into monitoring and screening, integrating AI-enabled data services, securing regulatory and reimbursement milestones, and acquiring specialty capabilities.

Companies profiled include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera, Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Corporation, Tempus AI, Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics, Fulgent Genetics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd through Foundation Medicine, ARUP Laboratories, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories. Recent developments include rapid expansion of Guardant Health's Shield screening volumes and New York State approval of Quest Diagnostics' Haystack molecular residual disease test.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses regulatory, accreditation, reimbursement, validation, and quality requirements.

Identifies high-growth technologies, applications, laboratory types, end users, and regions.

Evaluates opportunities in molecular residual disease, early cancer detection, precision oncology, rare disease testing, and AI-enabled laboratory services.

Benchmarks leading laboratories by test portfolio, evidence position, reimbursement progress, market share, and strategic development. Supports test development, payer strategy, partnership, acquisition, investment, and market entry decisions.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900