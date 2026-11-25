MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-performance Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global high-performance computing market was valued at USD 62.40 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 72.80 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 248.50 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13.1% during 2026-2036. The report assesses installed systems, energy efficiency, sovereign computing programs, benchmark limitations, total cost of ownership, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market coverage includes compute nodes, accelerators, interconnect, storage, system software, middleware, and related services supporting simulation, scientific research, engineering analysis, and large-scale analytics. Enterprise servers and storage, enterprise networking, data center power and cooling, quantum computers, and separately licensed applications are excluded.

TOP500 data from June 2026 highlights the continued expansion of global supercomputing capacity. The 500 listed systems delivered a combined 18.73 Eflop/s, compared with 14.99 Eflop/s on the previous list. Four systems exceeded 1 Eflop/s, while 276 used accelerators, up from 255. Energy efficiency varied substantially: Aurora at Argonne National Laboratory delivered 1.012 Eflop/s using 38.70 MW, while Germany's JUPITER Booster delivered 1.000 Eflop/s using 15.79 MW. These differences are making performance per watt and total operating cost central to high-performance computing procurement.

Market Dynamics

National exascale initiatives and sovereign computing programs are major market growth drivers, supporting large, multi-year procurements that require advanced technical and integration capabilities. Efficiency improvements are also accelerating replacement cycles, particularly where aging systems face high electricity costs or limited access to additional grid capacity. The migration of established simulation and modeling applications to accelerated architectures is generating strong accelerator demand, while cloud HPC is expanding access for universities, engineering consultancies, and mid-sized manufacturers with intermittent workloads.

Power availability and facility capacity remain significant constraints. Leading supercomputers can draw tens of megawatts, and grid connection schedules often exceed computing program timelines. Application porting also requires specialist expertise, delaying the productivity benefits of accelerated systems. Additional challenges include competition with commercial AI operators for accelerators and engineering talent, as well as the limited correlation between benchmark rankings and performance on operational workloads.

Key opportunities include systems that guarantee workload performance within defined power ceilings, cloud HPC for campaign-based industrial simulation, heat reuse at large computing facilities, and integrated software and hardware stacks for sovereign silicon programs. Scientific computing and AI model training are also converging within shared research infrastructure, increasing demand for mixed-precision computing and flexible architectures.

Segment Outlook

By component, servers & compute nodes are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because institutional buyers typically procure complete systems and are renewing installed infrastructure more frequently. Accelerators are forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by application migration, mixed-precision requirements, and the growing proportion of system value represented by accelerator hardware. Interconnect, storage, and software remain critical to sustained system performance.

Accelerated systems are expected to lead the architecture segment in 2026. NVIDIA Hopper is the most widely used accelerator on the TOP500 list, ahead of NVIDIA Ampere and AMD Instinct. Custom & domestic silicon platforms are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as governments invest in nationally controlled processors and computing ecosystems for strategic objectives.

On-premises deployment is expected to retain the largest share, reflecting sustained demand from national laboratories and research centers requiring dedicated capacity, security, and high utilization. Cloud HPC is forecast to expand fastest as organizations shift intermittent workloads from capital expenditure to operating expenditure and transfer facility, cooling, and power requirements to service providers.

x86 is expected to remain the leading processor ecosystem in 2026 due to its installed base, software maturity, and extensive compiler and library support. Arm-based processors are projected to achieve the highest CAGR, supported by strong energy-efficiency results from systems including JUPITER Booster and Alps, both based on NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips.

Scientific research & academia is expected to remain the largest application segment, supported by publicly funded capacity and open access programs. AI model training in research settings is forecast to grow fastest as simulation and training increasingly share infrastructure. Government & national laboratories are expected to remain the largest end-user group, while cloud service providers are positioned for the strongest growth through accelerated infrastructure expansion and broader customer adoption.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the high-performance computing market in 2026. Growth is supported by leading installations such as El Capitan, Frontier, and Aurora, alongside a strong concentration of processor, accelerator, system, software, and cloud suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by sovereign computing investment and domestic silicon development in China and Japan. Europe continues to advance through coordinated EuroHPC JU procurement. JUPITER, Europe's first exascale supercomputer, was inaugurated in Germany on 5 September 2025 and uses the Eviden BullSequana XH3000 architecture with approximately 24,000 NVIDIA GH200 Superchips. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller but developing markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the high-performance computing market is increasingly determined by performance per watt, ecosystem compatibility, application support, and integration expertise. Accelerator and processor designers capture a substantial share of hardware value, while system integrators manage customer relationships, system acceptance, and implementation risk. Cloud providers participate as both major infrastructure buyers and sellers of computing capacity.

Companies profiled include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Eviden, Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Penguin Solutions, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arm Holdings plc, Broadcom Inc., and DataDirect Networks, Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global high-performance computing market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates exascale investment, sovereign computing, accelerated architectures, cloud HPC, and efficiency-driven replacement.

Assesses power constraints, application porting, benchmark limitations, skills shortages, and accelerator availability.

Identifies growth opportunities by component, architecture, deployment, processor ecosystem, application, end user, and region.

Benchmarks major companies by value-chain role, energy efficiency, ecosystem coverage, and competitive strategy. Supports product development, partnerships, investment analysis, and market entry planning.

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