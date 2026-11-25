MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convert stores into local fulfillment hubs, optimize dense delivery routes, automate dispatch, and use multi-platform partnerships to lower costs and improve ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Quick Commerce Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom quick commerce logistics market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.66 billion in 2026 to USD 2.49 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.45% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising demand for rapid grocery fulfillment, wider use of retail stores as local distribution hubs, and continued investment in last-mile delivery capacity.

Established retailers are increasingly treating rapid delivery as a permanent operating capability rather than a limited trial. Existing store networks, local inventory, delivery partnerships, and fulfillment technology are helping retailers expand quick commerce services while reducing the need to build dedicated facilities in every neighborhood.

Demand for 10 to 30 Minute Grocery Fulfillment Accelerates

Consumer adoption of sub-hour grocery delivery continues to rise across the United Kingdom. Quick-commerce use increased from 19% of shoppers in November 2024 to 22% in March 2026, indicating that consumers are using rapid delivery more regularly for grocery purchases rather than reserving it for occasional convenience needs.

More frequent orders improve inventory turnover and delivery route productivity within densely populated urban areas. Concentrated demand also allows operators to group more deliveries within smaller geographic zones, supporting the economics of the United Kingdom quick commerce logistics market.

Retail Stores Become Local Fulfillment Hubs

Major grocery chains are converting existing stores into local pick-and-pack locations. This approach enables retailers to use established inventory, employees, and physical space while connecting orders to last-mile delivery partners.

Tesco Whoosh operated from 1,800 stores in 2026 and reached more than 70% of United Kingdom households. Whoosh sales increased 51% year-over-year and exceeded USD 512 million. Sainsbury's also reported USD 896 million in 2025 on-demand sales through Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, demonstrating the value of using multiple delivery platforms to maximize the productivity of store-based operations.

Retail store-based fulfillment represented 34.99% of the United Kingdom quick commerce logistics market in 2025. The model is particularly attractive because it lowers upfront capital requirements and enables faster geographic expansion beyond the largest cities.

Last-Mile Delivery Maintains Market Leadership

Last-mile delivery services accounted for 51.60% of the market in 2025, making the segment the largest contributor by service type. High order density in London, Manchester, and Birmingham supports lower delivery costs per order when multiple stops can be completed within the same local area.

Industry consolidation is also expanding delivery capacity. The CMA cleared the Evri and DHL eCommerce United Kingdom merger without conditions on September 4, 2025. The combined operation includes more than 30,000 couriers and van drivers, 12,000 additional employees, 8,000 vehicles, and 15,000 out-of-home delivery points. Its network can support more than 1 billion parcels annually.

Reverse Logistics and Micro-Fulfillment Record Strong Growth

Reverse logistics services are projected to achieve the fastest service-type growth, with a CAGR of 12.81% through 2031. Online return rates have reached 26% across the United Kingdom and 40% in fashion, increasing demand for inspection, refurbishment, recommerce, restocking, and related value-added logistics services.

DHL Supply Chain launched its Return Network in October 2025 with 11 purpose-built facilities dedicated to multi-product returns. Shared returns infrastructure can shorten processing times and help retailers return products to available inventory more efficiently.

Micro-fulfillment center-based fulfillment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% through 2031. Dark store-based fulfillment is also regaining momentum through Amazon Now's urban expansion, including dedicated sites in railway arches and light-industrial units. Ocado deployed Swift Router across all six customer fulfillment centers by April 2026. The system processed 268 units per hour, 12% more than the previous year, while supporting delivery windows as short as 100 minutes for full-basket orders.

Operating Costs Remain a Key Market Challenge

Rapid delivery remains difficult in lower-density locations where limited order volumes prevent operators from grouping stops efficiently. Sparse routes increase delivery costs per order and restrict the viability of dedicated dark-store networks.

The phased implementation of the Employment Rights Act 2025 in February, April, and August 2026 also raised the labor-cost floor through worker-status protections, statutory sick pay, paid annual leave, and pension auto-enrollment. Operators with dense routes and established workforce structures are better positioned to absorb these costs than thin-margin, gig-dependent services. Rider availability during peak periods, smaller basket sizes, inner-city planning constraints, and the capital requirements of dedicated fulfillment sites will continue to influence market performance.

Despite these challenges, growing consumer adoption, retailer-led fulfillment expansion, white label quick commerce partnerships, automation, and stronger delivery networks are expected to sustain the growth of the United Kingdom quick commerce logistics market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Role of Q-Commerce in E-Commerce Logistics

4.2 Traditional E-commerce vs Quick Commerce Logistics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for 10 to 30 Minute Grocery Fulfillment

4.3.2 Retailer Conversion of Stores Into Local Fulfillment Hubs

4.3.3 Growth of Platform-Led White Label Quick Commerce Partnerships

4.3.4 Expansion of Parcel-Rich Urban Micro Catchments in Tier 1 Cities

4.3.5 Amazon and Supermarket Reinforcement of Dense Dark Store Networks

4.3.6 Retail Media and Loyalty Ecosystem Monetisation Supporting Repeat Orders

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost to Serve in Sparse Demand Corridors

4.4.2 Planning Friction for Inner City Fulfillment Nodes

4.4.3 Rider Availability and Peak Hour Capacity Constraints

4.4.4 Profitability Pressure from Multi-Order Basket Dilution

4.5 Regulatory Framework

4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.7 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.9 Evolution of Q-Commerce Logistics Requirements

4.10 Pricing and Cost Structure Analysis

4.11 Consumer Behavior and Preferences Analysis

4.12 Dark Store and Fulfillment Infrastructure Analysis

4.13 Sustainable Delivery Solutions and Green Logistics Initiatives

4.14 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Fulfillment and Dark Store Operations

5.1.2 Last-Mile Delivery Services

5.1.3 Reverse Logistics Services

5.1.4 Value-Added Logistics Services

5.2 By Fulfillment Model

5.2.1 Dark Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.2 Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC)-Based Fulfillment

5.2.3 Retail Store-Based Fulfillment

5.2.4 Hybrid Fulfillment Model

5.3 By Delivery Model

5.3.1 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

5.3.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)

5.4 By City Tier

5.4.1 Tier 1

5.4.2 Tier 2

5.4.3 Tier 3 and Below

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 England

5.5.2 Scotland

5.5.3 Wales

5.5.4 Northern Ireland

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Geographic/Network Coverage, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group (Including Evri)

6.4.2 La Poste Group (Including DPD Group)

6.4.3 GXO Logistics (Including Wincanton plc)

6.4.4 International Distribution Service (Including Royal Mail)

6.4.5 Stuart

6.4.6 Beelivery

6.4.7 InPost (Including Yodel and Menzies Distribution)

6.4.8 CMA CGM Group (Including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.9 Relay Technologies

6.4.10 Gophr

6.4.11 Addison Lee

6.4.12 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

6.4.13 FedEx

6.4.14 Quiqup

6.4.15 DX Express

6.4.16 Ocado Group plc

6.4.17 XPO, Inc.

6.4.18 HIVED

6.4.19 Whistl Group Limited

6.4.20 Absolutely Couriers

6.4.21 Speedy Freight

6.4.22 Zedify

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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