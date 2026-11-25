MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soldier Modernisation Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

Soldier modernisation is entering a new phase as armed forces move beyond equipment replacement and personal protection to connect soldiers with the wider battlefield architecture. While protection, weapons, communications and night vision remain essential, investment priorities increasingly focus on integrating individual soldiers with command networks, vehicles, sensors, unmanned systems and other force elements.

Advances in tactical communications, electro-optics, artificial intelligence, edge computing, electronic warfare and wearable technologies are transforming the soldier into an intelligent combat node. These capabilities improve situational awareness, information sharing, target engagement and operational coordination. Integration with autonomous and remotely controlled aerial and ground platforms also allows soldiers to extend their operational reach, improve surveillance and logistics, and reduce exposure to battlefield threats.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities across the global soldier modernisation market through 2034. Future demand is expected to extend beyond traditional soldier equipment as defence organisations invest in digital, electronic and unmanned capabilities. Key areas of opportunity include soldier-enabled unmanned operations, Counter-UAS, electronic warfare, tactical networking, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, augmented-reality systems and connected battlefield technologies.

This transition is creating demand for interoperable solutions that combine data, communications, power and situational awareness. Suppliers able to address communications resilience, anti-jamming requirements, technology dependencies and military sovereignty concerns will be well positioned to support future procurement programmes. Inventory replacement, equipment upgrades, localisation, industrial participation and soldier-robot teaming are also expected to influence market development.

Coverage of the report:



Soldier Modernisation technologies and development programmes

Personal protection, weapons, communications, C4ISR, sensors, navigation, power and wearable technologies

Intelligent Combat Node and networked soldier capabilities

Regional and technology-segment market forecasts to 2034

Soldier modernisation programmes and procurement activity by country

Inventory-replacement and upgrade opportunities

Active soldier systems, equipment inventories and leading platforms

Recent contracts, trials, demonstrations and programme developments

Military customers, armed forces and procurement organisations

Competitive landscape and leading company profiles

Partnerships, industrial participation, localisation and market-entry strategies

Supply-chain bottlenecks, technology dependencies and sovereignty risks

Critical raw materials used in Soldier Modernisation systems

Technology readiness and future capability trends

Unmanned systems integration and soldier-robot teaming opportunities

Electronic warfare, anti-jamming and communications-resilience capabilities

Artificial intelligence, edge computing, sensor fusion and augmented-reality technologies Market drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges

Soldier modernisation market segmentation

The report analyses the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. It also provides forecasts and opportunity assessments across the principal soldier modernisation system categories:



Personal Equipment & Protection Systems

Weapon Systems & Fire Control

Soldier Electronics, Communications & Power Systems

Unmanned & Counter-Unmanned Systems

Integrated systems Multiple-capability solutions

The analysis examines procurement activity, active programmes and emerging capability requirements across these regions and system segments. It also evaluates the technologies likely to shape future soldier systems, including tactical computing, advanced sensors, resilient navigation, power-management solutions and networked fire-control capabilities.

Who will benefit?

The report is designed for defence decision-makers, armed forces, procurement organisations, technology providers, defence contractors, component suppliers and investors. It supports organisations seeking to identify market opportunities, assess competitive positioning, manage supply-chain and technology risks, evaluate potential partnerships, and understand evolving military requirements through 2034.

As connected battlefield strategies advance, the soldier modernisation market will increasingly reward companies that can deliver secure, resilient and interoperable capabilities. The report provides the market intelligence required to evaluate this transition and identify opportunities across equipment upgrades, digital integration, unmanned operations and next-generation soldier systems.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Soldier Modernisation market summary by Region

1.2 Soldier Modernisation market summary by System

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Who will benefit from this study

3 Technologies and Development Programmes

3.1 Soldier Modernisation Systems: Technology overview

3.2 Research & Development Programmes

3.3 Technological developments in Russia and China

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Competitive landscape

5.2 Main market players overview

5.3 Leading products

5.4 Recent product introductions overview

5.5 Recent contracts overview

5.6 Main customers overview

5.7 Joint Ventures and Partnerships overview

5.8 Supply Chain overview

6 Procurement Programmes Overview by Country

6.1 Overview

6.2 Canada

6.3 United States

6.4 Belgium

6.5 Denmark

6.6 Finland

6.7 France

6.8 Germany

6.9 Italy

6.10 Netherlands

6.11 Norway

6.12 Poland

6.13 Portugal

6.14 Sweden

6.15 Switzerland

6.16 Turkiye

6.17 United Kingdom

6.18 Other countries Europe

6.19 Australia

6.20 India

6.21 Japan

6.22 Singapore

6.23 South Korea

6.24 Other countries APAC

6.25 Israel

6.26 Brazil

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Drivers

7.2 Trends

7.3 Opportunities

7.4 Challenges

8 Market Segments & Forecast Notes

8.1 Segmentation Soldier Modernisation Market

8.2 Forecast Factors and Notes

9 Soldier Modernisation market to 2034 by Region

9.1 Soldier Modernisation market by Region overview

9.2 Soldier Modernisation market Region by System overview

9.2.1 North America market by System overview

9.2.2 Europe market by System overview

9.2.3 Asia Pacific market by System overview

9.2.4 Middle East & Africa market by System overview

9.2.5 Latin America market by System overview

10 Soldier Modernisation market to 2034 by System

10.1 Soldier Modernisation market by System overview

10.2 Soldier Modernisation market System by Region overview

10.2.1 Personal Equipment & Protection Systems (PEP) market by Region overview

10.2.2 Weapon Systems & Fire Control (WFC) market by Region overview

10.2.3 Soldier Electronics, Communications & Power Systems (ECP) market by Region overview

10.2.4 Unmanned & Counter-Unmanned Systems (UxS & C-UxS) market by Region overview

10.2.5 Integrated Soldier System market by Region overview

10.2.6 Multiple types of equipment market by Region overview

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Compound Growth Rates

11.2.1 Region

11.2.2 System

11.3 Assessed and Emerging Opportunities

12 Companies

12.1 Anduril Industries

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.1.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.1.4 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Avon Technologies plc

12.2.1 Introduction

12.2.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.2.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.3 Elbit Systems of America

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.3.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.3.4 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Gentex Corporation

12.4.1 Introduction

12.4.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.4.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.5 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

12.5.1 Introduction

12.5.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.5.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.6 Kopin Corporation

12.6.1 Introduction

12.6.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.6.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.7 L3Harris Technologies

12.7.1 Introduction

12.7.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.7.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.7.4 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 Leonardo DRS

12.8.1 Introduction

12.8.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.9 Mehler Systems GmbH

12.9.1 Introduction

12.9.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.9.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.10 Raytheon

12.10.1 Introduction

12.10.2 Soldier Systems - Products and Services

12.10.3 Soldier Systems - Recent Developments

12.10.4 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11 Rheinmetall AG

12.11.1 Introduction

12.11.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.11.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

12.11.4 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12 Thales

12.12.1 Introduction

12.12.2 Soldier Systems - Products and Services

12.12.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Contracts

12.12.4 SWOT Analysis

12.13 Theon International Plc

12.13.1 Introduction

12.13.2 Soldier Modernisation - Products and Services

12.13.3 Soldier Modernisation - Recent Developments

13 Results and Conclusions

14 About the Publisher

14.1 General

14.2 Contact us

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 License

Appendix A: Companies Mentioned

Appendix B: Abbreviations

List of Figures [50]

List of Tables [19]

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