Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2031 Immunoglobulin Demand And Capacity Expansion Drive A USD 52.58 Billion Opportunity At 7.6% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plasma Fractionation Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plasma fractionation market is projected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2031, rising from USD 36.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing demand for immunoglobulins across immunology and neurology, strategic expansion of plasma collection capacity, and broader clinical use of plasma-derived therapies.
Immunoglobulins, including IVIG and SCIG, are increasingly used in the management of primary immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. Recurring treatment requirements are sustaining demand for plasma-derived products. Market participants are also expanding plasma collection networks and investing in fractionation and manufacturing facilities to secure source-plasma supply and increase production capacity.
Advances in plasma collection, fractionation, chromatography, and downstream purification are improving plasma utilization and increasing the recovery of therapeutic proteins such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and coagulation factors. However, high treatment costs and reimbursement constraints continue to limit market growth, particularly for long-term therapies requiring repeated administration. Differences in healthcare coverage, reimbursement policies, and patient affordability can also affect access, adoption, product availability, and supply continuity.
Immunoglobulins Lead the Product Segment
Immunoglobulins account for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market. This leadership is driven by the growing clinical use of IVIG, SCIG, and other immunoglobulin products for primary immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. The rising prevalence of immune-mediated diseases, wider clinical adoption, and continued investment in plasma collection and fractionation infrastructure are expected to reinforce the segment's position.
Therapeutics Remain the Largest Application Segment
The therapeutics segment holds the largest market share due to the widespread use of plasma-derived medicinal products in immunology, neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, rheumatology, and hemato-oncology. Demand for immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products is increasing alongside healthcare utilization and manufacturing investment.
US Market Expected to Record the Highest CAGR
The US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its extensive plasma collection infrastructure, established plasma fractionation industry, and high utilization of plasma-derived therapies. Investments in collection capacity, fractionation facilities, manufacturing operations, and domestic supply capabilities are strengthening the market. Adoption of advanced purification technologies and high-concentration immunoglobulin formulations is also supporting demand across hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, infusion centers, and other treatment environments.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies offering plasma fractionation products include CSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (USA), Sanquin (Netherlands), Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd. (China), GC Biopharma Corporate (South Korea), Hualan Bioengineering Inc. (China), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent (USA), Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India).
The report evaluates company business profiles, product portfolios, market shares, growth strategies, product launches, acquisitions, investments, and recent developments. It also provides a competitive assessment of emerging startups operating within the plasma fractionation industry ecosystem.
Research Coverage
The report categorizes the plasma fractionation market by product, application, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Product coverage includes immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. Immunoglobulins are assessed across IVIG, SCIG, and other formulations, while coagulation factor concentrates include Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin complex concentrates, Factor XIII, and other concentrates.
Applications include therapeutics and academics & preclinical research. Therapeutic areas cover neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. End users include hospitals & specialty clinics, homecare settings & infusion centers, and other end users. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Research Breakdown
- By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side- 30% By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 5%, the Middle East & Africa - 5%
Key Market Insights
- Drivers: Growing demand for immunoglobulins, expansion of plasma collection capacity, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, and greater albumin utilization in critical care. Restraints: High treatment costs, reimbursement constraints, and competition from recombinant alternatives. Opportunities: Government strategies designed to increase regional self-sufficiency in plasma collection and fractionation. Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements governing the safety, quality, and consistency of plasma-derived products.
The report provides revenue estimates for the market and its subsegments, identifies attractive regional opportunities, and examines product development, innovation, untapped geographies, and recent investments. These insights can help established companies and new entrants assess the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONS COVERED
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 NORTH AMERICA: PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
3.3 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET SHARE, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing demand for immunoglobulins across immunology and neurology
4.2.1.2 Strategic expansion of plasma collection capacity by market players
4.2.1.2.1 Plasma collection-by volume
4.2.1.2.1.1 US
4.2.1.2.1.2 Canada
4.2.1.2.1.3 United Kingdom
4.2.1.2.1.4 Japan
4.2.1.2.1.5 India
4.2.1.2.1.6 Brazil
4.2.1.3 Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
4.2.1.4 Increasing utilization of albumin in critical care
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High treatment costs and reimbursement constraints for plasma-derived products
4.2.2.2 Market disruption caused by recombinant alternatives
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Government strategies for increasing regional self-sufficiency in plasma fractionation
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Stringent government regulations for maintaining safety and quality of plasma-derived products
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL BIOPHARMA INDUSTRY
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.4.1 ROLE OF PLAYERS IN ECOSYSTEM
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY PRODUCT, 2023-2025
5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION, 2023-2025
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3002.12)
5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3002.12)
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 UK APPROVES DOMESTIC PLASMA FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL PDMPS
5.10.2 TAKEDA'S INDONESIA COLLABORATION STRENGTHENS NATIONAL PDMP ECOSYSTEM
5.10.3 ADVANCED VIRAL INACTIVATION IMPROVES PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCT MANUFACTURING
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.11.4.1 US
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.11.5.1 Hospitals & specialty clinics
5.11.5.2 Homecare settings & infusion centers
5.11.5.3 Other end users
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 Cohn's cold ethanol plasma fractionation
6.1.1.2 Plasma fractionation by chromatography
6.1.1.3 Plasma separation by centrifugation
6.1.1.4 Plasma separation by depth filtration
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Facilitated subcutaneous infusion systems
6.1.2.2 Liquid-stable high-concentration (20%) formulations
6.1.2.3 Single-use bioprocessing & continuous chromatography
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 AI-driven analytics & smart fractionation yield optimization
6.1.3.2 Next-generation automated plasmapheresis & smart donor center systems
6.2 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.3.1 METHODOLOGY
6.3.2 NUMBER OF PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE
6.3.3 LIST OF KEY PATENTS
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET
6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN AI-ENABLED PLASMA FRACTIONATION WORKFLOWS
6.5.3 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET
6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.5.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED PLASMA FRACTIONATION TECHNOLOGIES
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.4 Rest of the World
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.3 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA, BY END USER
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
9 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 IMMUNOGLOBULINS
9.2.1 IVIG
9.2.1.1 Expanding clinical indications, rising immune disorder diagnoses, and advances in IVIG formulations to drive market growth
9.2.2 SCIG
9.2.2.1 Rising preference for home-based treatment, expanding neurological indications, and patient-friendly administration to drive SCIG demand
9.2.3 OTHER IMMUNOGLOBULINS
9.3 COAGULATION FACTOR CONCENTRATES
9.3.1 FACTOR VIII
9.3.1.1 Improved hemophilia diagnosis and reliable plasma-derived product supply to boost demand for Factor VIII
9.3.2 FACTOR IX
9.3.2.1 Hemophilia B diagnosis and continued demand for replacement therapy to support Factor IX utilization
9.3.3 VON WILLEBRAND FACTOR
9.3.3.1 Expanded pediatric prophylaxis and increasing access to specialized bleeding disorder care to support market growth
9.3.4 PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATES (PCC)
9.3.4.1 Rapid anticoagulation reversal and rising emergency-care requirements to aid market growth
9.3.5 FIBRINOGEN CONCENTRATES
9.3.5.1 Rising demand for targeted coagulation replacement to drive global market growth
9.3.6 FACTOR XIII
9.3.6.1 Growing demand for preventive replacement therapy to support market growth
9.3.7 OTHER COAGULATION FACTOR CONCENTRATES
9.4 ALBUMIN
9.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR CRITICAL CARE AND LIVER DISEASE THERAPIES TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH
9.5 PROTEASE INHIBITORS
9.5.1 INCREASING AATD DIAGNOSIS AND DEMAND FOR LONG-TERM AUGMENTATION THERAPY TO PROPEL MARKET
9.6 OTHER PLASMA PRODUCTS
10 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 THERAPEUTICS
10.2.1 STRONG CLINICAL DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES TO SUSTAIN THERAPEUTICS AS CORE APPLICATION OF PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET
10.3 ACADEMICS & PRECLINICAL RESEARCH
10.3.1 EXPANDING USE OF HUMAN PLASMA FRACTIONS IN RESEARCH AND BIOPROCESSING TO SUPPORT DEMAND
11 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 NEUROLOGY
11.2.1 GROWING UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED IMMUNOGLOBULINS IN NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA FRACTIONATION
11.3 IMMUNOLOGY
11.3.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF IMMUNODEFICIENCIES AND AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED IMMUNOGLOBULINS
11.4 HEMATOLOGY
11.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED COAGULATION FACTORS TO SUPPORT TREATMENT OF BLEEDING DISORDERS
11.5 CRITICAL CARE
11.5.1 ESSENTIAL DEMAND FOR ALBUMIN EXPANDERS AND FOUR-FACTOR CONCENTRATE REVERSAL AGENTS TO DRIVE CLINICAL UTILITY IN EMERGENCY SETTINGS
11.6 PULMONOLOGY
11.6.1 GROWING DIAGNOSIS OF ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED PROTEASE INHIBITORS
11.7 HEMATO-ONCOLOGY
11.7.1 INCREASING SUPPORTIVE-CARE REQUIREMENTS IN HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES TO SUPPORT UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCTS
11.8 RHEUMATOLOGY
11.8.1 EXPANDING USE OF IMMUNOGLOBULIN THERAPY IN IMMUNE-MEDIATED DISORDERS TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCTS
11.9 OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS
12 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY END USER
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 HOSPITALS & SPECIALTY CLINICS
12.2.1 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES ACROSS CLINICAL TREATMENT SETTINGS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA FRACTIONATION PRODUCTS
12.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS & INFUSION CENTERS
12.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF HOME-BASED IMMUNOGLOBULIN ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
12.4 OTHER END USERS
13 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY REGION
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 NORTH AMERICA
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Expanding plasma collection, fractionation capacity, and immunoglobulin demand to drive US market growth
13.2.2 CANADA
13.2.2.1 Rising immunoglobulin demand and investments in domestic plasma supply to drive market growth
13.3 EUROPE
13.3.1 GERMANY
13.3.1.1 Expanding plasma collection infrastructure and rising demand for plasma-derived therapies to drive market growth in Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.2.1 Rising immunoglobulin demand, domestic plasma collection, and investments in fractionation capacity to boost market growth
13.3.3 FRANCE
13.3.3.1 Established healthcare infrastructure and public plasma donation model to support access to treatment
13.3.4 ITALY
13.3.4.1 Growing use of immunoglobulins for neurological and immunological disorders to drive demand
13.3.5 SPAIN
13.3.5.1 Growing utilization of albumin for critical care and coagulation factor concentrates for bleeding disorders to support growth
13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
13.4 ASIA PACIFIC
13.4.1 CHINA
13.4.1.1 Large domestic donor-plasma collection network and manufacturers focused on expanding product availability to drive growth
13.4.2 JAPAN
13.4.2.1 Highly organized blood donation system and national focus on securing plasma for domestic therapeutic requirements to boost market
13.4.3 INDIA
13.4.3.1 Substantial unmet treatment needs and efforts to improve access to quality-assured plasma-derived medicines to drive growth
13.4.4 SOUTH KOREA
13.4.4.1 Domestic manufacturing expertise with investments in storage infrastructure and overseas contract manufacturing to expand market
13.4.5 AUSTRALIA
13.4.5.1 National self-sufficiency policy linking locally collected plasma with domestic manufacturing and patient supply to position Australia as major hub
13.4.6 VIETNAM
13.4.6.1 Improvements in healthcare access and growing awareness of plasma-derived therapies to support demand
13.4.7 MALAYSIA
13.4.7.1 Dependence on imported plasma-derived therapies to increase focus on plasma collection, contract fractionation, and long-term supply agreements
13.4.8 INDONESIA
13.4.8.1 Large patient population and increasing diagnosis of neurological and immunological disorders to support demand for immunoglobulins
13.4.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
13.5 LATIN AMERICA
13.5.1 BRAZIL
13.5.1.1 Expanding local processing to create opportunities to improve plasma utilization and strengthen Brazil's biopharmaceutical supply chain
13.5.2 MEXICO
13.5.2.1 Broader national strategy to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported medicines to drive market
13.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
13.6 MIDDLE EAST
13.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES
13.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.1.1.1 National objective of achieving self-sufficiency in plasma-derived medicines and reducing dependence on imported therapies to aid growth
13.6.1.2 UAE
13.6.1.2.1 Growing investment in pharmaceutical localization and efforts to strengthen national medicine security to boost growth
13.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries
13.6.2 TURKEY
13.6.2.1 Domestic fractionation investment, import substitution, and rising demand for plasma-derived therapies to drive growth
13.6.3 EGYPT
13.6.3.1 Domestic plasma self-sufficiency, expanding collection infrastructure, and investment in local fractionation to fuel market
13.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST
13.7 AFRICA
13.7.1 INVESTMENTS IN PLASMA COLLECTION, DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING, AND INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF MARKET
14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 OVERVIEW
14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
14.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026
14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
14.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.5.1 STARS
14.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.5.5.1 Company footprint
14.5.5.2 Region footprint
14.5.5.3 Product footprint
14.5.5.4 Therapeutic area footprint
14.5.5.5 Application footprint
14.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
14.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
14.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
14.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
14.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
14.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
14.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players
14.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/SMEs
14.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
14.7.1 COMPANY VALUATION
14.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
14.9.2 DEALS
14.9.3 EXPANSIONS
15 COMPANY PROFILES
15.1 KEY PLAYERS
15.1.1 CSL
15.1.1.1 Business overview
15.1.1.2 Products offered
15.1.1.3 Recent developments
15.1.1.3.1 Product launches
15.1.1.3.2 Expansions
15.1.1.4 Analyst's view
15.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
15.1.2 GRIFOLS, S.A.
15.1.2.1 Business overview
15.1.2.2 Products offered
15.1.2.3 Recent developments
15.1.2.3.1 Product launches
15.1.2.3.2 Deals
15.1.2.3.3 Expansions
15.1.2.4 Analyst's view
15.1.2.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
15.1.3 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
15.1.3.1 Business overview
15.1.3.2 Products offered
15.1.3.3 Recent developments
15.1.3.3.1 Product launches
15.1.3.3.2 Deals
15.1.3.3.3 Expansions
15.1.3.4 Analyst's view
15.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
15.1.4 OCTAPHARMA AG
15.1.4.1 Business overview
15.1.4.2 Products offered
15.1.4.3 Recent developments
15.1.4.3.1 Product launches
15.1.4.3.2 Expansions
15.1.4.4 Analyst's view
15.1.4.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
15.1.5 KEDRION S.P.A.
15.1.5.1 Business overview
15.1.5.2 Products offered
15.1.5.3 Recent developments
15.1.5.3.1 Product launches
15.1.5.3.2 Deals
15.1.5.3.3 Expansions
15.1.5.4 Analyst's view
15.1.5.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
15.1.6 LFB
15.1.6.1 Business overview
15.1.6.2 Products offered
15.1.6.3 Recent developments
15.1.6.3.1 Expansions
15.1.7 ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.
15.1.7.1 Business overview
15.1.7.2 Products offered
15.1.7.3 Recent developments
15.1.7.3.1 Deals
15.1.8 SANQUIN
15.1.8.1 Business overview
15.1.8.2 Products offered
15.1.8.3 Recent developments
15.1.8.3.1 Expansions
15.1.9 TAIBANG BIOLOGICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
15.1.9.1 Business overview
15.1.9.2 Products offered
15.1.9.3 Recent developments
15.1.9.3.1 Expansions
15.1.10 GC BIOPHARMA CORPORATE
15.1.10.1 Business overview
15.1.10.2 Products offered
15.1.10.3 Recent developments
15.1.10.3.1 Product launches
15.1.10.3.2 Deals
15.1.10.3.3 Expansions
15.1.11 HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC.
15.1.11.1 Business overview
15.1.11.2 Products offered
15.1.12 JAPAN BLOOD PRODUCTS ORGANIZATION
15.1.12.1 Business overview
15.1.12.2 Products offered
15.1.12.3 Recent developments
15.1.12.3.1 Product launches
15.1.12.3.2 Expansions
15.1.13 EMERGENT
15.1.13.1 Business overview
15.1.13.2 Products offered
15.1.14 SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
15.1.14.1 Business overview
15.1.14.2 Products offered
15.1.14.3 Recent developments
15.1.14.3.1 Deals
15.1.15 INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
15.1.15.1 Business overview
15.1.15.2 Products offered
15.1.15.3 Recent developments
15.1.15.3.1 Deals
15.1.15.3.2 Expansions
15.2 OTHER PLAYERS
15.2.1 BHARAT SERUMS AND VACCINES LIMITED
15.2.2 SK PLASMA
15.2.3 SICHUAN YUANDA SHUYANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
15.2.4 KAMADA PHARMACEUTICALS
15.2.5 CENTURION
15.2.6 PLASMAGEN BIOSCIENCES PVT. LTD.
15.2.7 VIRCHOW BIOTECH
15.2.8 FUSION HEALTHCARE
15.2.9 ICHOR
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 RESEARCH DATA
16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
16.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
16.1.2.2 Key primary participants
16.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews
16.1.2.4 Key industry insights
16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.2.1 GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET ESTIMATION, 2025
16.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS
16.4 DATA TRIANGULATION
16.5 FACTOR ANALYSIS
16.6 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
16.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS & RISK ASSESSMENT
17 APPENDIX
17.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
17.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
17.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
17.4 RELATED REPORTS
17.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [517]
LIST OF FIGURES [53]
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