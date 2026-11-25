MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on immunoglobulin demand by expanding plasma collection and fractionation capacity, advancing purification, and targeting US hospitals, clinics, homecare and infusion centers.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plasma Fractionation Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plasma fractionation market is projected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2031, rising from USD 36.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing demand for immunoglobulins across immunology and neurology, strategic expansion of plasma collection capacity, and broader clinical use of plasma-derived therapies.

Immunoglobulins, including IVIG and SCIG, are increasingly used in the management of primary immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. Recurring treatment requirements are sustaining demand for plasma-derived products. Market participants are also expanding plasma collection networks and investing in fractionation and manufacturing facilities to secure source-plasma supply and increase production capacity.

Advances in plasma collection, fractionation, chromatography, and downstream purification are improving plasma utilization and increasing the recovery of therapeutic proteins such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and coagulation factors. However, high treatment costs and reimbursement constraints continue to limit market growth, particularly for long-term therapies requiring repeated administration. Differences in healthcare coverage, reimbursement policies, and patient affordability can also affect access, adoption, product availability, and supply continuity.

Immunoglobulins Lead the Product Segment

Immunoglobulins account for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market. This leadership is driven by the growing clinical use of IVIG, SCIG, and other immunoglobulin products for primary immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions. The rising prevalence of immune-mediated diseases, wider clinical adoption, and continued investment in plasma collection and fractionation infrastructure are expected to reinforce the segment's position.

Therapeutics Remain the Largest Application Segment

The therapeutics segment holds the largest market share due to the widespread use of plasma-derived medicinal products in immunology, neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, rheumatology, and hemato-oncology. Demand for immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products is increasing alongside healthcare utilization and manufacturing investment.

US Market Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

The US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its extensive plasma collection infrastructure, established plasma fractionation industry, and high utilization of plasma-derived therapies. Investments in collection capacity, fractionation facilities, manufacturing operations, and domestic supply capabilities are strengthening the market. Adoption of advanced purification technologies and high-concentration immunoglobulin formulations is also supporting demand across hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, infusion centers, and other treatment environments.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies offering plasma fractionation products include CSL (Australia), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (USA), Sanquin (Netherlands), Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd. (China), GC Biopharma Corporate (South Korea), Hualan Bioengineering Inc. (China), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent (USA), Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India).

The report evaluates company business profiles, product portfolios, market shares, growth strategies, product launches, acquisitions, investments, and recent developments. It also provides a competitive assessment of emerging startups operating within the plasma fractionation industry ecosystem.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the plasma fractionation market by product, application, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Product coverage includes immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. Immunoglobulins are assessed across IVIG, SCIG, and other formulations, while coagulation factor concentrates include Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin complex concentrates, Factor XIII, and other concentrates.

Applications include therapeutics and academics & preclinical research. Therapeutic areas cover neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. End users include hospitals & specialty clinics, homecare settings & infusion centers, and other end users. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Research Breakdown



By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side- 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 5%, the Middle East & Africa - 5%

Key Market Insights



Drivers: Growing demand for immunoglobulins, expansion of plasma collection capacity, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, and greater albumin utilization in critical care.

Restraints: High treatment costs, reimbursement constraints, and competition from recombinant alternatives.

Opportunities: Government strategies designed to increase regional self-sufficiency in plasma collection and fractionation. Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements governing the safety, quality, and consistency of plasma-derived products.

The report provides revenue estimates for the market and its subsegments, identifies attractive regional opportunities, and examines product development, innovation, untapped geographies, and recent investments. These insights can help established companies and new entrants assess the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONS COVERED

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 NORTH AMERICA: PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.3 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET SHARE, BY PRODUCT, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing demand for immunoglobulins across immunology and neurology

4.2.1.2 Strategic expansion of plasma collection capacity by market players

4.2.1.2.1 Plasma collection-by volume

4.2.1.2.1.1 US

4.2.1.2.1.2 Canada

4.2.1.2.1.3 United Kingdom

4.2.1.2.1.4 Japan

4.2.1.2.1.5 India

4.2.1.2.1.6 Brazil

4.2.1.3 Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

4.2.1.4 Increasing utilization of albumin in critical care

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High treatment costs and reimbursement constraints for plasma-derived products

4.2.2.2 Market disruption caused by recombinant alternatives

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Government strategies for increasing regional self-sufficiency in plasma fractionation

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Stringent government regulations for maintaining safety and quality of plasma-derived products

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL BIOPHARMA INDUSTRY

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.4.1 ROLE OF PLAYERS IN ECOSYSTEM

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY PRODUCT, 2023-2025

5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION, 2023-2025

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3002.12)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3002.12)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 UK APPROVES DOMESTIC PLASMA FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL PDMPS

5.10.2 TAKEDA'S INDONESIA COLLABORATION STRENGTHENS NATIONAL PDMP ECOSYSTEM

5.10.3 ADVANCED VIRAL INACTIVATION IMPROVES PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCT MANUFACTURING

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.11.5.1 Hospitals & specialty clinics

5.11.5.2 Homecare settings & infusion centers

5.11.5.3 Other end users

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 Cohn's cold ethanol plasma fractionation

6.1.1.2 Plasma fractionation by chromatography

6.1.1.3 Plasma separation by centrifugation

6.1.1.4 Plasma separation by depth filtration

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Facilitated subcutaneous infusion systems

6.1.2.2 Liquid-stable high-concentration (20%) formulations

6.1.2.3 Single-use bioprocessing & continuous chromatography

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 AI-driven analytics & smart fractionation yield optimization

6.1.3.2 Next-generation automated plasmapheresis & smart donor center systems

6.2 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.3.1 METHODOLOGY

6.3.2 NUMBER OF PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE

6.3.3 LIST OF KEY PATENTS

6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN AI-ENABLED PLASMA FRACTIONATION WORKFLOWS

6.5.3 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.5.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED PLASMA FRACTIONATION TECHNOLOGIES

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.4 Rest of the World

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.3 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA, BY END USER

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

9 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 IMMUNOGLOBULINS

9.2.1 IVIG

9.2.1.1 Expanding clinical indications, rising immune disorder diagnoses, and advances in IVIG formulations to drive market growth

9.2.2 SCIG

9.2.2.1 Rising preference for home-based treatment, expanding neurological indications, and patient-friendly administration to drive SCIG demand

9.2.3 OTHER IMMUNOGLOBULINS

9.3 COAGULATION FACTOR CONCENTRATES

9.3.1 FACTOR VIII

9.3.1.1 Improved hemophilia diagnosis and reliable plasma-derived product supply to boost demand for Factor VIII

9.3.2 FACTOR IX

9.3.2.1 Hemophilia B diagnosis and continued demand for replacement therapy to support Factor IX utilization

9.3.3 VON WILLEBRAND FACTOR

9.3.3.1 Expanded pediatric prophylaxis and increasing access to specialized bleeding disorder care to support market growth

9.3.4 PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATES (PCC)

9.3.4.1 Rapid anticoagulation reversal and rising emergency-care requirements to aid market growth

9.3.5 FIBRINOGEN CONCENTRATES

9.3.5.1 Rising demand for targeted coagulation replacement to drive global market growth

9.3.6 FACTOR XIII

9.3.6.1 Growing demand for preventive replacement therapy to support market growth

9.3.7 OTHER COAGULATION FACTOR CONCENTRATES

9.4 ALBUMIN

9.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR CRITICAL CARE AND LIVER DISEASE THERAPIES TO BOOST MARKET GROWTH

9.5 PROTEASE INHIBITORS

9.5.1 INCREASING AATD DIAGNOSIS AND DEMAND FOR LONG-TERM AUGMENTATION THERAPY TO PROPEL MARKET

9.6 OTHER PLASMA PRODUCTS

10 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 THERAPEUTICS

10.2.1 STRONG CLINICAL DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES TO SUSTAIN THERAPEUTICS AS CORE APPLICATION OF PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

10.3 ACADEMICS & PRECLINICAL RESEARCH

10.3.1 EXPANDING USE OF HUMAN PLASMA FRACTIONS IN RESEARCH AND BIOPROCESSING TO SUPPORT DEMAND

11 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 NEUROLOGY

11.2.1 GROWING UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED IMMUNOGLOBULINS IN NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA FRACTIONATION

11.3 IMMUNOLOGY

11.3.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF IMMUNODEFICIENCIES AND AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED IMMUNOGLOBULINS

11.4 HEMATOLOGY

11.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED COAGULATION FACTORS TO SUPPORT TREATMENT OF BLEEDING DISORDERS

11.5 CRITICAL CARE

11.5.1 ESSENTIAL DEMAND FOR ALBUMIN EXPANDERS AND FOUR-FACTOR CONCENTRATE REVERSAL AGENTS TO DRIVE CLINICAL UTILITY IN EMERGENCY SETTINGS

11.6 PULMONOLOGY

11.6.1 GROWING DIAGNOSIS OF ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED PROTEASE INHIBITORS

11.7 HEMATO-ONCOLOGY

11.7.1 INCREASING SUPPORTIVE-CARE REQUIREMENTS IN HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES TO SUPPORT UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCTS

11.8 RHEUMATOLOGY

11.8.1 EXPANDING USE OF IMMUNOGLOBULIN THERAPY IN IMMUNE-MEDIATED DISORDERS TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCTS

11.9 OTHER THERAPEUTIC AREAS

12 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY END USER

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 HOSPITALS & SPECIALTY CLINICS

12.2.1 INCREASING UTILIZATION OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES ACROSS CLINICAL TREATMENT SETTINGS TO DRIVE DEMAND FOR PLASMA FRACTIONATION PRODUCTS

12.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS & INFUSION CENTERS

12.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF HOME-BASED IMMUNOGLOBULIN ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT DEMAND FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

12.4 OTHER END USERS

13 PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, BY REGION

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 NORTH AMERICA

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Expanding plasma collection, fractionation capacity, and immunoglobulin demand to drive US market growth

13.2.2 CANADA

13.2.2.1 Rising immunoglobulin demand and investments in domestic plasma supply to drive market growth

13.3 EUROPE

13.3.1 GERMANY

13.3.1.1 Expanding plasma collection infrastructure and rising demand for plasma-derived therapies to drive market growth in Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Rising immunoglobulin demand, domestic plasma collection, and investments in fractionation capacity to boost market growth

13.3.3 FRANCE

13.3.3.1 Established healthcare infrastructure and public plasma donation model to support access to treatment

13.3.4 ITALY

13.3.4.1 Growing use of immunoglobulins for neurological and immunological disorders to drive demand

13.3.5 SPAIN

13.3.5.1 Growing utilization of albumin for critical care and coagulation factor concentrates for bleeding disorders to support growth

13.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

13.4 ASIA PACIFIC

13.4.1 CHINA

13.4.1.1 Large domestic donor-plasma collection network and manufacturers focused on expanding product availability to drive growth

13.4.2 JAPAN

13.4.2.1 Highly organized blood donation system and national focus on securing plasma for domestic therapeutic requirements to boost market

13.4.3 INDIA

13.4.3.1 Substantial unmet treatment needs and efforts to improve access to quality-assured plasma-derived medicines to drive growth

13.4.4 SOUTH KOREA

13.4.4.1 Domestic manufacturing expertise with investments in storage infrastructure and overseas contract manufacturing to expand market

13.4.5 AUSTRALIA

13.4.5.1 National self-sufficiency policy linking locally collected plasma with domestic manufacturing and patient supply to position Australia as major hub

13.4.6 VIETNAM

13.4.6.1 Improvements in healthcare access and growing awareness of plasma-derived therapies to support demand

13.4.7 MALAYSIA

13.4.7.1 Dependence on imported plasma-derived therapies to increase focus on plasma collection, contract fractionation, and long-term supply agreements

13.4.8 INDONESIA

13.4.8.1 Large patient population and increasing diagnosis of neurological and immunological disorders to support demand for immunoglobulins

13.4.9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

13.5 LATIN AMERICA

13.5.1 BRAZIL

13.5.1.1 Expanding local processing to create opportunities to improve plasma utilization and strengthen Brazil's biopharmaceutical supply chain

13.5.2 MEXICO

13.5.2.1 Broader national strategy to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported medicines to drive market

13.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

13.6 MIDDLE EAST

13.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES

13.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.1.1.1 National objective of achieving self-sufficiency in plasma-derived medicines and reducing dependence on imported therapies to aid growth

13.6.1.2 UAE

13.6.1.2.1 Growing investment in pharmaceutical localization and efforts to strengthen national medicine security to boost growth

13.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries

13.6.2 TURKEY

13.6.2.1 Domestic fractionation investment, import substitution, and rising demand for plasma-derived therapies to drive growth

13.6.3 EGYPT

13.6.3.1 Domestic plasma self-sufficiency, expanding collection infrastructure, and investment in local fractionation to fuel market

13.6.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST

13.7 AFRICA

13.7.1 INVESTMENTS IN PLASMA COLLECTION, DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING, AND INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF MARKET

14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

14.1 OVERVIEW

14.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

14.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026

14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

14.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.5.1 STARS

14.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

14.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

14.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

14.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

14.5.5.1 Company footprint

14.5.5.2 Region footprint

14.5.5.3 Product footprint

14.5.5.4 Therapeutic area footprint

14.5.5.5 Application footprint

14.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

14.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

14.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

14.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

14.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

14.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

14.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startup/SME players

14.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/SMEs

14.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

14.7.1 COMPANY VALUATION

14.8 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

14.9.2 DEALS

14.9.3 EXPANSIONS

15 COMPANY PROFILES

15.1 KEY PLAYERS

15.1.1 CSL

15.1.1.1 Business overview

15.1.1.2 Products offered

15.1.1.3 Recent developments

15.1.1.3.1 Product launches

15.1.1.3.2 Expansions

15.1.1.4 Analyst's view

15.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

15.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

15.1.2 GRIFOLS, S.A.

15.1.2.1 Business overview

15.1.2.2 Products offered

15.1.2.3 Recent developments

15.1.2.3.1 Product launches

15.1.2.3.2 Deals

15.1.2.3.3 Expansions

15.1.2.4 Analyst's view

15.1.2.4.1 Key strengths

15.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

15.1.3 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

15.1.3.1 Business overview

15.1.3.2 Products offered

15.1.3.3 Recent developments

15.1.3.3.1 Product launches

15.1.3.3.2 Deals

15.1.3.3.3 Expansions

15.1.3.4 Analyst's view

15.1.3.4.1 Key strengths

15.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

15.1.4 OCTAPHARMA AG

15.1.4.1 Business overview

15.1.4.2 Products offered

15.1.4.3 Recent developments

15.1.4.3.1 Product launches

15.1.4.3.2 Expansions

15.1.4.4 Analyst's view

15.1.4.4.1 Key strengths

15.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

15.1.5 KEDRION S.P.A.

15.1.5.1 Business overview

15.1.5.2 Products offered

15.1.5.3 Recent developments

15.1.5.3.1 Product launches

15.1.5.3.2 Deals

15.1.5.3.3 Expansions

15.1.5.4 Analyst's view

15.1.5.4.1 Key strengths

15.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

15.1.6 LFB

15.1.6.1 Business overview

15.1.6.2 Products offered

15.1.6.3 Recent developments

15.1.6.3.1 Expansions

15.1.7 ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.

15.1.7.1 Business overview

15.1.7.2 Products offered

15.1.7.3 Recent developments

15.1.7.3.1 Deals

15.1.8 SANQUIN

15.1.8.1 Business overview

15.1.8.2 Products offered

15.1.8.3 Recent developments

15.1.8.3.1 Expansions

15.1.9 TAIBANG BIOLOGICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

15.1.9.1 Business overview

15.1.9.2 Products offered

15.1.9.3 Recent developments

15.1.9.3.1 Expansions

15.1.10 GC BIOPHARMA CORPORATE

15.1.10.1 Business overview

15.1.10.2 Products offered

15.1.10.3 Recent developments

15.1.10.3.1 Product launches

15.1.10.3.2 Deals

15.1.10.3.3 Expansions

15.1.11 HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC.

15.1.11.1 Business overview

15.1.11.2 Products offered

15.1.12 JAPAN BLOOD PRODUCTS ORGANIZATION

15.1.12.1 Business overview

15.1.12.2 Products offered

15.1.12.3 Recent developments

15.1.12.3.1 Product launches

15.1.12.3.2 Expansions

15.1.13 EMERGENT

15.1.13.1 Business overview

15.1.13.2 Products offered

15.1.14 SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

15.1.14.1 Business overview

15.1.14.2 Products offered

15.1.14.3 Recent developments

15.1.14.3.1 Deals

15.1.15 INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

15.1.15.1 Business overview

15.1.15.2 Products offered

15.1.15.3 Recent developments

15.1.15.3.1 Deals

15.1.15.3.2 Expansions

15.2 OTHER PLAYERS

15.2.1 BHARAT SERUMS AND VACCINES LIMITED

15.2.2 SK PLASMA

15.2.3 SICHUAN YUANDA SHUYANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

15.2.4 KAMADA PHARMACEUTICALS

15.2.5 CENTURION

15.2.6 PLASMAGEN BIOSCIENCES PVT. LTD.

15.2.7 VIRCHOW BIOTECH

15.2.8 FUSION HEALTHCARE

15.2.9 ICHOR

16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16.1 RESEARCH DATA

16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

16.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

16.1.2.2 Key primary participants

16.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews

16.1.2.4 Key industry insights

16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.2.1 GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET ESTIMATION, 2025

16.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

16.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS

16.4 DATA TRIANGULATION

16.5 FACTOR ANALYSIS

16.6 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

16.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS & RISK ASSESSMENT

17 APPENDIX

17.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

17.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

17.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

17.4 RELATED REPORTS

17.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [517]

LIST OF FIGURES [53]

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