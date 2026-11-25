MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These recognitions reflect BusPatrol's innovation and expanding impact on child safety as the company expands its Austin presence.

Austin, TX, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas, November 25, 2026 -- BusPatrol, the leader in child safety technology for school transportation, has been named to the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third consecutive year and has again earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list. The Deloitte ranking recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, while the Inc. 5000 recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies.

BusPatrol's growth is driven by trusted community partnerships, advanced safety technology, and a mission to make the journey to and from school safer for every child. The recognition comes as the company opens a major hub office in Austin, TX and continues to expand its work throughout North America.

The 2026 National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) survey projected more than 38.4 million illegal passes of stopped school buses nationwide during the 2025-2026 school year. To address that risk, BusPatrol partners with school districts, municipalities, and law enforcement agencies to deliver school bus safety programs designed to protect children and promote safer driving behavior. Its purpose-built stop-arm technology identifies potential illegal passes of stopped school buses and provides evidence for independent law enforcement review.

"This recognition reflects the tireless dedication of every BusPatroller committed to advancing child safety," said BusPatrol CEO Karoon Monfared. "Our team has the unique privilege of partnering with community leaders across the country who are dedicated to protecting our most vulnerable commuters: children. I am humbled by our partners, whose commitment to student safety has helped BusPatrol expand across North America."

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a student safety company on a mission to make every journey to and from school a safe one. As North America's most-deployed school bus safety provider, BusPatrol protects more than 2 million children in over 450 communities through a fully managed safety program delivered in partnership with school districts, local governments, and law enforcement. For more information, visit buspatrol.com.

CONTACT: Jessie Lavorgna BusPatrol 5188176404...