Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size And Global Forecast, 2026-2031 AI, Robotics, Connected Devices, And APAC Expansion Fuel 9.6% CAGR To USD 135.47 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical device contract manufacturing market is projected to grow from USD 85.59 billion in 2026 to USD 135.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by technological advancements in medical devices, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.
Innovation in robotics, minimally invasive surgery, artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring is accelerating demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities. Medical device companies are increasingly working with contract manufacturers to access precision engineering, automated production, electronics integration, regulatory expertise, and scalable manufacturing infrastructure. However, strict regulatory requirements, industry consolidation, supply chain complexities, and the need to balance continuous innovation with cost control may constrain growth.
Diabetes care devices expected to record the highest CAGR
By device type, the diabetes care devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Demand is rising for continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, insulin pens, wearable technologies, and connected diabetes management solutions.
The increasing technological complexity of these products is encouraging diabetes care companies to outsource production to contract manufacturers with capabilities in precision components, electronics integration, automated assembly, testing, and high-volume manufacturing. Growing adoption of connected and wearable diabetes devices is also creating opportunities across product development, new product introduction (NPI), assembly, validation, and commercial-scale production.
Device development & manufacturing services led the market
By service, the device development & manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Its leading position reflects growing demand for integrated support throughout the product lifecycle, including design, prototyping, engineering, testing, regulatory preparation, manufacturing, and commercialization.
Small and mid-sized medical device companies frequently outsource these activities to control costs, shorten development timelines, and gain access to specialized expertise and advanced manufacturing technologies. Demand for sophisticated, high-precision products - including minimally invasive surgical instruments and wearable health monitoring devices - is further strengthening the need for comprehensive manufacturing partnerships.
Asia Pacific held the largest regional share
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by population expansion, improving healthcare access, increasing awareness of advanced medical technologies, and the continued growth of the middle class.
Global medical device contract manufacturing companies are establishing and expanding operations across the region to support demand for advanced devices, software-enabled solutions, and biocompatible materials. China remains a major contributor to regional growth, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and greater institutional and public awareness of medical device availability and performance.
Primary research participation
Supply-side interviews included Tier 1 companies (60%), Tier 2 companies (30%), and Tier 3 companies (10%). Respondents comprised directors (50%), C-level executives (30%), and other designations (20%). Regional participation included North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%).
Demand-side interviews represented medical device manufacturers (50%), pharmaceutical & drug delivery companies (33%), and diagnostic companies (17%). Respondents included procurement/purchasing managers (47%), R&D/product development heads (22%), manufacturing/engineering heads (15%), and other professionals (16%). Regional participation covered North America (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), Europe (24%), Middle East & Africa (15%), and Latin America (11%).
Research coverage and strategic value
The report evaluates the medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, device class, service, and region. It also assesses leading companies through profiles, product and service portfolios, recent developments, manufacturing capabilities, market shares, and growth strategies.
Organizations can use the findings to evaluate market opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and guide investment decisions. Key areas of insight include:
- Market dynamics: Analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including medical device demand in developing countries, robotics and automation, Industry 4.0 adoption, healthcare expenditure, infrastructure development, geriatric population growth, industry consolidation, and innovation costs. Market penetration: Assessment of major competitors and their offerings across device types, device classes, services, and regions. Product enhancement and innovation: Information on new product launches, technological developments, and anticipated market trends. Market development: Analysis of attractive growth opportunities across established and emerging medical device contract manufacturing markets. Market diversification: Coverage of new products, services, investments, geographic expansion, and evolving manufacturing capabilities. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, product and service portfolios, and production capacities of leading participants.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 ASIA PACIFIC: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SERVICE AND COUNTRY (2025)
3.3 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: REGION (2026?2031)
3.5 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: DEVELOPED VS. DEVELOPING ECONOMIES
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing medical devices market in developing countries
4.2.1.2 Adoption of robotics and automation in manufacturing
4.2.1.3 Technological advancements in medical device modalities
4.2.1.4 Impact of Industry 4.0 on medical device industry
4.2.1.5 Growing emphasis on patient convenience driving demand for specialized medical device contract manufacturing
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Intellectual property and confidentiality concerns
4.2.2.2 Pricing pressure from OEM customers
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Increasing healthcare expenditure, infrastructure, and awareness in developing economies
4.2.3.2 Rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of associated diseases
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Lack of constant innovation to balance technological capabilities against costs
4.2.4.2 Balancing cost reduction with quality
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023-2025
5.5.1.1 Average selling price trend in medical device contract manufacturing (drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices, and IVD devices), by key player, 2023-2025
5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, BY REGION, 2023-2025
5.5.2.1 Average selling price trend of drug delivery devices, by region, 2023?2025
5.5.2.2 Average selling price trend of IVD devices, by region, 2023?2025
5.5.2.3 Average selling price trend of cardiovascular devices, by region, 2023?2025
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT DATA FOR HS CODE 9018, 2021-2025
5.6.2 EXPORT DATA FOR HS CODE 9018, 2021-2025
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 CASE STUDY 1: JABIL INC. AND AMS OSRAM PARTNER TO ACCELERATE POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC TESTING
5.10.2 CASE STUDY 2: SANMINA AND MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS COMPANY PARTNER FOR RAPID NPI AND MANUFACTURING
5.10.3 CASE STUDY 3: PLEXUS AND QUIDEL COLLABORATE TO SCALE POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC MANUFACTURING
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.11.4.1 NORTH AMERICA
5.11.4.2 ASIA PACIFIC
5.11.4.3 EUROPE
5.11.4.4 LATIN AMERICA
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
6 STRATEGIC DISRUPTIONS THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, AND DIGITAL & AI ADOPTION
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 Additive manufacturing/3D printing
6.1.1.2 Advanced laser micromachining and processing
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Digital twins
6.1.2.2 IIOT
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Nitinol & shape-memory materials for advanced medical devices
6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.3.1 PERSONALIZED & PATIENT-SPECIFIC MEDICAL DEVICES
6.3.2 MINIMALLY INVASIVE & COMPLEX DEVICES
6.3.3 CONNECTED AND SMART MEDICAL DEVICES
6.3.4 AI-ENABLED & DIGITAL MANUFACTURING
6.4 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
6.4.1 INTRODUCTION
6.4.2 MARKET POTENTIAL IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM
6.4.3 AI USE CASES
6.4.4 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1.1 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
7.1.1.1 North America
7.1.1.1.1 US
7.1.1.1.2 Canada
7.1.1.2 Europe
7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.1.3.1 Japan
7.1.1.3.2 China
7.1.1.3.3 India
7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 ENERGY-EFFICIENT MANUFACTURING & CARBON REDUCTION IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
7.2.2 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.2.3 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING CRITERIA
8.1.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.1.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.2 BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.2.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2.2 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.2.3 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.2.4 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 IVD DEVICES
9.2.1 IVD CONSUMABLES
9.2.1.1 Increasing demand for reagents & kits to drive market
9.2.2 IVD EQUIPMENT
9.2.2.1 Advancements in diagnostic technologies to support market growth
9.3 DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING DEVICES
9.3.1 ADOPTION OF NEW AND ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING SYSTEMS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES TO AUGMENT MARKET
9.4 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES
9.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES TO PROPEL MARKET
9.5 DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES
9.5.1 INFUSION DEVICES & ADMINISTRATION SETS
9.5.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of surgical procedures to fuel market
9.5.2 SYRINGES
9.5.2.1 High cost of safety syringes and increasing incidence of needlestick injuries to hinder market
9.5.3 INHALERS
9.5.3.1 High prevalence of asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis to aid market growth
9.5.4 AUTOINJECTORS
9.5.4.1 Rising number of regulatory approvals for new drug therapies and advancements to drive market
9.5.5 PEN INJECTORS
9.5.5.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing pipeline of biologics and biosimilars to boost market growth
9.5.6 OTHER DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES
9.6 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES
9.6.1 HIGH PREVALENCE OF ORTHOPEDIC CONDITIONS TO DRIVE MARKET
9.7 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES
9.7.1 GROWING PREVALENCE OF RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS TO DRIVE MARKET
9.8 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES
9.8.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OPHTHALMIC DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET
9.9 SURGICAL DEVICES
9.9.1 INCREASE IN SURGICAL PROCEDURES TO FUEL MARKET
9.10 DIABETES CARE DEVICES
9.10.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF DIABETES TO PROPEL MARKET
9.11 DENTAL DEVICES
9.11.1 RISING INCIDENCE OF DENTAL DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET
9.12 ENDOSCOPY & LAPAROSCOPY DEVICES
9.12.1 RISING PATIENT PREFERENCE FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES TO AUGMENT MARKET
9.13 GYNECOLOGY/UROLOGY DEVICES
9.13.1 GROWING AWARENESS AND PREVENTIVE CHECK-UPS FOR LATE-PHASE DIAGNOSIS OF STDS TO PROPEL MARKET
9.14 PERSONAL CARE DEVICES
9.14.1 SHIFT IN CONSUMPTION PATTERN TOWARD PREMIUM PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS TO FUEL MARKET
9.15 NEUROLOGY DEVICES
9.15.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET
9.16 PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES
9.16.1 GROWING AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED MONITORING TECHNOLOGY TO AID MARKET
9.17 PATIENT ASSISTIVE DEVICES
9.17.1 RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION TO PROPEL MARKET
9.18 OTHER DEVICES
10 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY DEVICE CLASS
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 CLASS II MEDICAL DEVICES
10.2.1 BROAD DEVICE APPLICATIONS AND HIGH UTILIZATION TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
10.3 CLASS I MEDICAL DEVICES
10.3.1 HIGH-VOLUME DEMAND FOR CLASS I DEVICES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
10.4 CLASS III MEDICAL DEVICES
10.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR HIGH-RISK AND TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED DEVICES TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH
11 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SERVICE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 DEVICE DEVELOPMENT & MANUFACTURING SERVICES
11.2.1 DEVICE & COMPONENT MANUFACTURING SERVICES
11.2.1.1 Growing demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities to drive growth
11.2.2 PROCESS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
11.2.2.1 Increasing product complexity and regulatory requirements to drive demand
11.2.3 DEVICE ENGINEERING SERVICES
11.2.3.1 Increasing device complexity to drive demand for engineering services
11.3 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES
11.3.1 PACKAGING VALIDATION SERVICES
11.3.1.1 Increasing product safety requirements to drive demand
11.3.2 INSPECTION & TESTING SERVICES
11.3.2.1 Growing regulatory requirements and device complexity to drive demand
11.3.3 STERILIZATION SERVICES
11.3.3.1 Rising complexity of sterility standards to augment market
11.4 PACKAGING & ASSEMBLY SERVICES
11.4.1 PRIMARY & SECONDARY PACKAGING SERVICES
11.4.1.1 Growing concerns for patient safety to aid segment
11.4.2 LABELING SERVICES
11.4.2.1 Increasing regulatory requirements and traceability needs to drive demand
11.4.3 OTHER PACKAGING & ASSEMBLY SERVICES
11.5 OTHER SERVICES
12 BY REGION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 NORTH AMERICA
12.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA
12.2.2 US
12.2.2.1 Presence of stringent government regulations to drive market
12.2.3 CANADA
12.2.3.1 Strong presence of key contract manufacturing companies to augment market
12.3 EUROPE
12.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE
12.3.2 GERMANY
12.3.2.1 Presence of major device manufacturers and high healthcare expenditure to support market growth
12.3.3 UK
12.3.3.1 Rising number of accredited clinical laboratories and hospital laboratories to propel market
12.3.4 FRANCE
12.3.4.1 Increasing government pressure for healthcare cost reduction and budgetary constraints to support market growth
12.3.5 SPAIN
12.3.5.1 Increasing adoption of home-based medical devices to drive market
12.3.6 ITALY
12.3.6.1 Healthcare coverage for all citizens and foreign residents to increase demand for medical devices
12.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
12.4 ASIA PACIFIC
12.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC
12.4.2 CHINA
12.4.2.1 Low labor costs and rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure to drive market
12.4.3 INDIA
12.4.3.1 Rising contract manufacturing capabilities to support market growth
12.4.4 JAPAN
12.4.4.1 Universal healthcare reimbursement policies to propel market
12.4.5 MALAYSIA
12.4.5.1 Increasing R&D activities and investments by established players to augment market growth
12.4.6 THAILAND
12.4.6.1 Government-supported industrial clustering and export competitiveness to propel market
12.4.7 SOUTH KOREA
12.4.7.1 High-value imports from other countries to offer growth opportunities
12.4.8 AUSTRALIA
12.4.8.1 Government-backed investment in sovereign capability to drive medtech manufacturing growth
12.4.9 PHILIPPINES
12.4.9.1 Skilled labor force and IT-enabled support to drive market growth
12.4.10 SINGAPORE
12.4.10.1 Strong government support and global investments to drive market
12.4.11 NEW ZEALAND
12.4.11.1 Deregulation of therapeutic products unlocking expedited access and export potential
12.4.12 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
12.5 LATIN AMERICA
12.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA
12.5.2 BRAZIL
12.5.2.1 Favorable government initiatives and willingness to pay for better healthcare to boost market
12.5.3 MEXICO
12.5.3.1 Proximity to US and other LATAM countries to strengthen Mexico's relevance as contract manufacturing hub
12.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
12.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
12.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
12.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES
12.6.2.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
12.6.2.1.1 Focus on healthcare localization and Vision 2030 to drive investment
12.6.2.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)
12.6.2.2.1 Advanced infrastructure and regulatory efficiency to attract global medtech contract manufacturers
12.6.2.3 Rest of GCC Countries
12.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.1.1 KEY STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN THE MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET
13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025
13.3 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
13.3.1 US MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
13.3.2 EUROPE MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
13.4 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
13.4.1 STARS
13.4.2 EMERGING LEADERS
13.4.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
13.4.4 PARTICIPANTS
13.4.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
13.4.5.1 Company footprint
13.4.5.2 Region footprint
13.4.5.3 Device type footprint
13.4.5.4 Service footprint
13.4.5.5 Device class footprint
13.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: START-UPS/SMES, 2025
13.5.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
13.5.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
13.5.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
13.5.4 STARTING BLOCKS
13.5.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: START-UPS/SMES, 2025
13.5.5.1 List of start-ups/SMEs
13.5.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of start-ups/SMEs
13.6 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
13.6.1 FINANCIAL METRICS
13.6.2 COMPANY EVALUATION
13.7 R&D ASSESSMENT OF KEY PLAYERS
13.8 PRODUCT/BRAND COMPARISON
13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 KEY PLAYERS
14.1.1 JABIL INC.
14.1.1.1 Business overview
14.1.1.2 Products & services offered
14.1.1.3 Recent developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product approvals
14.1.1.3.2 Deals
14.1.1.3.3 Expansions
14.1.1.4 Analyst's view
14.1.1.4.1 Right to win
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.2 FLEX LTD.
14.1.2.1 Business overview
14.1.2.2 Products & services offered
14.1.2.3 Recent developments
14.1.2.3.1 Deals
14.1.2.3.2 Expansions
14.1.2.4 Analyst's view
14.1.2.4.1 Right to win
14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.3 PLEXUS CORP.
14.1.3.1 Business overview
14.1.3.2 Products & services offered
14.1.3.3 Recent developments
14.1.3.3.1 Expansions
14.1.3.4 Analyst's view
14.1.3.4.1 Right to win
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.4 SANMINA CORPORATION
14.1.4.1 Business overview
14.1.4.2 Products & services offered
14.1.4.3 Recent developments
14.1.4.3.1 Deals
14.1.4.4 Analyst's view
14.1.4.4.1 Right to win
14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.5 INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION
14.1.5.1 Business overview
14.1.5.2 Products & services offered
14.1.5.3 Recent developments
14.1.5.3.1 Deals
14.1.5.3.2 Expansions
14.1.5.4 Analyst's view
14.1.5.4.1 Right to win
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
14.1.6 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
14.1.6.1 Business overview
14.1.6.2 Products & services offered
14.1.6.3 Recent developments
14.1.6.3.1 Product launches
14.1.7 CELESTICA INC.
14.1.7.1 Business overview
14.1.7.2 Products & services offered
14.1.7.3 Recent developments
14.1.7.3.1 Expansions
14.1.7.3.2 Other developments
14.1.8 WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
14.1.8.1 Business overview
14.1.8.2 Products & services offered
14.1.8.3 Recent developments
14.1.8.3.1 Product launches
14.1.8.3.2 Deals
14.1.8.3.3 Expansions
14.1.9 BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC.
14.1.9.1 Business overview
14.1.9.2 Products & services offered
14.1.9.3 Recent developments
14.1.9.3.1 Deals
14.1.9.3.2 Expansions
14.1.10 APTAR
14.1.10.1 Business overview
14.1.10.2 Products & services offered
14.1.10.3 Recent developments
14.1.10.3.1 Product launches
14.1.10.3.2 Deals
14.1.10.3.3 Expansions
14.1.11 GERRESHEIMER AG
14.1.11.1 Business overview
14.1.11.2 Products & services offered
14.1.11.3 Recent developments
14.1.11.3.1 Deals
14.1.12 KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
14.1.12.1 Business overview
14.1.12.2 Products & services offered
14.1.12.3 Recent developments
14.1.12.3.1 Deals
14.1.12.3.2 Expansions
14.1.13 NORTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
14.1.13.1 Business overview
14.1.13.2 Products & services offered
14.1.13.3 Recent developments
14.1.13.3.1 Other developments
14.1.14 CARCLO PLC
14.1.14.1 Business overview
14.1.14.2 Products & services offered
14.1.15 NOLATO GW, INC. (A PART OF NOLATO AB)
14.1.15.1 Business overview
14.1.15.2 Products & services offered
14.1.15.3 Recent developments
14.1.15.3.1 Deals
14.2 OTHER PLAYERS
14.2.1 NEMERA
14.2.2 VIANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
14.2.3 TECOMET, INC.
14.2.4 SMC LTD.
14.2.5 PHILLIPS-MEDISIZE CORPORATION
14.2.6 TESSY PLASTICS CORP.
14.2.7 MEHOW
14.2.8 TEKNI-PLEX
14.2.9 CIRTEC MEDICAL
14.2.10 PETER'S TECHNOLOGY
15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
15.1 RESEARCH DATA
15.1.1 SECONDARY SOURCES
15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
15.1.2 PRIMARY SOURCES
15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
15.1.2.2 Key industry insights
15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
15.2.1 APPROACH 1: SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS
15.2.2 APPROACH 2: COMPANY PRESENTATIONS AND PRIMARY INTERVIEWS
15.2.3 APPROACH 3: PARENT MARKET APPROACH - MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET
15.2.4 APPROACH 4: COGS APPROACH
15.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
15.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION
15.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS
15.6 RISK ASSESSMENT
15.7 LIMITATIONS
15.7.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
15.7.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
16 APPENDIX
16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
16.3.1 SERVICE/PRODUCT ANALYSIS
16.3.2 COMPANY INFORMATION
16.3.3 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
16.3.4 COUNTRY-LEVEL VOLUME ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT
16.3.5 ANY CONSULT/CUSTOM REQUIREMENTS AS PER CLIENT REQUESTS
16.4 RELATED REPORTS
16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
List of Tables [455]
List of Figures [72]
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