MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource device development and manufacturing to cut costs, accelerate timelines and access specialized expertise; target diabetes care and Asia Pacific opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is projected to grow from USD 85.59 billion in 2026 to USD 135.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by technological advancements in medical devices, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Innovation in robotics, minimally invasive surgery, artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring is accelerating demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities. Medical device companies are increasingly working with contract manufacturers to access precision engineering, automated production, electronics integration, regulatory expertise, and scalable manufacturing infrastructure. However, strict regulatory requirements, industry consolidation, supply chain complexities, and the need to balance continuous innovation with cost control may constrain growth.

Diabetes care devices expected to record the highest CAGR

By device type, the diabetes care devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Demand is rising for continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, insulin pens, wearable technologies, and connected diabetes management solutions.

The increasing technological complexity of these products is encouraging diabetes care companies to outsource production to contract manufacturers with capabilities in precision components, electronics integration, automated assembly, testing, and high-volume manufacturing. Growing adoption of connected and wearable diabetes devices is also creating opportunities across product development, new product introduction (NPI), assembly, validation, and commercial-scale production.

Device development & manufacturing services led the market

By service, the device development & manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Its leading position reflects growing demand for integrated support throughout the product lifecycle, including design, prototyping, engineering, testing, regulatory preparation, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Small and mid-sized medical device companies frequently outsource these activities to control costs, shorten development timelines, and gain access to specialized expertise and advanced manufacturing technologies. Demand for sophisticated, high-precision products - including minimally invasive surgical instruments and wearable health monitoring devices - is further strengthening the need for comprehensive manufacturing partnerships.

Asia Pacific held the largest regional share

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by population expansion, improving healthcare access, increasing awareness of advanced medical technologies, and the continued growth of the middle class.

Global medical device contract manufacturing companies are establishing and expanding operations across the region to support demand for advanced devices, software-enabled solutions, and biocompatible materials. China remains a major contributor to regional growth, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and greater institutional and public awareness of medical device availability and performance.

Primary research participation

Supply-side interviews included Tier 1 companies (60%), Tier 2 companies (30%), and Tier 3 companies (10%). Respondents comprised directors (50%), C-level executives (30%), and other designations (20%). Regional participation included North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%).

Demand-side interviews represented medical device manufacturers (50%), pharmaceutical & drug delivery companies (33%), and diagnostic companies (17%). Respondents included procurement/purchasing managers (47%), R&D/product development heads (22%), manufacturing/engineering heads (15%), and other professionals (16%). Regional participation covered North America (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), Europe (24%), Middle East & Africa (15%), and Latin America (11%).

Research coverage and strategic value

The report evaluates the medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, device class, service, and region. It also assesses leading companies through profiles, product and service portfolios, recent developments, manufacturing capabilities, market shares, and growth strategies.

Organizations can use the findings to evaluate market opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and guide investment decisions. Key areas of insight include:



Market dynamics: Analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including medical device demand in developing countries, robotics and automation, Industry 4.0 adoption, healthcare expenditure, infrastructure development, geriatric population growth, industry consolidation, and innovation costs.

Market penetration: Assessment of major competitors and their offerings across device types, device classes, services, and regions.

Product enhancement and innovation: Information on new product launches, technological developments, and anticipated market trends.

Market development: Analysis of attractive growth opportunities across established and emerging medical device contract manufacturing markets.

Market diversification: Coverage of new products, services, investments, geographic expansion, and evolving manufacturing capabilities. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, product and service portfolios, and production capacities of leading participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 ASIA PACIFIC: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SERVICE AND COUNTRY (2025)

3.3 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: REGION (2026?2031)

3.5 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET: DEVELOPED VS. DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing medical devices market in developing countries

4.2.1.2 Adoption of robotics and automation in manufacturing

4.2.1.3 Technological advancements in medical device modalities

4.2.1.4 Impact of Industry 4.0 on medical device industry

4.2.1.5 Growing emphasis on patient convenience driving demand for specialized medical device contract manufacturing

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Intellectual property and confidentiality concerns

4.2.2.2 Pricing pressure from OEM customers

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Increasing healthcare expenditure, infrastructure, and awareness in developing economies

4.2.3.2 Rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of associated diseases

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Lack of constant innovation to balance technological capabilities against costs

4.2.4.2 Balancing cost reduction with quality

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023-2025

5.5.1.1 Average selling price trend in medical device contract manufacturing (drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices, and IVD devices), by key player, 2023-2025

5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, BY REGION, 2023-2025

5.5.2.1 Average selling price trend of drug delivery devices, by region, 2023?2025

5.5.2.2 Average selling price trend of IVD devices, by region, 2023?2025

5.5.2.3 Average selling price trend of cardiovascular devices, by region, 2023?2025

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT DATA FOR HS CODE 9018, 2021-2025

5.6.2 EXPORT DATA FOR HS CODE 9018, 2021-2025

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 CASE STUDY 1: JABIL INC. AND AMS OSRAM PARTNER TO ACCELERATE POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC TESTING

5.10.2 CASE STUDY 2: SANMINA AND MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS COMPANY PARTNER FOR RAPID NPI AND MANUFACTURING

5.10.3 CASE STUDY 3: PLEXUS AND QUIDEL COLLABORATE TO SCALE POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC MANUFACTURING

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.11.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

5.11.4.2 ASIA PACIFIC

5.11.4.3 EUROPE

5.11.4.4 LATIN AMERICA

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

6 STRATEGIC DISRUPTIONS THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, AND DIGITAL & AI ADOPTION

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 Additive manufacturing/3D printing

6.1.1.2 Advanced laser micromachining and processing

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Digital twins

6.1.2.2 IIOT

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Nitinol & shape-memory materials for advanced medical devices

6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.3 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.3.1 PERSONALIZED & PATIENT-SPECIFIC MEDICAL DEVICES

6.3.2 MINIMALLY INVASIVE & COMPLEX DEVICES

6.3.3 CONNECTED AND SMART MEDICAL DEVICES

6.3.4 AI-ENABLED & DIGITAL MANUFACTURING

6.4 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI ON MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

6.4.1 INTRODUCTION

6.4.2 MARKET POTENTIAL IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM

6.4.3 AI USE CASES

6.4.4 KEY COMPANIES IMPLEMENTING AI IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1.1 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

7.1.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.2 Europe

7.1.1.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.1.3.1 Japan

7.1.1.3.2 China

7.1.1.3.3 India

7.1.2 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 ENERGY-EFFICIENT MANUFACTURING & CARBON REDUCTION IN MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

7.2.2 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT & REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES

7.2.3 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING CRITERIA

8.1.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.1.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.2 BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.2.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2.2 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.2.3 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

8.2.4 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 IVD DEVICES

9.2.1 IVD CONSUMABLES

9.2.1.1 Increasing demand for reagents & kits to drive market

9.2.2 IVD EQUIPMENT

9.2.2.1 Advancements in diagnostic technologies to support market growth

9.3 DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING DEVICES

9.3.1 ADOPTION OF NEW AND ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING SYSTEMS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES TO AUGMENT MARKET

9.4 CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES

9.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES TO PROPEL MARKET

9.5 DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

9.5.1 INFUSION DEVICES & ADMINISTRATION SETS

9.5.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of surgical procedures to fuel market

9.5.2 SYRINGES

9.5.2.1 High cost of safety syringes and increasing incidence of needlestick injuries to hinder market

9.5.3 INHALERS

9.5.3.1 High prevalence of asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis to aid market growth

9.5.4 AUTOINJECTORS

9.5.4.1 Rising number of regulatory approvals for new drug therapies and advancements to drive market

9.5.5 PEN INJECTORS

9.5.5.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing pipeline of biologics and biosimilars to boost market growth

9.5.6 OTHER DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES

9.6 ORTHOPEDIC DEVICES

9.6.1 HIGH PREVALENCE OF ORTHOPEDIC CONDITIONS TO DRIVE MARKET

9.7 RESPIRATORY CARE DEVICES

9.7.1 GROWING PREVALENCE OF RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS TO DRIVE MARKET

9.8 OPHTHALMOLOGY DEVICES

9.8.1 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF OPHTHALMIC DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET

9.9 SURGICAL DEVICES

9.9.1 INCREASE IN SURGICAL PROCEDURES TO FUEL MARKET

9.10 DIABETES CARE DEVICES

9.10.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF DIABETES TO PROPEL MARKET

9.11 DENTAL DEVICES

9.11.1 RISING INCIDENCE OF DENTAL DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET

9.12 ENDOSCOPY & LAPAROSCOPY DEVICES

9.12.1 RISING PATIENT PREFERENCE FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES TO AUGMENT MARKET

9.13 GYNECOLOGY/UROLOGY DEVICES

9.13.1 GROWING AWARENESS AND PREVENTIVE CHECK-UPS FOR LATE-PHASE DIAGNOSIS OF STDS TO PROPEL MARKET

9.14 PERSONAL CARE DEVICES

9.14.1 SHIFT IN CONSUMPTION PATTERN TOWARD PREMIUM PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS TO FUEL MARKET

9.15 NEUROLOGY DEVICES

9.15.1 RISING GLOBAL BURDEN OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES TO DRIVE MARKET

9.16 PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES

9.16.1 GROWING AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED MONITORING TECHNOLOGY TO AID MARKET

9.17 PATIENT ASSISTIVE DEVICES

9.17.1 RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION TO PROPEL MARKET

9.18 OTHER DEVICES

10 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY DEVICE CLASS

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 CLASS II MEDICAL DEVICES

10.2.1 BROAD DEVICE APPLICATIONS AND HIGH UTILIZATION TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH

10.3 CLASS I MEDICAL DEVICES

10.3.1 HIGH-VOLUME DEMAND FOR CLASS I DEVICES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH

10.4 CLASS III MEDICAL DEVICES

10.4.1 RISING DEMAND FOR HIGH-RISK AND TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED DEVICES TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH

11 MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SERVICE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 DEVICE DEVELOPMENT & MANUFACTURING SERVICES

11.2.1 DEVICE & COMPONENT MANUFACTURING SERVICES

11.2.1.1 Growing demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities to drive growth

11.2.2 PROCESS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

11.2.2.1 Increasing product complexity and regulatory requirements to drive demand

11.2.3 DEVICE ENGINEERING SERVICES

11.2.3.1 Increasing device complexity to drive demand for engineering services

11.3 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

11.3.1 PACKAGING VALIDATION SERVICES

11.3.1.1 Increasing product safety requirements to drive demand

11.3.2 INSPECTION & TESTING SERVICES

11.3.2.1 Growing regulatory requirements and device complexity to drive demand

11.3.3 STERILIZATION SERVICES

11.3.3.1 Rising complexity of sterility standards to augment market

11.4 PACKAGING & ASSEMBLY SERVICES

11.4.1 PRIMARY & SECONDARY PACKAGING SERVICES

11.4.1.1 Growing concerns for patient safety to aid segment

11.4.2 LABELING SERVICES

11.4.2.1 Increasing regulatory requirements and traceability needs to drive demand

11.4.3 OTHER PACKAGING & ASSEMBLY SERVICES

11.5 OTHER SERVICES

12 BY REGION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 NORTH AMERICA

12.2.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICA

12.2.2 US

12.2.2.1 Presence of stringent government regulations to drive market

12.2.3 CANADA

12.2.3.1 Strong presence of key contract manufacturing companies to augment market

12.3 EUROPE

12.3.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR EUROPE

12.3.2 GERMANY

12.3.2.1 Presence of major device manufacturers and high healthcare expenditure to support market growth

12.3.3 UK

12.3.3.1 Rising number of accredited clinical laboratories and hospital laboratories to propel market

12.3.4 FRANCE

12.3.4.1 Increasing government pressure for healthcare cost reduction and budgetary constraints to support market growth

12.3.5 SPAIN

12.3.5.1 Increasing adoption of home-based medical devices to drive market

12.3.6 ITALY

12.3.6.1 Healthcare coverage for all citizens and foreign residents to increase demand for medical devices

12.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC

12.4.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR ASIA PACIFIC

12.4.2 CHINA

12.4.2.1 Low labor costs and rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure to drive market

12.4.3 INDIA

12.4.3.1 Rising contract manufacturing capabilities to support market growth

12.4.4 JAPAN

12.4.4.1 Universal healthcare reimbursement policies to propel market

12.4.5 MALAYSIA

12.4.5.1 Increasing R&D activities and investments by established players to augment market growth

12.4.6 THAILAND

12.4.6.1 Government-supported industrial clustering and export competitiveness to propel market

12.4.7 SOUTH KOREA

12.4.7.1 High-value imports from other countries to offer growth opportunities

12.4.8 AUSTRALIA

12.4.8.1 Government-backed investment in sovereign capability to drive medtech manufacturing growth

12.4.9 PHILIPPINES

12.4.9.1 Skilled labor force and IT-enabled support to drive market growth

12.4.10 SINGAPORE

12.4.10.1 Strong government support and global investments to drive market

12.4.11 NEW ZEALAND

12.4.11.1 Deregulation of therapeutic products unlocking expedited access and export potential

12.4.12 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12.5 LATIN AMERICA

12.5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA

12.5.2 BRAZIL

12.5.2.1 Favorable government initiatives and willingness to pay for better healthcare to boost market

12.5.3 MEXICO

12.5.3.1 Proximity to US and other LATAM countries to strengthen Mexico's relevance as contract manufacturing hub

12.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

12.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

12.6.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

12.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES

12.6.2.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

12.6.2.1.1 Focus on healthcare localization and Vision 2030 to drive investment

12.6.2.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

12.6.2.2.1 Advanced infrastructure and regulatory efficiency to attract global medtech contract manufacturers

12.6.2.3 Rest of GCC Countries

12.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.1.1 KEY STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY PLAYERS IN THE MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2023-2025

13.3 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

13.3.1 US MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

13.3.2 EUROPE MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

13.4 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

13.4.1 STARS

13.4.2 EMERGING LEADERS

13.4.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

13.4.4 PARTICIPANTS

13.4.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

13.4.5.1 Company footprint

13.4.5.2 Region footprint

13.4.5.3 Device type footprint

13.4.5.4 Service footprint

13.4.5.5 Device class footprint

13.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: START-UPS/SMES, 2025

13.5.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

13.5.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

13.5.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

13.5.4 STARTING BLOCKS

13.5.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: START-UPS/SMES, 2025

13.5.5.1 List of start-ups/SMEs

13.5.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of start-ups/SMEs

13.6 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

13.6.1 FINANCIAL METRICS

13.6.2 COMPANY EVALUATION

13.7 R&D ASSESSMENT OF KEY PLAYERS

13.8 PRODUCT/BRAND COMPARISON

13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 KEY PLAYERS

14.1.1 JABIL INC.

14.1.1.1 Business overview

14.1.1.2 Products & services offered

14.1.1.3 Recent developments

14.1.1.3.1 Product approvals

14.1.1.3.2 Deals

14.1.1.3.3 Expansions

14.1.1.4 Analyst's view

14.1.1.4.1 Right to win

14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.2 FLEX LTD.

14.1.2.1 Business overview

14.1.2.2 Products & services offered

14.1.2.3 Recent developments

14.1.2.3.1 Deals

14.1.2.3.2 Expansions

14.1.2.4 Analyst's view

14.1.2.4.1 Right to win

14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.3 PLEXUS CORP.

14.1.3.1 Business overview

14.1.3.2 Products & services offered

14.1.3.3 Recent developments

14.1.3.3.1 Expansions

14.1.3.4 Analyst's view

14.1.3.4.1 Right to win

14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.4 SANMINA CORPORATION

14.1.4.1 Business overview

14.1.4.2 Products & services offered

14.1.4.3 Recent developments

14.1.4.3.1 Deals

14.1.4.4 Analyst's view

14.1.4.4.1 Right to win

14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.5 INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

14.1.5.1 Business overview

14.1.5.2 Products & services offered

14.1.5.3 Recent developments

14.1.5.3.1 Deals

14.1.5.3.2 Expansions

14.1.5.4 Analyst's view

14.1.5.4.1 Right to win

14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

14.1.6 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

14.1.6.1 Business overview

14.1.6.2 Products & services offered

14.1.6.3 Recent developments

14.1.6.3.1 Product launches

14.1.7 CELESTICA INC.

14.1.7.1 Business overview

14.1.7.2 Products & services offered

14.1.7.3 Recent developments

14.1.7.3.1 Expansions

14.1.7.3.2 Other developments

14.1.8 WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

14.1.8.1 Business overview

14.1.8.2 Products & services offered

14.1.8.3 Recent developments

14.1.8.3.1 Product launches

14.1.8.3.2 Deals

14.1.8.3.3 Expansions

14.1.9 BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC.

14.1.9.1 Business overview

14.1.9.2 Products & services offered

14.1.9.3 Recent developments

14.1.9.3.1 Deals

14.1.9.3.2 Expansions

14.1.10 APTAR

14.1.10.1 Business overview

14.1.10.2 Products & services offered

14.1.10.3 Recent developments

14.1.10.3.1 Product launches

14.1.10.3.2 Deals

14.1.10.3.3 Expansions

14.1.11 GERRESHEIMER AG

14.1.11.1 Business overview

14.1.11.2 Products & services offered

14.1.11.3 Recent developments

14.1.11.3.1 Deals

14.1.12 KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

14.1.12.1 Business overview

14.1.12.2 Products & services offered

14.1.12.3 Recent developments

14.1.12.3.1 Deals

14.1.12.3.2 Expansions

14.1.13 NORTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

14.1.13.1 Business overview

14.1.13.2 Products & services offered

14.1.13.3 Recent developments

14.1.13.3.1 Other developments

14.1.14 CARCLO PLC

14.1.14.1 Business overview

14.1.14.2 Products & services offered

14.1.15 NOLATO GW, INC. (A PART OF NOLATO AB)

14.1.15.1 Business overview

14.1.15.2 Products & services offered

14.1.15.3 Recent developments

14.1.15.3.1 Deals

14.2 OTHER PLAYERS

14.2.1 NEMERA

14.2.2 VIANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

14.2.3 TECOMET, INC.

14.2.4 SMC LTD.

14.2.5 PHILLIPS-MEDISIZE CORPORATION

14.2.6 TESSY PLASTICS CORP.

14.2.7 MEHOW

14.2.8 TEKNI-PLEX

14.2.9 CIRTEC MEDICAL

14.2.10 PETER'S TECHNOLOGY

15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

15.1 RESEARCH DATA

15.1.1 SECONDARY SOURCES

15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

15.1.2 PRIMARY SOURCES

15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

15.1.2.2 Key industry insights

15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

15.2.1 APPROACH 1: SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

15.2.2 APPROACH 2: COMPANY PRESENTATIONS AND PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

15.2.3 APPROACH 3: PARENT MARKET APPROACH - MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET

15.2.4 APPROACH 4: COGS APPROACH

15.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

15.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION

15.5 STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

15.6 RISK ASSESSMENT

15.7 LIMITATIONS

15.7.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

15.7.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

16 APPENDIX

16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

16.3.1 SERVICE/PRODUCT ANALYSIS

16.3.2 COMPANY INFORMATION

16.3.3 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

16.3.4 COUNTRY-LEVEL VOLUME ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT

16.3.5 ANY CONSULT/CUSTOM REQUIREMENTS AS PER CLIENT REQUESTS

16.4 RELATED REPORTS

16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

List of Tables [455]

List of Figures [72]

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