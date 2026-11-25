MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-ready data centers reward investment in closed-loop treatment, automated monitoring and reclaimed water to cut losses, protect uptime and ease drought risk.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South American Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling Market to Reach USD 0.61 Billion by 2032

The South American data center water treatment and recycling market is projected to grow from USD 0.31 billion in 2026 and USD 0.34 billion in 2027 to USD 0.61 billion by 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.12% from 2027 to 2032, supported by AI-ready data center development, rising adoption of liquid cooling, stricter water-efficiency requirements, and increased demand for recycled water across the region.

AI Data Center Expansion Increases Water Treatment Demand

GPU-dense AI racks generate thermal loads of 50-150 kW per rack, compared with 5-15 kW for conventional servers. These higher heat loads are accelerating the adoption of water-based cooling and increasing treatment capacity requirements at individual data center campuses. As a result, demand for data center water treatment and recycling systems is increasingly linked to the scale and density of AI deployments rather than server counts alone.

New AI campuses are also incorporating reverse osmosis, electrodeionization, and water-quality monitoring systems during commissioning instead of adding them after operations begin. Colombia's expanding data center construction pipeline is expected to require purpose-built water infrastructure, creating opportunities for suppliers capable of designing and implementing complete treatment systems for large facilities.

Liquid-Cooled AI Racks Create Stricter Water Quality Requirements

Direct liquid cooling can capture up to 95% of server heat while reducing evaporative losses by as much as 90% compared with legacy cooling towers. However, closed-loop cooling circuits require continuous control of corrosion, scaling, and biological contamination. Water-quality fluctuations can damage valuable computing components, making reliable treatment, chemistry management, and real-time monitoring essential.

Automated monitoring and dosing technologies are gaining importance in direct-to-chip cooling applications. Research published in 2025 also found that resin-wafer electrodeionization could support zero-liquid-discharge treatment of cooling-tower blowdown with energy consumption of 0.057-0.537 kWh/m. These operating requirements are strengthening demand for integrated treatment trains that consistently deliver low-conductivity water.

Water Scarcity Creates Opportunities and Project Risks

Multi-year drought conditions in Chile and Peru are limiting cooling-water availability in key data center locations. Facilities operating in water-stressed basins may face periodic allocation reviews, more complex permitting processes, and increased scrutiny from local communities. These factors make site selection, water planning, and stakeholder engagement increasingly important for new developments.

Water scarcity supports investment in recycling and reuse technologies but can also delay the projects expected to purchase those systems. A planned USD 200 million data center in Santiago faced a court-mandated redesign and eventual permit withdrawal, highlighting the potential impact of water availability and regulatory uncertainty on development schedules.

Additional market drivers include hyperscale and colocation campus expansion, which concentrates treatment procurement among large operators, and increasing water-efficiency requirements for new data center projects. Adoption may be constrained by the high capital cost of advanced reuse and zero-liquid-discharge systems, particularly for facilities operating below hyperscale capacity.

Reverse Osmosis Leads Treatment Technology Adoption

Reverse osmosis accounted for 23.98% of the South America data center water treatment and recycling market in 2026. The technology is widely used to treat groundwater, municipal supplies, and pretreated reclaimed water before downstream polishing. Filtration and ultrafiltration protect membranes, while ion exchange and water softening help manage hardness and silica. Chemical treatment and disinfection are also important for controlling microbial risks in warm and humid operating environments.

Electrodeionization is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.34% through 2032. Liquid-cooled AI racks require product water below 10?S/cm without chemical regeneration. A 2025 peer-reviewed study reported that advanced electrodeionization systems could produce water with resistivity of up to 18 M?cm while using 0.1-0.3 kWh/m of energy. The technology is becoming increasingly relevant for chemical-free polishing, direct liquid cooling, and zero-liquid-discharge applications.

Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater Emerges as a High-Growth Water Source

Municipal water represented 32.16% of the regional market in 2026 and remains the primary source in Sao Paulo, Bogota, and Santiago, where established potable-water networks and industrial allocation arrangements support data center operations. Groundwater is planned for selected projects in southern Brazil using closed heat-exchange systems, while surface water remains vulnerable to drought-related abstraction limits. Industrial recycled water and other alternative sources are still at an early-stage of adoption.

Reclaimed municipal wastewater is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.47% through 2032 as operators seek to reduce potable-water dependence and improve Water Usage Effectiveness. In 2026, Sabesp signed an agreement to supply 11,000 m of reclaimed water each month to a hyperscale facility in Barueri through a planned direct pipeline connection. Although water reuse currently represents less than 1% of Brazil's consumption, expanding utility agreements and treatment infrastructure could make reclaimed water availability an increasingly influential data center site-selection factor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI-Ready Data Center Expansion

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Liquid-Cooled AI Racks

4.2.3 Growth of Municipal Reclaimed-Water Networks

4.2.4 Increasing Water-Efficiency Requirements in Data Center Projects

4.2.5 Expansion of Hyperscale and Colocation Campuses

4.2.6 Increasing Use of Closed-Loop and Zero-WUE Cooling Designs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drought-Related Water Allocation Restrictions

4.3.2 High Capital Cost of Advanced Reuse and Zero-Liquid-Discharge Systems

4.3.3 Lengthy Environmental and Water-Use Approvals

4.3.4 Limited Secondary-City Treatment Infrastructure

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Treatment Technology

5.1.1 Filtration and Ultrafiltration

5.1.2 Reverse Osmosis

5.1.3 Ion Exchange and Water Softening

5.1.4 Electrodeionization

5.1.5 Chemical Treatment and Disinfection

5.1.6 Membrane Bioreactors

5.1.7 Other Water Treatment Technologies

5.2 By Water Source

5.2.1 Municipal Water

5.2.2 Groundwater

5.2.3 Surface Water

5.2.4 Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater

5.2.5 Industrial Recycled Water

5.2.6 Other Alternative Water Sources

5.3 By Treatment Application

5.3.1 Cooling Tower Makeup Water Treatment

5.3.2 Chilled Water and Closed-Loop Water Treatment

5.3.3 Boiler and Heat Rejection System Water Treatment

5.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

5.3.5 Water Recycling and Reuse

5.3.6 Zero-Liquid-Discharge and Concentrate Management

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Water Treatment Equipment

5.4.2 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.4.3 Water Quality Monitoring and Control Systems

5.4.4 Treatment Plant Design and Engineering

5.4.5 Operation and Maintenance Services

5.5 By Data Center Size

5.5.1 Small

5.5.2 Medium

5.5.3 Large

5.5.4 Hyperscale

5.6 By Data Center Type

5.6.1 Colocation

5.6.2 Cloud Service Providers

5.6.3 Enterprise and Edge

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 Brazil

5.7.2 Chile

5.7.3 Colombia

5.7.4 Argentina

5.7.5 Peru

5.7.6 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Veolia Environnement SA

6.4.2 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.3 Xylem Inc.

6.4.4 SUEZ

6.4.5 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.6 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.7 Solenis LLC

6.4.8 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.9 Gradiant Corporation

6.4.10 Pentair plc

6.4.11 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.12 Nitto Denko Corporation

6.4.13 IDE Technologies Ltd.

6.4.14 Ovivo Inc.

6.4.15 Alfa Laval AB

6.4.16 BWT Holding GmbH

6.4.17 Grundfos Holding A/S

6.4.18 Lenntech B.V.

6.4.19 ProMinent GmbH

6.4.20 Scala Data Centers S.A.

6.4.21 Ascenty Data Centers e Telecom Ltda.

6.4.22 ODATA S.A.

6.4.23 Equinix, Inc.

6.4.24 EdgeConneX Inc.

6.4.25 Elea Digital S.A.

6.4.26 GTD Grupo Teleductos S.A.

6.4.27 SONDA S.A.

6.4.28 Cirion Technologies Holdings LLC

6.4.29 Entel S.A.

6.4.30 IPXON Networks

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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