MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, is proud to announce that Luciano, a 13-year-old baseball player, has been voted the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year. The nationwide competition is a fundraising campaign on behalf of DTCare, a 501(c)(3) public charity, that will issue a $10,035,011.50 grant to the Why Not You Foundation, in support of their mission to empower young people to pursue their dreams by leading with a 'why not you' attitude.

What the grant supports

The grant will support the Why Not You Foundation, established in 2014 by Super Bowl Champion Quarterback and philanthropist Russell Wilson and multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning global superstar and philanthropist, Ciara. The foundation's work includes the following.



Education and mentorship. The Why Not You Centers connect young people with academic support and mentors through local community partners.

Children's health. The foundation supports initiatives focused on improving children's health and well-being, with leading hospital institutions across the country and in Mexico.

Food security. The foundation supports efforts to help children and families access nutritious food. Sports and creative programs. The centers and summer camps give kids opportunities to be active, explore new interests and build skills outside school.



About the champion

Luciano began playing baseball at age 5. He plays multiple positions and continues to train with a hitting coach after a leukemia diagnosis. The game has been a source of confidence and purpose for him. See the heartfelt moment Luciano and family received the news of being selected by the public as this year's Youth Athlete of the Year.









Luciano's championship prize



$25,000.

An appearance in a national 3BRAND advertising campaign on CBS and in Sports Illustrated.

Recognition at the Family Film & TV Awards, airing on CBS. A one-on-one mentoring session with Russell Wilson.



Youth Athlete of the Year invited young athletes of all skill levels and backgrounds to compete, with the winner determined by public voting. This year's lineup of featured athletes included Russell Wilson, as the host, with supporting athletes like World Series champion David“Big Papi” Ortiz, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and boxing champion Laila Ali.

Colossal thanks the young athletes who shared their stories and the families, teammates, and fans who rallied behind them and helped support the Why Not You Foundation.

Learn more about Luciano and the competition at Colossal.org/youth-athlete.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities - all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions, including Baby of the Year, The People's Artist, and America's Favorite Pet, serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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