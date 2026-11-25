MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual honor recognizes the Caronas' longstanding philanthropy and commitment to preserving Dallas history

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announces that its chairman and CEO, the Honorable John Carona, and executive vice president and chief corporate officer, Helen Carona, have been named the Dallas Historical Society's Benefactors of the Year. The recognition honors the couple's longstanding commitment to philanthropy, historic preservation and service to the Dallas community.

Presented annually, the Benefactor of the Year Award is the only Dallas Historical Society honor selected internally by the organization. The award recognizes individuals whose generosity and dedication have made a lasting impact on the society and its mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Dallas and Texas.

Helen and John Carona have long supported organizations and initiatives that strengthen their community and preserve its cultural heritage. Their contributions to the Dallas Historical Society have helped establish the Carona Family Executive Director Chair, providing ongoing support for the organization's leadership and its mission.

“The Dallas Historical Society is proud to honor Helen and John Carona as our Benefactors of the Year,” said Karl Chiao, Carona Family Executive Director of the Dallas Historical Society.“Their generosity and longstanding commitment to giving back have made a lasting impact on our community. Through their support, we have established the Carona Family Executive Director Chair, helping ensure we can preserve and share the rich history of Dallas and Texas for generations to come. We are grateful for their dedication to our mission and the meaningful legacy they continue to build.”

Beyond their contributions to the Dallas Historical Society, the Caronas have remained dedicated to supporting organizations and initiatives that enrich the lives of others. Their commitment to civic engagement and philanthropy reflects a belief that strong communities are built through service, shared responsibility and a lasting investment in future generations.

The Benefactor of the Year recognition honors not only the Caronas' contributions to the Dallas Historical Society but also their enduring legacy of community leadership and dedication to preserving the history and cultural heritage of North Texas.

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