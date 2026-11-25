MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixthfin sets out eleven criteria for comparing financial close software on the reliability, review and control of the accounts, covering data harmonization, account justification, audit evidence, anomaly identification and control standardization.

New York, USA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthfin has set out eleven criteria to help large international finance teams evaluate financial close software against the reliability of the accounts it produces. The framework separates the ability to coordinate a close from the ability to analyze balances, justify accounts, investigate exceptions and retain evidence of review across multiple entities and ERP systems. For more information visit

The distinction starts with a practical question: which part of the close needs to improve. A task tracker can show that a review was completed without holding the analysis or evidence behind the conclusion. Workflow orchestration and transaction matching address how the close is produced and coordinated. Review, control and account substantiation address whether its output can be relied upon. A software comparison therefore needs to examine what reviewers can do with the financial information, as well as how work is assigned and approved.

The eleven criteria are:

Multi-entity scalabilityERP coverageData harmonizationAccount analysis and justificationAnalytical reviewTransaction-level drill-downAudit evidence and traceabilityAnomaly identificationImplementation requirementsControl standardizationReporting dashboard

1. Multi-entity scalability

A platform should support the group's actual entity structure and review volumes while preserving local responsibilities. Buyers can test whether group finance can see the status of account justifications, exceptions and approvals across subsidiaries. They can also test whether additional entities can be brought into the same process without rebuilding the review method for each one.

2. ERP coverage

An international group may retain different ERP systems following acquisitions or regional technology decisions. The evaluation should cover the systems already in use, the general ledger data available from them and how that data reaches the review environment. Sixthfin says its technology supports 38 ERP systems and is deployed in more than 70 countries. Closing operates alongside existing ERP infrastructure, fed through a configured data exchange mechanism, rather than requiring the group to migrate every entity onto one system first.

3. Data harmonization

Data from different charts of accounts, currencies and entities must be made comparable without losing the detail required for review. Buyers should examine how local account structures map to group standards, how the source of each balance is preserved and how changes to that mapping are managed. A common view is useful only if finance teams can explain the information behind it.

4. Account analysis and justification

A completed task is not the same as a justified account. The platform should help finance professionals record why a balance is appropriate, associate it with supporting documents and carry that explanation through the approval process. Reviewers should be able to distinguish an account that has been assigned from one that has been analyzed and substantiated. Account substantiation in this sense is distinct from transaction matching.

5. Analytical review

Finance teams need to compare periods, accounts and entities, identify significant movements and document their explanations. An evaluation should test how the platform structures those reviews, applies relevant thresholds and directs attention to balances requiring investigation. The aim is consistent analysis, with finance professionals interpreting the results rather than treating an automated test as a conclusion.

6. Transaction-level drill-down

An unexplained balance needs a route to the entries behind it. Buyers should test whether a reviewer can drill down from balances to individual journal entries while retaining the context of the review. This reduces the need to reconstruct the investigation through separate spreadsheet exports and repeated requests to local teams.

7. Audit evidence and traceability

Evidence should show what was reviewed, by whom, when, against which information and with what conclusion. Supporting documents, comments, approvals and the history of the review need to remain connected. A close marked complete does not, on its own, demonstrate that a material exception was investigated or that its resolution was supported.

8. Anomaly identification

Buyers should assess what a flag means, what data was tested and how a finance professional investigates it. Analysis across a complete population of accounting data can reveal patterns missed by samples, but an unusual entry is not automatically an error or fraud. Closing provides a review and control environment for investigating exceptions. Finance and control teams remain responsible for interpretation and corrective action. Sixthfin's separate risk-detection solutions, which analyze the full population of accounting entries for anomalies, errors and fraud risks, are distinct products and should be evaluated on their own scope.

9. Implementation requirements

The comparison should establish how data feeds are configured, which internal resources are needed and whether rollout can begin with a defined set of entities or accounting cycles. Sixthfin says Closing can be deployed in weeks and extended progressively. Actual requirements should be assessed against the group's systems, scope and review processes rather than treated as a universal deployment promise.

10. Control standardization

Common controls should be repeatable across entities while allowing justified local requirements. Buyers can test how control rules, review procedures, responsibilities and approval standards are applied and updated. The objective is to reduce dependence on individual spreadsheet owners without removing local expertise or professional judgment.

11. Reporting dashboard

The dashboard should give group finance an actionable view of review progress, incomplete justifications, unresolved exceptions and approvals. Buyers should test whether that view leads back to the relevant account, investigation and evidence. Visibility supports control only when it helps teams identify what still requires work, rather than merely count completed tasks.

Why the review requirement matters

The Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation was conducted by Odoxa for Sixthfin among 303 CFOs at private UK companies with at least 250 employees. It found that 67% prioritized improving the reliability of accounts when improving the close. Analysis and justification of accounts was the activity respondents most often wanted to strengthen, selected by 53%. Analytical review of the balance sheet and income statement was selected by 50%. These are findings from UK respondents. The study is not a representative US or global study and does not estimate practice in other markets.

The study provides context for the framework rather than a ranking of vendors. Each buyer, including US-based finance teams within multinational groups, can use the same eleven criteria to test its own requirements and request demonstrations using realistic entities, balances and review scenarios. There is no universal score that makes one platform the right choice for every organization.

Where Sixthfin Closing sits

Sixthfin Closing structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, supporting documentation and transaction-level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Its approach to close automation focuses on automated controls, analysis across complete data populations rather than samples, and automated balance sheet reviews, with finance professionals responsible for decisions and sign-off. It is not presented as a substitute for every workflow, transaction-matching or reporting system a group already uses.

For more information about Sixthfin Closing, visit en/solution/closing/

The study is available at en/resource/sixthfin-report-on-accounting-transformation/

Survey methodology

Online survey conducted by Odoxa from March 11 to 23, 2026, among 303 CFOs at private UK companies with 250 or more employees who are involved in their organization's monthly or periodic financial close. Representativeness for UK companies of that size was ensured through quota sampling on industry sector, company size and region. The survey does not represent US or global companies.

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin develops financial data control and financial close technology for complex organizations. Its Closing platform structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, control standardization, collaborative workflows, documentation and transaction-level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Sixthfin also provides separate solutions that detect anomalies, errors and fraud risks across the full population of accounting entries, and that measure the effectiveness of employee expense controls alongside existing expense management tools. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems, is deployed in more than 70 countries and covered more than 1,500 companies and groups in 2026. The company has offices in London and Paris.

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Sixthfin Enterprise Financial Close Management Platform

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