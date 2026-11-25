Chief Louie of Westbank First Nation visits KF Aerospace's YLW Facilities. (Left to Right): Matt Stone - KF's Defence Contracts Manager, Craig Woolford - KF's Senior Manager, Maintenance, Chief Robert Louie of Westbank First Nation, and Bryan Akerstream -

Westbank First Nation Youth Council Visits the KF Centre for Excellence

The agreement establishes a framework to explore procurement, training and employment opportunities for Westbank First Nation Members in aerospace and defence.

- Gregg Evjen

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KF Aerospace and Westbank First Nation (WFN) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore opportunities for economic development, business and procurement participation, and employment and skills development for WFN Members, including potential opportunities within Canada's growing aerospace and defence sectors.

The LOI is intended to support ongoing discussions between the two organizations and establish a framework for continued relationship-building, information sharing, and exploring areas of mutual interest. This approach aligns with KF Aerospace's broader Indigenous engagement efforts, which focus on building trust-based, long-term relationships through listening, learning, and identifying mutually beneficial opportunities.

"This relationship represents an opportunity to position Westbank First Nation and our Members to participate in a growing and strategically important sector of the Canadian economy," said Chief Robert Louie. "Our focus is on creating meaningful economic opportunities, supporting our businesses, and building pathways for our Members, particularly our youth, to develop skills and pursue rewarding careers. We see real potential in working with KF Aerospace to explore opportunities in procurement, workforce development and emerging areas such as defence. We look forward to building a relationship that delivers long-term benefits for our community."

The agreement builds on several recent engagements between KF Aerospace and Westbank First Nation, including visits by WFN leadership and staff to KF's Kelowna facilities, as well as ongoing discussions about community priorities, training opportunities, and long-term economic development. Discussions have focused on identifying opportunities for WFN businesses to participate in procurement and supply chains, exploring potential collaboration in aerospace and defence-related activities, and creating education, training and employment pathways for WFN Members.

Most recently, WFN Youth Council Members visited KF Aerospace's Kelowna facilities on November 13, providing an opportunity to learn more about the aviation and aerospace industry and explore potential career pathways.

"We are pleased to continue the dialogue with Westbank First Nation and explore what meaningful collaboration could look like over the long term," said Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace. "At this stage, our focus is on building relationships, listening, learning, and identifying areas where future opportunities may exist for mutual benefit."

The announcement comes at a time of significant growth in Canada's aviation and aerospace sectors. KF Aerospace is a founding partner of SkyAlyne in the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program and has been actively involved in Indigenous participation initiatives in Manitoba focused on employment, skills development, training, and business engagement. Through this experience, the company has gained a deeper understanding of the importance of long-term relationship-building and meaningful Indigenous participation in the aerospace sector.

The Okanagan region is also strengthening its position as a growing aviation hub through investments in aerospace infrastructure, maintenance capabilities, education, and workforce development. KF Aerospace believes these developments present opportunities to inspire more young people, including Indigenous youth, to consider careers in aviation and aerospace. The company also maintains relationships with educational institutions, including Okanagan College, to help strengthen future workforce pathways.

About KF Aerospace

We're all about THE CRAFT.

Celebrating 55 years, KF Aerospace delivers innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide-including OEMs such as Boeing; major airlines such as WestJet, Air Canada, Lynden Air Cargo and Flair Airlines; and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). From humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and modifications, military aircrew training, passenger charter services and cargo flight operations, and leasing, with the same commitment to quality and service established by its founder in 1970. In 2024, KF was awarded with Canada's Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program as part of its partnership with CAE called SkyAlyne. To learn more visit .

About Westbank First Nation

Westbank First Nation (WFN) is a self-governing First Nation located in the Central Okanagan, British Columbia. WFN is committed to building a strong and sustainable economy through strategic partnerships, business development and investment. Guided by its commitment to community prosperity, WFN works to create economic, employment and educational opportunities that benefit its Members today and for future generations. Learn more at

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CONTACTS

KF Aerospace

David Fenoulhet

Engagement, Communications, & Marketing Lead

250-491-5500

...

Westbank First Nation

250-769-4999

...

David Fenoulhet

KF Aerospace

+ +1 250-317-0683

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KF Aerospace and Westbank First Nation Sign Letter of Intent to Explore Opportunities in Aviation and Skills Development News Provided By KF Aerospace November 25, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy



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