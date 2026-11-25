Ignite SFF AI Workstation

New small form factor workstation pairs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor with 192 GB of memory in a compact aluminum chassis, debuting at I/ITSEC 2026.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radeus Labs, Inc., a manufacturer of SATCOM and computing hardware for demanding applications, today announced the Ignite SFF AI Workstation. The compact system runs large AI models locally, close to where data is created, without relying on the cloud. Radeus Labs will unveil the Ignite at I/ITSEC 2026 in Orlando, November 30 to December 3, at Booth #2425.Simulation, training, and field teams increasingly want AI at the point of use: real-time video analysis, private AI assistants, and decision support where network connections are limited or not permitted. Running large models locally has typically meant a full-size server, which doesn't travel easily.The Ignite brings that capability to a 3.82" × 9.0" × 8.2" chassis, with a smaller footprint than a sheet of letter paper. It is built around the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495, which combines a 16-core processor, AMD Radeon 8065S graphics, and an integrated NPU rated at up to 55 TOPS.With 192 GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory, the Ignite has room for large language models that would normally call for a much larger system. The workstation also supports flexible, custom setups by shipping with your choice of Windows, Linux, or no operating system."Not every AI workload belongs in a server room," said Andrew Correnti, Senior Architect at Radeus Labs. "Teams want to run models where the work happens, on hardware they control, with sensitive data kept off outside networks. The Ignite gives them that in a box small enough to carry, and because we configure it before it ships, it's ready to go to work as soon as it arrives."Key Capabilities:. AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495: 16 cores / 32 threads, up to 5.2 GHz boost. 192 GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory (256-bit) for running large AI models locally. AMD Radeon 8065S graphics with 40 Compute Units and an integrated NPU of up to 55 TOPS. 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, with a second M.2 socket for additional storage. One HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs. Two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and 5 Gigabit EthernetThe Ignite is designed for modeling, simulation, and training programs, defense and government users, and commercial teams that need capable AI in a portable form."The Ignite sits alongside our small form factor PCs and thin clients, but it's built for AI," said Correnti. "And it comes with the same Radeus Labs engineering support throughout its lifecycle that customers rely on across our product line."Visitors to I/ITSEC 2026 can see the Ignite running a live AI demo at Booth #2425, which Radeus Labs is sharing with partner Kingston Technology. Attendees can also compare it side by side with the Radeus Labs thin client. Radeus Labs is introducing its Ruggedized Desktop/Rackmount AI Server at the same show.You can learn more about the Ignite SFF AI Workstation on Radeus Labs' website.About Radeus Labs, Inc.Radeus Labs, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of satellite communication and computing systems for critical applications in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Radeus Labs delivers robust, reliable, and high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Headquartered in Poway, California, Radeus Labs designs, builds, and supports its products in the USA. The company operates as a cleared facility and is ISO 9001 certified, ensuring the highest standards in quality management.Learn more at .

Monica Cavanagh

Radeus Labs

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Radeus Labs Introduces the Ignite SFF AI Workstation for Portable, On-Premises AI News Provided By Radeus Labs Inc. November 25, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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