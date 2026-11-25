Cambria Christmas Market Light Tunnel

Cambria Christmas Market Angel Light Display

Tickets and hotel packages are selling fast for West Coast's largest German Christmas Market, with 3M+ lights, Santa, and new attractions. Nov. 27–Dec. 31, '26.

CAMBRIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria Christmas Market - The countdown is almost over! In just two days, the Cambria Christmas Market will welcome guests back to California's Central Coast for its 15th season of Christmas magic. Opening night is Friday, November 27, 2026, and tickets and overnight hotel packages are available now, with popular dates expected to sell out.Opening night marks the beginning of a month-long celebration inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, bringing centuries-old holiday traditions to life. Guests can stroll beneath over 3 million twinkling lights, sip warm Glühwein (mulled wine) or hot cocoa, and explore festive vendor booths filled with handcrafted German nutcrackers, glass ornaments, incense smokers, and unique Christmas gifts. The scent of roasted almonds, gingerbread, and freshly baked pretzels fills the air as families and friends enjoy live holiday music, festive treats, and special memories under the lights!NEW THIS YEAR: Carousel, Holiday Train & Raclette BoothThere's new Christmas magic to enjoy this season! Guests of all ages can take a merry spin on the new carousel or hop aboard the new holiday train for an enchanting Christmas story and a journey through dazzling light displays only passengers can see, each for just $5 per person, tickets available at the event.Food lovers can also enjoy a traditional European favorite at the new raclette booth, featuring rich, melted cheeses scraped fresh from the wheel and served warm for a comforting holiday treat.Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure their preferred date.OVERNIGHT PACKAGESTickets and overnight hotel packages are available now, and popular dates are expected to sell out quickly! All overnight packages include event admission for each person on the reservation and hotel accommodations.Cambria Pines Lodge: Stay just steps from the magic! Select rooms feature private decks overlooking the light displays, while spacious family suites, pet-friendly accommodations, and complimentary breakfast make it easy for everyone to enjoy the festivities.Sea Otter Inn: Located along beautiful Moonstone Beach, this cozy coastal retreat offers a complimentary shuttle to and from the Market ($15 value per person), breakfast basket delivery, ocean-view fire pits, and the peaceful sounds of the waves.FogCatcher Inn: Enjoy a relaxing holiday getaway along Moonstone Beach, with charming coastal accommodations, cozy fireplaces, and a complimentary shuttle to and from the Market ($15 value per person).J. Patrick House & Inn: Nestled just across the street from the lights, this charming Inn offers a stay perfect for couples or solo travelers, along with fresh-baked cookies and complimentary breakfast.For guests looking for a quieter way to enjoy the lights, all four hotels also offer Lights Only packages on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7–8, 14–15, and 24–25. These evenings offer a more relaxed stroll through the illuminated displays without the full Market experience. Vendors, Santa, train rides, food and beverage booths, and live music will not be available.SEASONAL HAPPENINGS AT CAMBRIA NURSERYThe event starts at the Cambria Pines Lodge and continues across the street at the Cambria Nursery, featuring more beautiful lights, including Cowboy Christmas with great food and live music. In addition, the Nursery hosts other fun events this winter:Christmas Wishes & Dreams: Shop beautifully decorated trees, German collectibles, unique ornaments, and festive gifts! Open daily, 9 am–5 pm, and during the Cambria Christmas Market, 5–8:30 pm.Living Christmas Centerpiece Workshop: Design a festive evergreen centerpiece! Happening December 12, 11 am–1 pm. Tickets required.###About Cambria Christmas Market: The Cambria Christmas Market, inspired by Germany's traditional holiday markets, lights up California's Central Coast with over 3 million twinkling lights, visits from Santa Claus, handcrafted treasures, and authentic German cuisine. This enchanting event seamlessly weaves Old World traditions with local charm, offering a truly unforgettable holiday experience for all.

Jessica Dantzer

Cambria Christmas Market

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This Weekend: Opening Night at the Cambria Christmas Market! News Provided By Moonstone Hotel Properties November 25, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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