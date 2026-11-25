Maple Grove's Micro Weld, Inc. holds ISO 13485:2016 certification, offering precision micro laser and micro TIG welding for medical device manufacturers.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical device manufacturers depend on welds that hold up under the strictest scrutiny, and Micro Weld, Inc. continues to deliver them through an ISO 13485-certified quality management system. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, precision welding company holds ISO 13485:2016 certification, assessed by Intertek. The certification confirms that its welding operations follow the international quality standard built specifically for the medical device industry.Micro Weld, Inc. provides micro laser welding and micro TIG welding for manufacturers who need precise, narrow, and durable joints. The team supports production welding for implants, surgical instruments, and other medical equipment. It applies controlled, standardized processes from early design stages through final production and delivery, which helps customers meet regulatory expectations with confidence.The company holds every project to the same certified quality practices. Beyond medical device work, Micro Weld, Inc. serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, mold revision and repair, and general industrial clients with strict quality control processes. Its team pairs advanced laser and micro TIG welding systems with documented, repeatable methods so manufacturers can trust each weld to perform as intended.For more information about Micro Weld, Inc. 's ISO 13485-certified medical device welding services, contact their team at (763) 425-8818.About Micro Weld, Inc.: Micro Weld, Inc. is a precision welding company located at 10550 County Road 81, Suite 112, in Maple Grove, Minnesota. With more than 25 years of experience, the ISO 13485-certified company offers micro laser welding, micro TIG welding, production welding, and mold revision and repair for medical device manufacturers and industrial markets.Company name: Micro Weld, Inc.Address: 10550 County Road 81 Suite 112 Maple Grove, MN 55369City: Maple GroveState: MinnesotaZip code: 55369Phone: 425-8818

Trae Stevenson

Micro Weld, Inc

+1 763-425-8818

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Micro Weld, Inc. Reinforces Quality Standards in Medical Device Welding Through ISO 13485 Certification News Provided By Micro Weld, Inc November 25, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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