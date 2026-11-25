Dr. Caroline Leaf X More Life Retreat 2027

The April 18–23 retreat brings 100 guests to the Florida Keys for a faith-driven longevity reset with lab testing, body scans and five nights at Playa Largo.

- Joseph Rivera, Founder and CEO of MorelifemvmtKEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Life MVMT has announced Dr. Caroline Leaf as the first speaker for the 2027 More Life Retreat, taking place April 18–23 at Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo, Florida. Limited to 100 guests, the five-day longevity retreat pairs a hands-on mental health masterclass with lab testing, body scans and time to put new health practices into action.In her three-hour masterclass,“Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess,” Dr. Leaf will explore how the mind, brain and body interact. Through a case study and guided exercise, guests will learn to recognize warning signs in their own thought patterns and practice her Neurocycle method. The session gives guests a technique they can return to when they catch themselves replaying a difficult conversation or getting caught in a cycle of stressful thoughts.The retreat also gives guests a closer look at their physical health. Lab testing, body scans and longevity assessments provide personal health insights, while educator-led sessions explore nutrition, strength and recovery. Optional morning devotionals and shared meals give the faith-driven week a rhythm of its own, with time between sessions to enjoy Playa Largo's private beach.Registration includes five nights at Playa Largo, all testing and sessions, daily breakfast and lunch, one group dinner, and access to the retreat's longevity expo. The couples package includes a shared room and individual testing and results for both guests.Black Friday pricing is available through Friday, November 27, 2026. A single package is $4,697, a savings of $1,643. The couples package is $6,997 total for two guests, a savings of $2,449. Guests can visit the More Life Retreat website for registration and package details.

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Dr. Caroline Leaf to Lead Masterclass at More Life Retreat in Key Largo News Provided By Morelifemvmt, LLC November 25, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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