Salt Lake County property owners can now sell rental homes directly for cash, avoiding tenant evictions, costly repairs, and realtor commissions.

- Prudent Home Buyers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prudent Home Buyers, an established local real estate solutions firm based in Salt Lake City, has expanded its direct acquisition services for property owners looking to sell rental property with tenants in SLC and throughout Salt Lake County. The service provides tired landlords with an immediate as-is cash exit without requiring tenant evictions, costly remodels, or open-market listing delays.

Rising county property assessments, higher mortgage rates, and maintenance costs have led many private rental owners across the Wasatch Front to cash out their equity. Selling an occupied rental through traditional real estate agents frequently runs into roadblocks.

Why selling leased rentals on the Utah MLS stalls retail deals

Under Utah landlord-tenant statutes, property owners must give tenants a minimum of 24 hours of written notice before any showing. When tenants feel unsettled by an upcoming sale, they often refuse entry, leave rooms messy, or speak openly about property flaws during buyer tours.

Retail financing creates an even bigger roadblock. Conventional, FHA, and VA home loans generally require owner-occupant buyers to move into the house within 60 days of closing. If existing tenants hold six or eight months on a valid lease, that lease legally transfers with the property. Because the buyer cannot move in within the mandatory 60-day window, mortgage underwriters will reject the loan.

"We talk to landlords every week who feel stuck because they believe they have to evict good tenants or spend $20,000 on fresh paint and flooring before they can sell," said a spokesperson for Prudent Home Buyers. "Our team buys houses with active leases every single month. We step directly into the landlord's shoes, honor the existing lease agreements, and purchase the property completely as-is so the owner can walk away with their cash."

How landlords sell a rental property with tenants without evictions

Utah allows landlords to remove non-paying or holdover tenants through unlawful detainer actions under Utah Code Title 78B Chapter 6. But hiring an attorney, paying filing fees in the 3rd District Court, and waiting for a sheriff lockout takes two to three months and thousands of dollars in lost rent and legal fees.

Prudent Home Buyers eliminates that court process entirely by buying tenant-occupied properties in their present condition:

Tenants stay in place: Leases transfer cleanly at closing, protecting tenants from forced displacement and saving owners from court filings.

Zero repair or cleaning requirements: Landlords do not need to patch walls, replace worn carpet, or haul away tenant debris.

Fast, flexible closings: Sales can close in as little as 7 to 14 days through a licensed Utah title company, or on a future date that fits the landlord's tax schedule.

No Realtor fees: Sellers pay zero percent in agent commissions, zero administrative fees, and zero buyer repair credits.

Clean escrow transfers: Security deposits and prorated monthly rents transfer accurately through standard title settlement documents.

Real-life story: How one local landlord avoided a messy court eviction

That exact situation played out recently for one of the homeowner, a retired landlord who owned a brick duplex in West Valley City. With his downstairs tenants two months behind on rent and an agent demanding $14,000 in pre-listing repairs, homeowners dreaded the thought of hiring an eviction attorney and waiting on court dates. Instead, he reached out to Prudent Home Buyers. We evaluated the property as-is, kept the leases in place, and closed through a local title company in just twelve days. homeowner walked away with his equity in hand, avoided thousands in repair bills, and never had to step foot in a courtroom.

Rental properties Prudent Home Buyers buys across Salt Lake County

Prudent Home Buyers actively purchases leased residential properties throughout Salt Lake County and nearby communities along the Wasatch Front, including:

Single-family rental houses with month-to-month or fixed-term leases

Duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes with multi-tenant occupancies

Hand-me-down rentals and inherited family properties that need structural maintenance

Properties with non-paying tenants or active lease disagreements

Landlords can review our breakdown of the hidden costs of waiting to sell your house in Utah to see how monthly mortgage, tax, and utility bills drain cash during long retail listings.

How to request an as-is cash offer on a Salt Lake City rental

Salt Lake County property owners interested in selling a rental property with tenants in place can request a fair, no-obligation cash valuation by visiting prudenthomebuyers or speaking directly with a local acquisitions specialist.

About Prudent Home Buyers

Prudent Home Buyers is an established Utah real estate solutions company dedicated to helping property owners sell residential real estate on their own terms. The company purchases single-family homes, multi-family properties, and distressed houses directly for cash, helping landlords and homeowners avoid expensive renovations, market delays, and real estate commissions.

Paulina Parker

Prudent Home Buyers

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Sell rental property with tenants Salt Lake City: Prudent Home Buyers expands as-is cash purchases for landlords News Provided By Prudent Home Buyers November 25, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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